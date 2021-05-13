GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Through Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the capacity to identify potential threats to Canadian security and sovereignty, including in the Arctic.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Department of National Defence, has awarded a contract for the in-service support and maintenance of the 3 King Air 350ER aircraft to Team CERTAS, consisting of General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, from Ottawa, Ontario, and Voyageur Aviation Corporation, from North Bay, Ontario.

This initial in-service support and maintenance contract is valued at approximately $72 million (including taxes) over 8 years and will create or maintain up to 40 well–paying aerospace sector jobs in Canada. This work will support the Royal Canadian Air Force with general aircraft maintenance and deployment logistics, and provide training and engineering services.

As part of its manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance project, the Government of Canada purchased the aircraft from Textron Aviation (formerly Beech Aircraft Corporation) through the Foreign Military Sales program of the United States Government.

These aircraft will be configured with military-grade advanced sensors and secure communications equipment, which will improve situational awareness on the ground to support the operations of the Canadian Armed Forces both at home and abroad. The 3 aircraft will be fully integrated with associated mission systems and delivered to the Government of Canada in 2022.

Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy applies to this procurement, generating high-value jobs, innovation and economic growth in Canada.

Quick facts

On April 26, 2019 , the Government of Canada signed an agreement to purchase 3 King Air 350ER aircraft and associated mission systems through the United States Foreign Military Sales program.

The initial in-service support contract is valued at approximately $72 million (including taxes) for approximately 8 years. The initial cost of this contract will be shared between the project and operational budgets. The contract could be extended for over 20 years.

The contract is being awarded in advance of the 2022 arrival date of the missionized aircraft in order to obtain all the necessary military airworthiness accreditations and specialized training, and to prepare the worksite at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario, to receive the aircraft.

, to receive the aircraft. The ITB Policy, including the value proposition, applies to this procurement. This policy requires companies awarded defence procurement contracts to undertake business activity in Canada equal to the value of the contracts. A core objective of the manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in–service support project is to secure economic commitments in support of Canada's in-service support sector and the Canadian economy more broadly. In-service support is one of Canada's key industrial capabilities and is an important industrial focus of this project.

Associated links

Manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

