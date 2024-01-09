EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - To build a gender equal society, we must ensure that all people can participate in Canada's economic, social and political life. We know that women and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals face systemic barriers that limit their progress and advancement, and we must take action to ensure a better future for all Canadians. Gender equality also depends on the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV). This can only be achieved by recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender inequality across the country.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced close to $7.3 million for 18 organizations located in Alberta and across the country.

This funding will help these organizations advance gender equality and address GBV by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives embodies the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement builds on the progress of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The Government of Canada has signed bilateral agreements with all provinces and territories, and this investment is complementary to these agreements.

Quote

"Working with grassroots organizations, led by Indigenous and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people is how we will create, and sustain safe communities here in Alberta. It is the only way we understand the diverse challenges faced by Canadians, and how we can work better together to dismantle barriers. Supporting the life-saving work of these 18 organizations in Alberta, brings us one step closer to ending gender-based violence in Canada."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Although roughly 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls.

identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls. Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people.

over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $15 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

committed over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities. A further investment of approximately $601.3 million was made through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes $55 million to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence and deliver prevention programming in their communities. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The funding is also a significant contribution to Implementing Indigenous-led approaches, Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The Federal Pathway to Address Violence Against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

was made through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence and deliver prevention programming in their communities. Budget 2021 announcement also included $105 million over five years for Women and Gender Equality Canada to enhance its Gender-Based Violence Program. Of this amount, approximately $56 million is being committed to support projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building.

