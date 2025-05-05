News provided byPublic Services and Procurement Canada
May 05, 2025, 15:16 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for upcoming inspection work during the following periods:
- From Wednesday, May 7, to Friday, May 9, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
- From Friday, May 9, at 11 pm, to Sunday, May 11, at 11 pm
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
