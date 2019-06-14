Government of Canada announces talented and diverse group of new and renewed Canada Research Chairs

The 346 Chairs at 52 universities reflect the Canada we see today

VICTORIA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Our government recognizes that diversity of backgrounds, experiences and thought breed great science and research. If we want Canada to achieve its greatest potential in research, we need the diversity of citizens and communities to be reflected in our academic ranks.

Canada Research Chairs are world-class scientists and scholars from diverse backgrounds who are working on new discoveries and innovations that help our environment, health, communities and economy thrive.

That's why today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan , Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of over $275 million for 346 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at 52 institutions across Canada for research excellence.

This announcement builds on Minister Duncan's vision for an equitable, diverse and inclusive research community. By requiring universities to develop and implement detailed equity and diversity plans, the most recent competition results are: 47 per cent women, 22 per cent visible minorities, 5 per cent persons with disabilities and 4 per cent Indigenous peoples. This is a notable improvement in the number of underrepresented groups taking up these prestigious Chairs as compared to previous competitions.

The Canada Foundation for Innovation also made an important investment towards these Chairs. It is providing more than $5.2 million in new funding for research infrastructure, supporting 30 Chairs at 18 institutions.

The Minister joined new and renewed Chairs at the University of Victoria today to celebrate their work. Renewed Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Ocean Carbon Dynamics, Roberta Hamme, showcased her important research on how carbon moves through the oceans—and how this may change as the environment fluctuates—leading to better climate change predictions.

Minister Duncan also signed the Dimensions Charter at the University of Victoria. Institutions that endorse the charter commit to embed the principles of equity, diversity and inclusiveness in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that when our institutions better reflect the diversity of Canada, science and research are stronger and their impacts on the lives of Canadians are more profound. I am encouraged to see improved equity, diversity and inclusion among our Canada Research Chairs and look forward to seeing how their unique perspectives will help shape a better future for us all. I would like to thank our universities for embracing research excellence and inclusion."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"The 2018 Canada Research Chairs are some of the most respected researchers whose backgrounds represent the diversity of Canada. Together with their Chair colleagues across the country, their contributions to research excellence across a wide variety of fields will benefit the quality of life for all Canadians and others around the world."

–Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Chair, Canada Research Chairs Program Steering Committee

"Canada has built a strong research enterprise that supports talented researchers in all disciplines. By working together and using state-of-the-art equipment and labs, researchers are well positioned to advance knowledge and address some of the world's most pressing concerns."

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

The Canada Research Chairs Program invests around $295 million per year to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds.

per year to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds. With this announcement, there are now 1,836 Canada Research Chairs at universities across Canada .

. This announcement encompasses both the spring and fall 2018 competition rounds.

Chairholders achieve research excellence in engineering and the natural sciences, health sciences and social sciences and humanities.

The Government of Canada invests in research excellence in the areas of health sciences, engineering, natural sciences and social sciences and humanities through its three research funding agencies: the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research .

