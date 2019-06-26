Government of Canada calls on research community to help shape New Frontiers in Research Fund

New fund is bringing new perspectives and approaches to supporting high-risk, interdisciplinary and transformative research

WINDSOR, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Research is increasingly multidisciplinary and international It's fast-paced and often high risk, high reward. As research changes, we as a government must also change how we support it and consult with our world-class researchers.

That's why today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced the next phase of the New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF)―the community consultations for the Transformation stream. To be launched in October, this competition stream will support large-scale, Canadian-led interdisciplinary research projects that have the potential to bring about real and lasting change.

The 2019 competition that will take place following community consultations will see an investment of $144 million over six years, with individual awards of up to $4 million per year. Researchers and institutions are invited to provide feedback on the Transformation stream framework by August 1, 2019.

The minister launched the 2019 Exploration competition earlier this year. While that competition was only open to early career researchers, the Transformation stream will be open to all researchers.

Quotes

"Our government is making historic investments and fundamental changes to the way we fund Canadian science and research. To ensure we are supporting the research community, we are giving them a voice and the opportunity to help shape new competitions, so they will be better equipped to discover, innovate and improve the lives of Canadians."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"In order for Canadian researchers to maintain their status as leaders in their fields, we must create opportunities to transform the research landscape. The NFRF—Transformation stream provides these opportunities. New research approaches will translate into solutions and breakthroughs to global challenges, and Canadian researchers will be able to position themselves as leaders in interdisciplinary and innovative research that ultimately leads to transformative results."

– Ted Hewitt, Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee, and President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

The New Frontiers in Research Fund represents a fundamental shift in how we invest in research. It brings together Canada's federal research funding agencies with an ambitious new mandate.

federal research funding agencies with an ambitious new mandate. Designed by the Canada Research Coordinating Committee (CRCC), the New Frontiers in Research Fund includes an investment of $275 million over five years, and $65 million ongoing, to support international, interdisciplinary, fast-breaking and high-risk research.

over five years, and ongoing, to support international, interdisciplinary, fast-breaking and high-risk research. The inaugural Transformation competition is expected to be launched in early October 2019.

Today's announcement is part of the Government of Canada's Budget 2018 commitment to increase support for research that crosses disciplinary boundaries, encourages international collaboration and increases support for and leadership in cutting-edge, transformative research areas.

Associated links

Contacts

Follow Canada's three research funding agencies on Twitter: @CIHR_IRSC, @NSERC_CRSNG, @SSHRC_CRSH

For Canadian science news, follow Canadian Science on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Anne-Marie Brugger, Senior Advisor, Inter-Agency Communications/Canada Research Coordinating Committee, 613-222-4833, anne-marie.brugger @sshrc-crsh.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/

