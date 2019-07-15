Government of Canada awards contract for acquisition of four steel barges

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment it needs to carry out its important work, while supporting jobs and economic growth across the country.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces, has awarded a contract of $1,996,439 to Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd., from Port Alberni, British Columbia, for the acquisition of four steel barges for Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in British Columbia. The contract also includes a complete technical data package, training and the option to buy spare parts.

These steel barges will be used to support various types of maintenance on ships and will replace the six existing wooden barges.

This contract will help sustain a minimum of nine employees and create four new jobs for Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd. and its subcontractors.



"Our government is providing the women and men of the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment they need to do their important work. This contract award is a prime example of the National Shipbuilding Strategy in action, providing meaningful opportunities for businesses and Canadians across Canada, and throughout British Columbia."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"Through our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, we are providing the women and men of our Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment they need to do the important work we ask of them. Barges are an essential part of the Navy's fleet, and this contract for four steel barges will facilitate maintenance on its vessels to ensure the operational readiness of its fleet."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

All four barges must be delivered alongside the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Breton at Esquimalt Harbour within 18 months from the contract award date.

The four new steel barges will be robust, low maintenance and low draft and will be 12 to 15 metres in length, with unobstructed clear working decks of 75 square metres.

