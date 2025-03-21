EDMONTON, AB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, announced a federal investment of up to $482,160 for a solar energy project in Edmonton through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

Funding will construct a solar array for the Edmonton Food Bank's main building, reducing operating costs for the organization by at least $70,000 annually. These enhancements are also expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 83.3% and greenhouse gas emissions by 203 tonnes annually.

The project will further foster community sustainability and prosperity by reducing costs and allowing for reinvestment into the local economy through food purchases, programs, and more.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our government is building up our community here in Edmonton by helping local organizations improve their spaces and increase their energy efficiency. With continued federal investment, such as the funding we are announcing today for the Edmonton Food Bank, we're not just creating new spaces—we're shaping a brighter, greener tomorrow."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Our organization was originally incorporated as the Edmonton Gleaners Association and our first role in the community was gathering surplus food that was deemed edible, but not marketable. This gleaned or surplus food was shared with vulnerable community members through soup kitchens, shelters and other food programs. Our environmental work continues to this day. Thanks to an investment from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, we are able to further our environmental stewardship with the installation of a new solar array on our main warehouse. The benefit to our community is more than just environmental. It will save operating dollars and enable us to serve our community better."

Marjorie Bencz, CM, Executive Director of Edmonton's Food Bank

Quick facts

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

