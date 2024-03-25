WINNIPEG, MB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence has profound impacts on Canadian society and cost the lives of too many women, girls and gender-diverse people. Preventing and addressing gender-based violence is a crucial step to advancing gender equality in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced over $7.4M for 17 organizations located in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to prevent and address gender-based violence.

This funding will help these organizations prevent and address gender-based violence by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives embodies the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement builds on the progress under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence and the work supporting crisis hotlines across the country. The Government of Canada has recently signed bilateral agreements with all provinces and territories for both initiatives. Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments, in collaboration with community organizations, are essential in effectively preventing and addressing gender-based violence.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country. It impacts people of all backgrounds, genders, ages, and disproportionally, Indigenous women and girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people and racialized women. These direct federal investments, alongside the National Action Plan to End to Gender-based violence, are about keeping people safe, supporting frontline workers, and making sure that we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence. Every day, our collaboration with these organizations is moving us closer towards a safer Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, as well as experiences of stigma, exclusion, and marginalization. The impacts of these experiences are broad and felt across generations, and our government is supporting those impacted to break that cycle. I am committed to supporting organizations advancing gender equality and ending gender-based violence across the Prairies and right here at home in Manitoba."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

An investment of approximately $601.3 million was made through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

was made through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Building on Budget 2021 investments, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. These 17 projects are funded through various calls for proposals under the Gender-based Violence Program and the Women's Program.

Among the provinces of Canada , the highest rate of gender-related homicide of women and girls was reported in Saskatchewan (1.03), followed by Manitoba (0.72) – all of which were above the national rate (0.54). These provinces also recorded the highest provincial rates of homicide and overall violent crime in 2021.

, the highest rate of gender-related homicide of women and girls was reported in (1.03), followed by (0.72) – all of which were above the national rate (0.54). These provinces also recorded the highest provincial rates of homicide and overall violent crime in 2021. Rural rates of intimate partner violence against women are significantly higher than those in urban areas in all areas of Canada . The rural areas of Saskatchewan and Manitoba show the highest rates within the provinces.

