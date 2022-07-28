OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensuring that Canadian Coast Guard personnel have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways open and safe is a key priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard is announcing the award of a $36.14 million vessel life extension contract for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) George R. Pearkes. The vessel will be dry-docked and enter an extended maintenance period designed to increase its operational life.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded Heddle Shipyards, Hamilton, Ontario, the contract to complete vessel life extension work on the CCGS George R. Pearkes. The ship primarily performs light icebreaking and buoy tending, and is available for search and rescue and environmental response operations on Canada's east coast.

The vessel life extension work includes:

steel hull reinforcement;

hull, superstructure, deck and mast recoating;

galley modernization;

replacement of the bow thruster, cycloconverter, propulsion generator and the internal communication system;

tail shaft and rudder inspections; and

domestic and auxiliary system upgrades.

This contract award falls under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is helping to ensure that Canada has a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come, while providing ongoing opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada.

While the ship undergoes vessel life extension from Winter 2023 to Spring 2024, the Canadian Coast Guard will reallocate its other maritime resources to ensure Canada's waterways continue to be safe for all seafarers in Canadian waters.

Quotes

"A strong, well-equipped, Canadian Coast Guard fleet is essential to protect Canadians on the water, and the marine environment. This Government continues to make important investments through the National Shipbuilding Strategy so that Canadian Coast Guard personnel have state of the art equipment to perform their crucial work. With the vessel life extension of the CCGS George R. Pearkes, Canadian Coast Guard personnel will continue their key role in supporting Canada's blue economy."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canadians from coast to coast to coast know the importance of our Coast Guard. I am thrilled that a company from Hamilton will be able to help ensure that personnel of Canada's Coast Guard have a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect. This contract award today demonstrates that the National Shipbuilding Strategy provides economic opportunities for shipyards across Canada. Canada's skilled shipbuilding workforce is helping us repair and maintain our fleets, while supporting economic growth across the country."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick Facts

The CCGS George R. Pearkes entered into service in 1986.

entered into service in 1986. Stationed in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador , CCGS George R. Pearkes is primarily a light icebreaker and buoy tending vessel named for Victoria Cross recipient George Randolph Pearkes .

and , CCGS is primarily a light icebreaker and buoy tending vessel named for recipient . Although the vessel is primarily used for buoy tending and icebreaking, it also performs search and rescue, scientific research and environmental response.

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Claire Teichman, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 604-679-5462, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]