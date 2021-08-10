MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - A better, faster, and more reliable transportation network will help reduce congested travel times for people and improve the efficiency of moving goods through the country's trade corridors, which is critical to the success of Canadian companies in a global marketplace.

As part of its long-term commitment on infrastructure, the Government of Canada renewed the National Trade Corridors Fund in Budget 2021 with an additional $1.9 billion in funding for infrastructure projects to improve the fluid movement of people and goods through strategic trade corridors.

The Milton rail corridor plays a key role in supporting the safe and efficient movement of people and goods through the greater Toronto area, and it is facing bottlenecks. Increased infrastructure capacity in the Milton corridor is key to realizing the transportation benefits of fluid freight movement and two-way, all-day service for commuters supporting the growth of the area economy.



The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, has discussed the opportunity of improving the Milton corridor with the Province of Ontario and with Metrolinx, as the National Trade Corridors Fund could support the development of this corridor. Today, the Minister confirmed that the Government of Canada is committed to making improvements in the Milton Corridor. This could come from the National Trade Corridors Fund to address bottlenecks and increase the capacity of this critical corridor to meet the growing needs of moving people and freight seamlessly through Mississauga and Milton in order to support the expanding population and economy in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

"The Government of Canada is ready to invest to improve trade corridors across the country. I'm confident we can develop a strong investment plan to deliver real results for business and commuters in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra,

Minister of Transport

"Two-way, all-day GO train service in Milton is an absolute necessity. I heard from my neighbours directly in the mornings at the train station, and that is why I'm glad our government is committed to making it a reality. Measured and lasting public transit investments are the basis for building sustainable, modern cities. This is a huge step in connecting Milton to the rest of the GTA and keeping our people moving, forward."

Adam van Koeverden,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

"I sincerely thank the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of all day, two-way GO service on the Milton Line. The Milton Corridor is the second busiest in the GO Network, but has been underserviced for far too long. By investing in all day, two-way GO, our residents will have another key transit connection to other parts of our City and Region, and the thousands of people who come to Mississauga to work everyday will finally be able to use public transit to commute to and from their places of employment. Expanded service will create more housing starts, greater economic opportunities and help us reach our climate targets by taking cars off the roads."

Her Worship Bonnie Crombie,

Mayor of Mississauga

"Today's announcement brings great news to the residents of Mississauga East—Cooksville. Our Cooksville GO and Dixie GO stations will now get a better, faster and more reliable service that will help reduce traffic and travel times in Mississauga. Our Federal Government's strategic investment plan will definitely improve commuter and freight rail services in the Mississauga-Milton corridor."

Peter Fonseca,

Member of Parliament, Mississauga East—Cooksville

"A strong public transit system is good for businesses, cuts down on pollution, and really connects every community it touches. That's why I'm excited that our federal government is helping deliver two-way, all-day service along the Milton line. This is a success story for all of Mississauga."

Iqra Khalid,

Member of Parliament, Mississauga—Erin Mills

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is committed to working towards enhancing and modernizing Canada's transportation network in a way that will best meet the transportation needs of travellers, as outlined in the vision for Transportation 2030.

is committed to working towards enhancing and modernizing transportation network in a way that will best meet the transportation needs of travellers, as outlined in the vision for Transportation 2030. In July 2021 , the Government of Canada announced it is taking the first steps in preparing for the procurement process to build a new high frequency train service in the Toronto to Quebec City Corridor.

, the Government of announced it is taking the first steps in preparing for the procurement process to build a new high frequency train service in the to Quebec City Corridor. In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area , GO Transit (a division of Metrolinx) operates seven commuter rail service lines. The GO Transit commuter rail network carries tens of thousands of passengers daily, but in some areas it must share the track with freight trains, which can impact the fluidity of passenger movements.

and , GO Transit (a division of Metrolinx) operates seven commuter rail service lines. The GO Transit commuter rail network carries tens of thousands of passengers daily, but in some areas it must share the track with freight trains, which can impact the fluidity of passenger movements. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity in Canada . It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects.

. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects. Applications continue to be accepted and assessed under the Fund's continuous call for proposals. Applicants who wish to explore funding opportunities for their initiatives are encouraged to speak with Transport Canada officials, who can provide guidance on the process.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is one component of the $180 billion "Investing in Canada Plan," the Government of Canada's strategy for addressing long-term infrastructure needs in Canada .

"Investing in Plan," the Government of strategy for addressing long-term infrastructure needs in . In Ontario , 10 projects across the province have received $66 million from the National Trade Corridor Fund since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought $139 million of total investments for ports, airports, roads, and border fluidity.

