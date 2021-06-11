Today, Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada awarded a contract of $24,6 million (taxes included) to CONSTRUCTION DEMATHIEU & BARD (CDB) INC for construction management services for the widening of the Hull Causeway and the Union Bridge rehabilitation on the Chaudière Crossing in the National Capital Region (NCR). These projects fit into a broader effort to improve interprovincial transportation in the NCR.

The widening of the Hull Causeway will provide dedicated continuous raised cyclist lanes and a wider sidewalk across the entire Chaudière Crossing as part of a complete street concept that will be in harmony with the Zibi development project and the remainder of the crossing. The raised cyclist lanes and the integration of a new lighting system will improve cyclist safety.

The Union Bridge is a single-span steel truss with an exposed concrete deck and has been in service for over 100 years. While the bridge has undergone rehabilitation a number of times, several steel and concrete components are at the end of their useful lives and therefore require repair or replacement.

The work will take place from July 2021 to September 2022. During the construction period, traffic will be limited to public transit, northbound traffic to Gatineau and active transportation. Commuting challenges may arise during (or as a result of) these construction projects. Plans are in place to minimize disruptions, and commuters will be provided with information once the work starts to consider alternatives during the construction period.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

Quotes

"The Union Bridge rehabilitation and the Hull Causeway widening on the Chaudière Crossing will provide long–lasting economic benefits to the communities on each side of the Ottawa River and more broadly to the region as a whole. The Government of Canada is committed to continuing to improve crossings in the National Capital Region through funding received in Budget 2019 and recently allocated to Public Services and Procurement Canada. We are ensuring that all our existing bridges are well maintained and support the efficient movement of people and goods in the region."

Steven MacKinnon

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement



Quick facts

The Chaudière Crossing is the oldest crossing in the NCR. It was first opened to the public in the 1820s and unites the communities of Gatineau, Quebec , and Ottawa, Ontario . This crossing links Eddy Street , in Hull, to Booth Street, in Ottawa .

, and . This crossing links , in Hull, to Booth Street, in . Under normal circumstances, approximately 18,000 vehicles use the Chaudière Crossing per day. This amounts to 9% of the vehicular traffic on the interprovincial bridges in the NCR. The bridge is also used by about 10% of all pedestrians and cyclists crossing the river daily.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a reduction of approximately 35% in traffic has been observed across all interprovincial bridges compared to 2019. Therefore, the other interprovincial bridges will be able to accommodate rerouted travel while the northbound traffic to Gatineau is closed during the construction work.

is closed during the construction work. To meet the Government of Canada's objectives of encouraging Indigenous socio-economic development through federally funded opportunities, the contract includes an Indigenous Benefits Plan that will provide socio-economic benefits to the Indigenous communities in and outside the NCR.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 343-549-7293, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

