PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for upcoming inspection work during the following periods:

  • From Wednesday, May 7, to Friday, May 9, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
  • From Friday, May 9, at 11 pm, to Sunday, May 11, at 11 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

