Government of Canada announces support for local food infrastructure projects across Canada

TRURO, NS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, visited the Town of Truro and announced up to $5.6 million to support 87 new projects across Canada under the Small Scale Projects component of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

As part of the $62.9-million announcement in Budget 2024, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is delivering the renewed LFIF, which mobilizes $42.7 million to support production-focused projects. The program aims to improve community food security and resilience through the purchase and installation of infrastructure. This support will help increase access and availability of local, nutritious and culturally-appropriate food, with a priority focus on equity-deserving groups within communities.

The Small Scale Projects component provides grant funding between $25,000 and $100,000 to support infrastructure projects, such as a community garden with an irrigation system, a greenhouse with solar panels, or a food forest. A second Small Scale Projects intake is expected to take place in Fall 2025.

Across Nova Scotia, the following five organizations have approved projects under the Small Scale Projects component: CoastArts Association in Canning (up to $90,896); Glace Bay Food Bank Society in Glace Bay (up to $37,082); Town of Truro in Truro (up to $33,057); Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation in Mahone Bay ($36,130); and The Take Action Society in Dartmouth (up to $44,700).

These are five of 38 LFIF projects supported to date across Nova Scotia, representing a total of more than $1.2 million.

Quotes

"Since we first launched the Local Food Infrastructure Fund back in 2019, we've supported nearly 1,200 projects right across the country, from community kitchens to greenhouses in Northern communities. Today, we're announcing 87 new projects that will help get more nutritious, locally grown food to folks who need it."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Food security is a priority for folks in Nova Scotia and for communities across Canada. Through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, our Government is supporting local community projects, like the Town of Truro's Community Garden Greenhouse, by helping them to acquire equipment that is essential to providing food services to those who need it most."

- Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

Quick Facts

The Town of Truro is receiving funding under the LFIF – Small Scale Projects component to purchase fencing, garden tools and install a greenhouse. This will allow the municipality to grow and distribute their own produce within the community.

is receiving funding under the LFIF – Small Scale Projects component to purchase fencing, garden tools and install a greenhouse. This will allow the municipality to grow and distribute their own produce within the community. To date, the LFIF has committed $71 million to nearly 1,200 projects to improve food security across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

to nearly 1,200 projects to improve food security across , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. Today's announcement of up to 87 approved projects follows the official launch of the renewed LFIF on September 6, 2024 .

. Projects are subject to negotiation of a funding agreement. To date, funding agreements have been concluded for 61 projects under the Small Scale Projects component of the program with more to follow in the coming weeks.

On January 31, 2025 , Minister MacAulay announced the 10 initial recipients of the $20.2-million School Food Infrastructure Fund (SFIF), delivered by AAFC. Eligible community-based organizations are encouraged to use the SFIF initial recipient finder to determine which organization best serves their geographic area and needs.

, Minister MacAulay announced the 10 initial recipients of the School Food Infrastructure Fund (SFIF), delivered by AAFC. Eligible community-based organizations are encouraged to use the SFIF initial recipient finder to determine which organization best serves their geographic area and needs. Announced in Budget 2024, the National School Food Program will feed hundreds of thousands of kids across Canada every year. The Program will also be a safety net for the kids who are most impacted by the lack of access to food, including lower-income families and some Indigenous communities. This funding will provide up to 400,000 additional children per year across Canada access to nutritious food at school.

Related Products

Associated Links

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]