Increased funding for 36 organizations in Eastern Ontario under the Action Plan for Official Languages

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the generations, Canadians in official-language minority communities have been resilient in preserving their language and culture. The Government of Canada stands with these communities and invests in local organizations that help ensure their vitality and sustainability.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), and Member of Parliament (Orléans), confirmed today that the Government of Canada has invested $3.2 million in 36 organizations in Eastern Ontario. All organizations received at minimum a 20-percent increase since 2018. There were also 2 new organizations funded. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, the Coopérative multiservices francophone de l'Ouest d'Ottawa and Muséoparc Vanier Museopark received program funding for the first time, providing financial stability for these organizations and helping them plan multi-year activities.

"Official-language minority communities in Canada are part of the very fabric of our country, made up of many small, passionate community organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone populations. The Government of Canada is proud to support their ongoing efforts and commitment to our bilingual future."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official-language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, while ensuring access to services, resources as well as cultural and language activities."

— Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), and Member of Parliament (Orléans)

"The Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario is very happy with the increased programming funding granted by Canadian Heritage, which also creates the opportunity for new organizations to benefit from this type of funding. We thank the Government of Canada and more particularly Minister Mélanie Joly and Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde. The Franco-Ontarian community is the largest Francophone community outside of Quebec with 744,000 Francophones and a network of dynamic and devoted community organizations. A good number of them are in Eastern Ontario."

—Peter Hominuk, Executive Director, Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada

CLIENT NAME 2018–2019

FUNDING

(BEFORE

ACTION PLAN) TOTAL

ALLOCATION IN

2020–2021 ASSEMBLÉE DE LA FRANCOPHONIE DE L'ONTARIO $792,380 $1,250,856 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE FRANÇAISE DE L'ONTARIO - STORMONT,

DUNDAS ET GLENGARRY $26,000 $50,000 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE FRANÇAISE DE L'ONTARIO DE PRESCOTT-

RUSSELL $25,000 $30,000 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE FRANCAISE DE L'ONTARIO, CONSEIL

RÉGIONAL DES MILLE-ILES $32,500 $39,000 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE DE L'ONTARIO, RÉGIONALE

RENFREW $33,000 $39,600 ASSOCIATION DES AUTEURES ET AUTEURS DE L'ONTARIO FRANÇAIS $35,000 $42,000 ASSOCIATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS FRANCOPHONES D'OTTAWA $41,000 $49,200 ASSOCIATION DES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DE LA CHANSON ET DE LA

MUSIQUE FRANCO-ONTARIENNES $52,000 $78,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCAISE DES MUNICIPALITES DE L'ONTARIO N/A $42,000 ASSOCIATION ONTARIENNE DES SOURD(E)S FRANCOPHONES (AOSF) $19,000 $30,000 BRAVO BUREAU DES REGROUPEMENTS DES ARTISTES VISUELS DE

L'ONTARIO $30,000 $36,000 CENTRE CULTUREL - LES TROIS P'TITS POINTS (LE) $28,000 $38,600 CENTRE D'ARTISTES VOIX VISUELLE (LE) $15,000 $40,000 CENTRE DE THÉÂTRE FRANCOPHONE D'OTTAWA $60,000 $72,000 CENTRE SOCIAL ET CULTUREL FRONTENAC (LE) $34,800 $45,325 CHENAIL INC. (LE) $27,000 $37,400 COMPAGNIE VOX THEATRE INC. (OTTAWA) $25,000 $30,000 CONSEIL DE LA COOPÉRATION D'ONTARIO $48,500 $58,200 COOPÉRATIVE MULTISERVICES FRANCOPHONE DE L'OUEST

D'OTTAWA INC. N/A $40,000 FÉDÉRATION DE LA JEUNESSE FRANCO-ONTARIENNE (FESFO) $150,000 $250,000 FÉDÉRATION DES AÎNÉS ET DES RETRAITÉS FRANCOPHONES

DE L'ONTARIO $45,000 $54,000 FESTIVAL FRANCO-ONTARIEN (2006) INC. $100,000 $130,750 L'ALLIANCE CULTURELLE DE L'ONTARIO $40,000 $48,000 L'UNION DES CULTIVATEURS FRANCO-ONTARIENS $25,000 $30,000 MAISON DES ARTS DE RUSSELL INC. (LA) $28,000 $43,600 MOUVEMENT D'IMPLICATION FRANCOPHONE D'ORLÉANS (M.I.F.O.) $35,000 $42,875 MUSÉOPARC VANIER MUSEOPARK N/A $30,000 PARENTS PARTENAIRES EN ÉDUCATION $133,500 $160,200 REGROUPEMENT DES PARENTS ET AMIS DES SOURDS ET

MALENTENDANTS FRANCO-ONTARIENS (RESO) (LE) $25,000 $30,000 RÉSEAU DU PATRIMOINE FRANCO-ONTARIEN $35,000 $42,000 RÉSEAU ONTARIO DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE INC. $40,000 $60,000 THÉÂTRE D'LA VIEILLE 17 (LE) $25,000 $30,000 THÉÂTRE DU TRILLIUM INC. $25,000 $30,000 THÉÂTRE LA CATAPULTE $35,000 $42,000 THEATRE-ACTION $75,000 $100,000 UNION CULTURELLE DES FRANCO-ONTARIENNES (L') $50,000 $60,000 TOTAL $2,190,680 $3,231,606

Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018–2019 column did not receive programming funding in 2018–2019.

