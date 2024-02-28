GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Volunteers play an important role in helping communities prosper, thanks to their continued commitment and efforts. Through Canada's Volunteer Awards, the Government of Canada recognizes those volunteers who go above and beyond to support their communities and their country.

Today, Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced this year's recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards. The Minister will honour the recipients of the awards at a hybrid ceremony in Ottawa on April 15, 2024. This will be the 10th anniversary of Canada's Volunteers Awards.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises, and businesses that have made significant contributions to improving the lives of others.

Each year, Canada's Volunteer Awards present twenty regional awards and one national award. The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated a dedication to volunteering for at least 20 years. The twenty regional awards are awarded to five regional recipients in each of the following four categories: Emerging Leader, Business Leader, Community Leader, and Social Innovator.

Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering. Their compassion and kindness exemplify the generosity and strength at the heart of Canada.

We are pleased to announce this year's recipients in the following categories and regions below:

National Awards

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

Rahul Singh

Special Mentions

Loren Slye

Mary Walters

Regional Awards

Emerging Leader

Atlantic: Stacie Smith

Quebec : Jason Rivest

: Ontario : Lucia Marchionda

: Prairies: Justin Langan

British Columbia and the North: Robin Changizi

Business Leader

Ontario : Humble Beginning Stories

: Humble Beginning Stories Prairies: Automated Aquatics Canada Ltd.

Community Leader

Atlantic: Angela Woodford

Quebec : Dr. Daphnée Veilleux-Lemieux

: Dr. Daphnée Veilleux-Lemieux Ontario : Jill Kearney

: Prairies: Marc Hazlewood

British Columbia and the North: Norman D. Crerar

Social Innovator

Atlantic: Survivors of Abuse Recovering Society

Quebec : Bénévoles d'expertise

: Bénévoles d'expertise Ontario : The Hub

: The Hub Prairies: Norfolk Housing Association

British Columbia and the North: The Ashcroft HUB Society

Quotes

"The recipients of the Canada's Volunteer Awards are inspiring all of us through their stories and achievements, and I am glad to be able to honour them and celebrate their accomplishments. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to thank all the volunteers across Canada, including all those who were nominated, for continuing to make a difference in their communities. You represent the best part of Canada, and because of your selfless work, our communities are better and stronger."

– Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Congratulations to this year's volunteers who have made a difference in the lives of others. It is so inspiring to see all the ways that young Canadians are stepping up for their communities as volunteers. Today's honourees are an inspiration to Canadians from coast to coast to coast, and I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work.''

– Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

The call for nominations was open from February 15, 2023 , until May 10, 2023 , during which time 225 nominations were received.

, until , during which time 225 nominations were received. The award recipients can identify not-for-profit organizations to receive grant money.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development makes final selections based on the recommendations from the National Advisory Committee.

Recipients can be individual volunteers or groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

The award ceremony will take place on April 15, 2024 , and will celebrate 10 years of Canada's Volunteer Awards.

Associated Links

Canada's Volunteer Awards program

Award recipients' biographies

