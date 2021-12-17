Government of Canada announces support to the tourism sector to create jobs and strengthen the economy

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Workers and businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada has a plan to support hard-hit sectors, help businesses adapt and thrive, and give Canadians the skills they need to find good jobs as our economy continues to recover.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced up to $67 million in funding to support Canada's tourism and hospitality sector through the Sectoral Initiatives Program (SIP). This funding supports 24 projects that will help employers and industry stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector to attract and retain skilled workers, build capacity through training and resources, and remove barriers for groups – including women, youth, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ2 Canadians – that continue to be under-represented in the labour market. Projects will also provide training opportunities to workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and work to stimulate the economy in Indigenous communities.

Budget 2021 committed $1.78 billion over three years through several new initiatives that support the skills development and training of workers, and provide incentives for employers to hire and retain them. These measures will help create almost 500,000 new job and training opportunities for workers over the coming years. The Government of Canada had committed to creating over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels, and this was achieved last month.

"The Government is working closely with the tourism and hospitality sector to help address challenges they face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding announced today helps businesses get back on their feet and attract and retain the skilled workers the tourism industry needs. Not only are we supporting Canadians who traditionally face barriers to the labour market and providing workers the support they need to find good jobs, we are also helping the tourism sector bounce back."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"The Canadian tourism sector has been among the most impacted by COVID-19 and the economy of our country will not fully recover until tourism recovers. The funding announced today will help businesses address labour shortages by bringing in and keeping skilled workers, building capacity and ensuring inclusion and diversity in the tourism labour force. Canada's tourism labour force is key – our welcoming workforce is one of our best assets and we'll continue to work with partners to ensure they are even better positioned to safely welcome back guests when it is possible to do so."

– Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault

These 24 projects were selected through an open call for proposals process that ran from January 22, 2021 to March 4, 2021 .

to . The tourism and hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit sectors by the pandemic. According to the Conference Board of Canada's Briefing: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Sector Employment and Revenues, it is expected that employment in the sector will remain below 2019 levels until 2023.

Briefing: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Sector Employment and Revenues, it is expected that employment in the sector will remain below 2019 levels until 2023. Outbreaks of COVID-19 that resulted in lockdowns caused tourism employment to drop anywhere from 15% to 23%. As of April 2021 , tourism employed 520,000 fewer workers than it had in February 2020 , the last month before the pandemic reached Canada , an employment drop of over 25%.

, tourism employed 520,000 fewer workers than it had in , the last month before the pandemic reached , an employment drop of over 25%. The tourism and hospitality sector is a significant source of employment for young workers and newcomers. In 2019, youth (persons age 15–24) held more jobs in tourism than any other age group, representing 34% of Canada's tourism workforce, and 28% of tourism employees were immigrants or non-permanent residents

tourism workforce, and 28% of tourism employees were immigrants or non-permanent residents The Sectoral Initiatives Program will be integrated into the new Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP), which received $960 million through Budget 2021 to support key sectors of the economy to implement industry-driven solutions to address current and emerging workforce needs.

through Budget 2021 to support key sectors of the economy to implement industry-driven solutions to address current and emerging workforce needs. The SWSP will help employers find skilled workers and connect Canadians with the training they need. It will also provide workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic with training opportunities. This program will help businesses and workers prepare for workforce transitions in the rapidly changing green economy, address labour shortages in sectors like healthcare, and help our economy grow.

The SWSP will have an expanded scope for large-scale projects that offer a broader range of sector-focused activities, including training and upskilling, and developing solutions for workforce challenges.

The SWSP is anticipated to launch calls for proposals early in January 2022 .

List of successful projects

Organization Project Title Location Funding Amount Canadian Tourism Human

Resource Council Tourism Workforce Recovery:

Helping Restore 100,000s of Jobs

and Build Resilience Ottawa, ON $3,965,209 Canadian Tourism Human

Resource Council Maintaining a Foundational Labour

Market Forecasting and Intelligence

System Ottawa, ON $3,326,699 Cape Breton University Cape Breton Island's Tourism

Training Network Sydney, NS $2,257,259 Conseil de la Nation huronne-

wendat (Centre de

développement de la formation et

de la main-d'oeuvre) Tous ensemble pour notre avenir Wendake, QC $4,115,530 Georgian College of Applied Arts

and Technology UpSkill Tourism Microcredential

Program Barrie, ON $1,712,508 Gros Morne Institute for

Sustainable Tourism Inc. Leadership and Innovation for the

Future of Tourism in Atlantic

Canada (LIFT Atlantic) Rocky Harbour, NL $3,992,800 Groupe artisanal féminin

francophone de l'Ontario Inc. La relance de l'industrie hotelière et

touristique comme voie de la

relance économique Toronto, ON $89,400 Hospitality Training Action Centre

Local 75 The Future of Work - Foundational

Skills a Pathway to Recovery +

Resilience Toronto, ON $3,413,005 Hospitality Workers Resource

Centre At the Cross-Paths of Skills: A

Model of Intelligent Cross-Sectoral

Career Planning and Development Toronto, ON $4,905,950 Latincouver Cultural and Business

Society Creating Paths for Employment in

Tourism and Hospitality Vancouver, BC $766,614 Mount Saint Vincent University The Ki'nuk Tourism Program at

Mount Saint Vincent University Halifax, NS $1,964,250 Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel

Association Grassroots Revitalization of the

Ontario Hospitality Journey Mississauga, ON $742,775 Outward Bound Canada Training Academy for Outdoor

Professionals Toronto, ON $7,313,109 Refiner's House of Prayer Placement Aid & Skill Development

(PASD) Project Brampton, ON $1,351,910 Saffron Hub Women in food entrepreneurship Whitby, ON $112,500 The Conference Board of Canada The Role of Newcomers and

Temporary Workers in Tourism

Sector Recovery Ottawa, ON $803,039 The Firecircle Ltd. Transition to Tourism

Entrepreneurship Ottawa, ON $5,302,500 The Further Education Society of

Alberta Pathways: Creating Opportunities

for Indigenous Youth Employment in

Tourism and Government Calgary, AB $4,073,232 The Immigration Services Society

of British Columbia Gateway to Tourism/Hospitality

Jobs for Newcomers Vancouver, BC $2,277,035 The YMCA of Greater Vancouver YMCA Café Training Program New Westminster,

BC $2,644,155 Thompson Okanagan Tourism

Association Hospitality Professional Program Kelowna, BC $1,869,888 University of Victoria Indigenous Community

Entrepreneurship Development &

Action Recovery (I-CEDAR)

program Victoria, BC $4,914,190 Wheatland Express Inc. East-Central Saskatchewan

Tourism & Learning Centre Wakaw, SK $4,205,908 Yukon Literacy Coalition Yukon Pathways to Success Whitehorse, YT $1,230,926



TOTAL $67,350,391

