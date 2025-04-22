GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, which was closed for the winter season, will reopen on Wednesday, April 23.

A map of the Parliamentary Precinct highlighting pathways, buildings and areas around the Centre Block. The pathway behind the Centre Block, marked in green, is set to reopen for pedestrians. The stairway on the west escarpment and the Summer Pavilion behind the Centre Block, indicated by red markings, remain closed for repairs. The map includes Public Services and Procurement Canada and Government of Canada branding.

The Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, will also reopen.

The stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill, as well as the Summer Pavilion behind the Centre Block, will remain closed until further notice to complete ongoing repairs.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)