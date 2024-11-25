OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in operating and maintaining the future CF-35A fighter aircraft fleet.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, announced that Canada has identified L3Harris MAS from Mirabel, Quebec, as its strategic partner to work with the Canadian government and the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) to investigate requirements for an F-35 airframe depot. This partnership will provide a means to progress timely discussions, including on the scope and costs associated with setting up and operating such a facility, and on how to best position Canada to demonstrate best value, to secure future opportunities in the F-35 enterprise.

This decision supports the long-term maintenance and operation of these new aircraft and brings Canada another step closer to delivering the infrastructure our aviators need for the future. It will help maintain sovereign capabilities in Canada and demonstrates the government's commitment to working more closely and in partnership with industry earlier in the acquisition process.

The Canadian aerospace in-service support industry is a national key industrial capability and ensures that Canadian military aircraft are ready to deliver missions to protect Canada and Canadians. This capability can also contribute to allied readiness and supports Canada's role as a reliable industrial partner in defence. The F-35 project opens the door for our world-class sustainment industry to continue to support the RCAF and also pursue opportunities with our allies.

The acquisition and initial sustainment for the CF-35A project has the potential to contribute over $425 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product and close to 3,300 jobs annually for Canadian industry and value chain partners over a 25-year period.

L3Harris MAS is the only supplier in Canada that has been conducting the full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Canada's CF-188 Hornet fighter jet airframes. The company has proven experience with Canada's current CF-188 fleet and is an industrial leader in one of the world's largest aerospace clusters with a significant Canadian footprint. Based on these facts, Canada is confident that L3Harris MAS has the capability, capacity and extensive industrial network of suppliers, partners and recruiting sources required to enable the company to successfully manage airframe heavy maintenance depot work for the CF-35A enterprise.

Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free, establishes the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring Canada has an agile, multi-purpose, well-equipped military by leveraging more flexible defence procurement strategies, securing supply chains and making investments to modernize defence infrastructure.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is about building long-term capacity for our military, protecting our sovereignty and creating jobs across the country. Canada's investment in the CF-35A fleet and the selection of the airframe maintenance depot strategic partner provider showcase how modern procurement strategies can support both national security and economic growth, while ensuring our military is ready for the challenges in an ever-changing world."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Ensuring the long-term effectiveness of newly delivered capabilities is at the core of a ready and resilient defence force. By working with industry to establish this new airframe maintenance depot, we are doing our part to ensure our new fleet of CF-35A aircraft will remain ready to support operations, while also providing significant economic benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"Developing and maintaining Canada's defence industry is critical to our national security and provides economic benefits to Canadians. Today's announcement demonstrates that our world-class Canadian industry is well positioned to continue to provide new fighter capabilities, including delivering key services right here in Canada. This will help boost cutting-edge technology in Canada's aerospace and defence industries and position Canada for opportunities in the sustainment of fleets around the world."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The procurement of the CF-35A is the largest investment in the RCAF in more than 30 years.

Since 1997, the Government of Canada has been investing in the Joint Strike Fighter program, which has provided Canadian industry with the opportunity to become a part of the F-35 fighter jets supply chain. The program is managed by the JPO.

has been investing in the Joint Strike Fighter program, which has provided Canadian industry with the opportunity to become a part of the F-35 fighter jets supply chain. The program is managed by the JPO. The Joint Strike Fighter program is the largest fighter aircraft program internationally. Canada is among the 8 partner countries in the program, along with the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom , Italy , the Netherlands , Norway , Denmark and Australia .

is among the 8 partner countries in the program, along with (U.S.), the , , , , and . The acquisition of Canada's new fleet of CF-35A fighter jets will occur as a phased process. Acquisition plans for a number of aircraft are already confirmed, and this process will continue until the full fleet of 88 jets is acquired.

new fleet of CF-35A fighter jets will occur as a phased process. Acquisition plans for a number of aircraft are already confirmed, and this process will continue until the full fleet of 88 jets is acquired. Canadian industry has already been successful in obtaining significant work related to the F-35, obtaining $3.1 billion (USD) in contracts to date. Through the signing of the new economic benefit arrangements with the U.S. government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney, Canadian industry is well positioned for continued opportunities related to both the production and sustainment of the aircraft.

(USD) in contracts to date. Through the signing of the new economic benefit arrangements with the U.S. government and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney, Canadian industry is well positioned for continued opportunities related to both the production and sustainment of the aircraft. Canada is the only partner other than the U.S. in the North American region that has capable suppliers to support CF-35A sustainment and has been providing sovereign maintenance, repair and overhaul services in Canada for its CF-188 fleet for over 40 years.

is the only partner other than the U.S. in the North American region that has capable suppliers to support CF-35A sustainment and has been providing sovereign maintenance, repair and overhaul services in for its CF-188 fleet for over 40 years. The F-35 is a modern, reliable and agile fighter aircraft used by Canada's closest allies in missions across the globe. It is the most advanced fighter aircraft on the market and will provide Canada's pilots with numerous advanced capabilities, including enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, greatly improving their situational awareness and survivability in today's high-threat operational environment.

