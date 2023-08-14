Over $1M from CED and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will enable the SME to boost its growth and enhance its productivity in new Trois-Rivières plant.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC)

The Government of Canada is granting a total of up to $1,077,100 in financial assistance to Fromagerie L'Ancêtre, a business with environmentally friendly production methods that manufactures several varieties of organic cheeses and butters.

The Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, took the opportunity during a visit today to Fromagerie L'Ancêtre's new packaging, ripening, and ageing plant in Trois‑Rivières to announce the Government of Canada contributions on her own behalf and on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri‑Food. She was accompanied by André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec and Minister Responsible for the Centre‑du‑Québec Region.

This support will enable Fromagerie L'Ancêtre to acquire cutting-edge ripening, cutting, and packaging facilities and new packaging equipment to improve the quality of its products, reduce the use of plastic film, have access to ecofriendly packaging, and become more energy efficient in its ageing process. Thanks to these investments, the business will be able to increase its productivity, reduce its production costs, and stimulate its growth.

Government of Canada funding for this project is as follows:

A repayable contribution of $450,000 from CED is provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions

from CED is provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions A contribution of up to $627,100 is provided by AAC under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund, which helps processors of supply-managed commodities to enhance their competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving markets. The Fund aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to support processors in these sectors as they face the repercussions of recent international trade agreements.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are rooted in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government has committed to invest to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Fromagerie L'Ancêtre—which offers high-quality organic dairy products—will be able to acquire and install digital production equipment. The success and spin‑offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"For over 30 years, the families that founded Fromagerie L'Ancêtre have worked hard to offer high-quality organic dairy products, by remaining pioneers in sustainable agriculture. This investment will enable the business to continue to innovate and position itself to pursue growth."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Member of Parliament for Cardigan and Minister of Agriculture and Agri‑Food

"The investments announced today in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments are, above all, a commitment to sustainable agriculture, helping in the fight against climate change and in the protection of biodiversity and farmland. Agriculture that raises the bar for animal well-being and is beneficial for consumer health. Fromagerie L'Ancêtre has invested over $12M over ten years to increase and improve its production of organic cheeses and butters for the Canadian and Quebec markets. Our contribution to sustainable agriculture over the past 30 plus years is a great source of pride."

Pascal Désilets, President and CEO, Fromagerie L'Ancêtre

Quick facts

Fromagerie L'Ancêtre's new plant in Trois-Rivières is located at 3465 Rue Bellefeuille.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The Government of Canada has delivered on its commitment to fully and fairly compensate producers and processors who have lost market share under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The total compensation will reach up to $4.8 billion .

has delivered on its commitment to fully and fairly compensate producers and processors who have lost market share under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The total compensation will reach up to . In Budget 2023, up to $333 million over ten years was announced for a new program aimed at supporting investments in research, product and market development, and processing capacity for solids non-fat-based (NFB) products. This program is under development and will be launched as soon as possible.

over ten years was announced for a new program aimed at supporting investments in research, product and market development, and processing capacity for solids non-fat-based (NFB) products. This program is under development and will be launched as soon as possible. The Government of Canada is also granting financial assistance to Fromagerie L'Ancêtre to support its automation projects in its Bécancour and Sainte‑Anne-de-la‑Pérade plants, in addition to funding under the Soutien aux exportations bioalimentaires program, a cost-sharing initiative between Canada and Quebec under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

is also granting financial assistance to Fromagerie L'Ancêtre to support its automation projects in its Bécancour and Sainte‑Anne-de-la‑Pérade plants, in addition to funding under the Soutien aux exportations bioalimentaires program, a cost-sharing initiative between and under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) represented a commitment of $3 billion over five years (2018‑2023) by federal, provincial and territorial governments across Canada to support the country's agri-food and agri‑based products sector. This included a commitment of $2 billion with costs shared between the federal government (60%) and provincial and territorial governments (40%), for programs developed and delivered by the provinces and territories. The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) has been put into place to pursue these commitments for the period of 2023 to 2028.

