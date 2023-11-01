Innovators to help Canadian communities adopt healthy behaviours to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in Canada, with over 3 million people living with diabetes and 200,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Diabetes has significant impacts, loss of eyesight, nerve damage and kidney disease, on the lives of the people that it directly affects, as well as on their families and broader communities.

Through Budget 2021 funding and in partnership with Impact Canada, PHAC launched the Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Challenge in Fall 2022 to attract innovators to develop and implement community, co-designed approaches to prevent type 2 diabetes. The Challenge, delivered through a three-stage approach, is focused on addressing the determinants of health and social barriers that can lead to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, particularly in communities that are already at higher risk. This includes the social, economic and environmental determinants, such as access to healthy food, that contribute to health inequities and reducing the stigma that people at risk for type 2 diabetes tend to face.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced the 20 semi-finalists selected to receive a $35,000 prize for proposing the most promising concept as part of the first-stage of the Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Challenge. During the second-stage of the challenge, these semi-finalists will develop their concept and create a fully implementable plan. The Challenge will ultimately empower Canadian communities, providing them with additional tools and resources to learn and adapt healthy behaviours to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and help mitigate negative diabetes-related health conditions.

Quotes

"We know we can do so much more for Canadians living with type 2 diabetes and for those at high risk. That's why we are working with Impact Canada and other partners on the diabetes challenge to promote new, innovative ways to address the risks that lead to developing type 2 diabetes. I would like to thank all participants for their hard work and offer my congratulations to the 20 semi-finalists of the Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Challenge. I look forward to following their progress and wish them luck in the next stage of the competition."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Congratulations to the 20 semi-finalists of Impact Canada's Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Challenge. Their transformative and innovative work will bring essential tools to support a better health future for Canadians and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

The Framework for Diabetes in Canada , tabled in October 2022 , provides a common policy direction to focus efforts to address diabetes and to ensure better health outcomes for people in Canada . All relevant partners are invited to use the Framework to guide action to address diabetes and advance opportunities in ways that meet their respective mandates and objectives, and that are adapted to their respective community contexts.

, tabled in , provides a common policy direction to focus efforts to address diabetes and to ensure better health outcomes for people in . All relevant partners are invited to use the Framework to guide action to address diabetes and advance opportunities in ways that meet their respective mandates and objectives, and that are adapted to their respective community contexts. Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes.

live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes. There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. It is estimated that approximately 90% of cases are type 2, 9% are type 1, and gestational and other types of diabetes account for less than 1% of all cases.

Some Canadians, such as First Nations and Métis people, people of African, and South and East Asian descent, as well as people with lower income and education levels, have higher rates of type 2 diabetes compared to the general population.

Healthy behaviours (e.g., healthy eating and physical activity) can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and help mitigate negative diabetes-related health conditions.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

