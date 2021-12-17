Government of Canada announces support to the tourism sector to create jobs and strengthen the economy
Dec 17, 2021, 16:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Workers and businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada has a plan to support hard-hit sectors, help businesses adapt and thrive, and give Canadians the skills they need to find good jobs as our economy continues to recover.
Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced up to $67 million in funding to support Canada's tourism and hospitality sector through the Sectoral Initiatives Program (SIP). This funding supports 24 projects that will help employers and industry stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector to attract and retain skilled workers, build capacity through training and resources, and remove barriers for groups – including women, youth, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ2 Canadians – that continue to be under-represented in the labour market. Projects will also provide training opportunities to workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and work to stimulate the economy in Indigenous communities.
Budget 2021 committed $1.78 billion over three years through several new initiatives that support the skills development and training of workers, and provide incentives for employers to hire and retain them. These measures will help create almost 500,000 new job and training opportunities for workers over the coming years. The Government of Canada had committed to creating over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels, and this was achieved last month.
Quotes
"The Government is working closely with the tourism and hospitality sector to help address challenges they face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding announced today helps businesses get back on their feet and attract and retain the skilled workers the tourism industry needs. Not only are we supporting Canadians who traditionally face barriers to the labour market and providing workers the support they need to find good jobs, we are also helping the tourism sector bounce back."
– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough
"The Canadian tourism sector has been among the most impacted by COVID-19 and the economy of our country will not fully recover until tourism recovers. The funding announced today will help businesses address labour shortages by bringing in and keeping skilled workers, building capacity and ensuring inclusion and diversity in the tourism labour force. Canada's tourism labour force is key – our welcoming workforce is one of our best assets and we'll continue to work with partners to ensure they are even better positioned to safely welcome back guests when it is possible to do so."
– Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault
Quick Facts
- These 24 projects were selected through an open call for proposals process that ran from January 22, 2021 to March 4, 2021.
- The tourism and hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit sectors by the pandemic. According to the Conference Board of Canada's Briefing: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Sector Employment and Revenues, it is expected that employment in the sector will remain below 2019 levels until 2023.
- Outbreaks of COVID-19 that resulted in lockdowns caused tourism employment to drop anywhere from 15% to 23%. As of April 2021, tourism employed 520,000 fewer workers than it had in February 2020, the last month before the pandemic reached Canada, an employment drop of over 25%.
- The tourism and hospitality sector is a significant source of employment for young workers and newcomers. In 2019, youth (persons age 15–24) held more jobs in tourism than any other age group, representing 34% of Canada's tourism workforce, and 28% of tourism employees were immigrants or non-permanent residents
- The Sectoral Initiatives Program will be integrated into the new Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP), which received $960 million through Budget 2021 to support key sectors of the economy to implement industry-driven solutions to address current and emerging workforce needs.
- The SWSP will help employers find skilled workers and connect Canadians with the training they need. It will also provide workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic with training opportunities. This program will help businesses and workers prepare for workforce transitions in the rapidly changing green economy, address labour shortages in sectors like healthcare, and help our economy grow.
- The SWSP will have an expanded scope for large-scale projects that offer a broader range of sector-focused activities, including training and upskilling, and developing solutions for workforce challenges.
- The SWSP is anticipated to launch calls for proposals early in January 2022.
List of successful projects
|
Organization
|
Project Title
|
Location
|
Funding Amount
|
Canadian Tourism Human
|
Tourism Workforce Recovery:
|
Ottawa, ON
|
$3,965,209
|
Canadian Tourism Human
|
Maintaining a Foundational Labour
|
Ottawa, ON
|
$3,326,699
|
Cape Breton University
|
Cape Breton Island's Tourism
|
Sydney, NS
|
$2,257,259
|
Conseil de la Nation huronne-
|
Tous ensemble pour notre avenir
|
Wendake, QC
|
$4,115,530
|
Georgian College of Applied Arts
|
UpSkill Tourism Microcredential
|
Barrie, ON
|
$1,712,508
|
Gros Morne Institute for
|
Leadership and Innovation for the
|
Rocky Harbour, NL
|
$3,992,800
|
Groupe artisanal féminin
|
La relance de l'industrie hotelière et
|
Toronto, ON
|
$89,400
|
Hospitality Training Action Centre
|
The Future of Work - Foundational
|
Toronto, ON
|
$3,413,005
|
Hospitality Workers Resource
|
At the Cross-Paths of Skills: A
|
Toronto, ON
|
$4,905,950
|
Latincouver Cultural and Business
|
Creating Paths for Employment in
|
Vancouver, BC
|
$766,614
|
Mount Saint Vincent University
|
The Ki'nuk Tourism Program at
|
Halifax, NS
|
$1,964,250
|
Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel
|
Grassroots Revitalization of the
|
Mississauga, ON
|
$742,775
|
Outward Bound Canada
|
Training Academy for Outdoor
|
Toronto, ON
|
$7,313,109
|
Refiner's House of Prayer
|
Placement Aid & Skill Development
|
Brampton, ON
|
$1,351,910
|
Saffron Hub
|
Women in food entrepreneurship
|
Whitby, ON
|
$112,500
|
The Conference Board of Canada
|
The Role of Newcomers and
|
Ottawa, ON
|
$803,039
|
The Firecircle Ltd.
|
Transition to Tourism
|
Ottawa, ON
|
$5,302,500
|
The Further Education Society of
|
Pathways: Creating Opportunities
|
Calgary, AB
|
$4,073,232
|
The Immigration Services Society
|
Gateway to Tourism/Hospitality
|
Vancouver, BC
|
$2,277,035
|
The YMCA of Greater Vancouver
|
YMCA Café Training Program
|
New Westminster,
|
$2,644,155
|
Thompson Okanagan Tourism
|
Hospitality Professional Program
|
Kelowna, BC
|
$1,869,888
|
University of Victoria
|
Indigenous Community
|
Victoria, BC
|
$4,914,190
|
Wheatland Express Inc.
|
East-Central Saskatchewan
|
Wakaw, SK
|
$4,205,908
|
Yukon Literacy Coalition
|
Yukon Pathways to Success
|
Whitehorse, YT
|
$1,230,926
|
TOTAL
|
$67,350,391
