Government of Canada announces strategic partner for its Future Fighter Lead-in Training program

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - In support of Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free, the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canada has an agile, multi-purpose, well-equipped military by leveraging flexible defence procurement strategies, securing supply chains and making investments to modernize defence infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, announced that the Government of Canada has identified CAE, of Montréal, Quebec, as its strategic partner to work with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to develop and refine the Future Fighter Lead-in Training (FFLIT) program, which will prepare and train pilots for the transition to Canada's future fighter jets.

The FFLIT program will enable Canadian control of fighter training capability, while supporting long-term, high-tech and high-value employment for Canadians. It is anticipated that the program will contribute $145 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product and create or maintain 1,100 jobs annually across Canada, primarily in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, over a 37-year period.

CAE has extensive experience delivering defence capabilities for Canada, including North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flying Training in Canada, the Operational Training System Provider and the previous generation of fighter lead-in training (FLIT) for the RCAF and NATO allies. The company was also recently selected to deliver the Future Aircrew Training program, partnering with KF Aerospace to form SkyAlyne. CAE is not only a world leader in commercial and military flight simulation and training, but also a Canadian champion that controls a significant global market share in this domain.

The identification of CAE as the strategic partner for FFLIT aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to making defence procurement faster and more efficient by addressing capability gaps, innovating defence procurement processes and changing our approach to working with industry.

Quotes

"Today's announcement highlights Canada's commitment to building long-term capacity for our air force members, ensuring they receive the training they need to keep Canadians safe, while creating good jobs across the country. This investment also showcases how modern procurement strategies can support economic growth and national security, while ensuring our military is ready for the challenges it faces in an ever-changing environment."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Through our 2024 defence policy, Our North Strong and Free, we are working with Canada's defence industry to find innovative ways to deliver on our defence commitments at home, and abroad. Our renewed relationship with industry includes strategic partnerships such as the one announced today with CAE Our work together will deliver the challenging and reality-based training our future fighter pilots need, while strengthening Canada's industrial defence base and generating economic benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"As a global leader in civil and military aerospace training, CAE is uniquely positioned to assist the RCAF in developing a strong training capacity for our Canadian pilots. By securing over a thousand high-skilled and high-paying jobs for years to come, this strategic partnership represents a new chapter for the Canadian aerospace industry. CAE is Canada's training and simulation national champion with a global reach, and it can play a significant role in maintaining our defence capability."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's announcement reinforces Canada's commitment to maintaining a world-class fighter pilot training program while creating high-tech jobs for Canadians. CAE's expertise and leadership will ensure the Royal Canadian Air Force is equipped with the best training to prepare for the future. I have had the opportunity to visit CAE serval times, and have witnessed firsthand its innovative and excellent work. I believe this partnership is a win for our Canadian economy, our aerospace sector, and Canada's national defence."

Emmanuella Lambropoulos

Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent

"As the RCAF transforms to a 5th Generation air force through the introduction of the CF-35A, it is imperative that the requisite fighter pilot training system keeps pace. We are confident that Future Fighter Lead In Training will offer world class training for our pilots. In an uncertain world, the certainty of a reliable partner in defence and security is key to ensuring the RCAF is ready to meet tomorrow's threats."

Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny

Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

"At CAE, we are honoured to be entrusted by the Government of Canada to play a critical role in strengthening the 5th generation fighter capabilities of the Royal Canadian Air Force. This decision underscores CAE's position as a global leader in training and innovation, and our steadfast commitment to those who protect our country and its allies. CAE is committed to being Canada's premier defence partner and showcasing how private and public sector collaboration can work together to meet current and future global security challenges. For over 75 years, CAE has been at the forefront of supporting the RCAF, a legacy that will continue as we play this key role in the ongoing modernization of the Canadian Armed Forces. This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."

Marc Parent

President and Chief Executive Officer CAE Inc.

Quick facts

The strategic partner model is an innovative approach to defence procurement that streamlines processes and accelerates timelines in partnering with industry. The identification of CAE as a strategic partner will help ensure that Canada maintains world-leading, domestic capacity in flight training and simulation.

maintains world-leading, domestic capacity in flight training and simulation. For almost 25 years, Canada operated the NATO Flying Training Centre at 15 Wing Moose Jaw and 4 Wing Cold Lake, training Canadian and allied pilots to become fighter pilots.

operated the NATO Flying Training Centre at 15 Wing Moose Jaw and 4 Wing Cold Lake, training Canadian and allied pilots to become fighter pilots. In March 2024 , the FLIT program came to an end when the CT-155 Hawk trainer aircraft were retired from service to begin the required transition to training solutions needed for the future fighter.

, the FLIT program came to an end when the CT-155 Hawk trainer aircraft were retired from service to begin the required transition to training solutions needed for the future fighter. During the interim period, until the FFLIT program is operational, Canada will partner with allies to receive FLIT while it transitions its FLIT capability to the future fighter.

will partner with allies to receive FLIT while it transitions its FLIT capability to the future fighter. The identification of the FFLIT program's strategic partner is an important step toward modernizing this sovereign capability and continuing Canada's leadership in FLIT domestically and internationally in the future.

leadership in FLIT domestically and internationally in the future. Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy will apply to the identified strategic partner. This will help ensure that the Canadian training and simulation supply chain, including small and medium-sized businesses, is involved in the FFLIT program, along with annual reporting on progress in meeting economic benefit commitments.

Associated links

