Government of Canada announces recipients of $100-million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund
Jul 29, 2021, 17:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality is a key priority for the Government of Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately impacted by the crisis. Women have faced job losses and reduced work hours, shouldered the majority of the additional unpaid care responsibilities at home, and continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic. As Canada moves towards an inclusive recovery, meaningful progress to advance gender equality is needed now more than ever to ensure no one is left behind.
To further support critical recovery efforts led by the women's and equality-seeking movement, today the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced 237 projects to receive funding under the $100 million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund call for proposals.
This investment will support projects that address systemic issues that vulnerable and underrepresented women face and help ensure an inclusive recovery from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. Projects will also encourage women and girls in leadership and decision-making roles, improve their economic security and prosperity and work to end gender-based violence to help build a Canada that is fair, equal and equitable for everyone.
The funding announced today builds on investments made to date to further gender-equality and ensure a strong and vibrant women's movement. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has increased funding to women's and equity seeking groups more than five-fold, with over 6 million Canadians a year benefitting from the work of organizations supported. The Government will continue to take strong action to ensure that women and girls are safe, thriving and present at decision making tables now, and in the future.
Quote
"The $100 million dollars Feminist Response and Recovery Fund will support good jobs within feminist organisations from coast to coast to coast. These caring professionals will support women's economic security and improve health and safety. Representation matters. That's why we are supporting 237 organisations, including with $35 million of dollars allocated directly to increase the representation of more diverse-women, including Indigenous women, Black women and women of colour, and women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities in leadership positions. We are grateful to our partners across the country. Thank you for your advocacy and your hard work. With this investment, our government is ensuring your essential contribution to a feminist recovery from the pandemic."
The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
Quick Facts
- Since 2015, funding to support women's and equity-seeking organizations has increased five-fold. More than 645 organizations across Canada have received over $320 million in funding to improve women's economic security and prosperity, address gender-based violence, advance women in leadership and support those who need it most.
- In June 2020, Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-inclusive response to COVID-19 among 30 countries.
- The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people.
- Budget 2021 committed to help build a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in the workforce and addresses longstanding issues. Key measures include:
- $30 billion over the next five years in a Canada-wide early learning and child care plan and providing permanent ongoing funding. This plan will aim to reduce fees for parents with children in regulated child care by 50 per cent on average, by the end of 2022, with a goal of reaching $10 per day on average by 2026 everywhere outside of Quebec.
- Strengthening the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy with up to $146.9 million to over four years to provide greater access to financing, mentorship, and training for women entrepreneurs. This funding will also support the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.
- To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.
- On June 30, 2021, the Government announced the creation of 4,500 new affordable housing units across the country with an additional investment of $1.5 billion through the Rapid Housing Initiative. These units will support people in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters due to the pandemic, including women.
- Since November 2015, WAGE has provided total funding of over $13 million in support of 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund.
Backgrounder
Feminist Response and Recovery Fund
The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately affected by the crisis, the Government of Canada has taken strong action to prevent the pandemic from rolling back progress or reversing the hard-won gains of women in Canada.
In June 2020, Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.
Recognizing the need for a feminist, intersectional response to COVID-19, in February 2021 Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will fund projects tackling systemic barriers for marginalized or underrepresented women, including Indigenous women, Black women, women of colour, women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities, and women living with disabilities or in rural or remote communities.
These following 237 funded projects through the call for proposals will make tangible impacts on the lives of women across Canada and help build a more equitable future for all Canadians.
Project Funding Details
National
Abuse Hurts
Newmarket, Ontario
Advocacy Normalizing Sex Work through Education and Resources Society
Sherwood Park, Alberta
Allnce des femmes de la francophonie canadienne
Ottawa, Ontario
Aura Freedom International
Toronto, Ontario
Canadian Center for Women's Empowerment (CCFWE)
Ottawa, Ontario
Canadian Centre for Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology
Calgary, Alberta
Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology Inc. / Coalition canadienne des femmes ingénieures, scientifiques, technologies et de métiers Inc.
Renfrew, Ontario
Canadian Institute of Forestry/Institut forestier du Canada
Mattawa, Ontario
Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA)
Ottawa, Ontario
Canadian Women & Sport / Femmes et sport au Canada
Toronto, Ontario
Canadian Women in Communications and Technology/Association canadienne des femmes en communications et technologies
Ottawa, Ontario
Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce / Chambre de Commerce des Femmes Canadiennes
Toronto, Ontario
Capacity Canada
Waterloo, Ontario
Centre of Excellence for Women's Health Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge Inc
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Climate Caucus Council
Nelson, British Columbia
Dis/Abled Women's Network
Montréal, Quebec
Electricity Human Resources Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
Elevate Aviation Ltd.
Edmonton, Alberta
Forum for Women Entrepreneurs in British Columbia
Vancouver, British Columbia
G(irls)20
Toronto, Ontario
GBV Resource Collective Inc.
Stony Plain, Alberta
Global Compact Network Canada
Toronto, Ontario
Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) of Canada Inc.
Ottawa, Ontario
Informed Opinions
Nepean, Ontario
Intellectual Property Institute of Canada Institut de la propriété intellectuelle du Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Women of the Metis Nation
Ottawa, Ontario
Migrant Workers Centre BC Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Moms In Film Canada
Coquitlam, British Columbia
Mountain Rose Women's Shelter Association
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta
National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association
Ottawa, Ontario
National Association of Friendship Centres
Ottawa, Ontario
National Association of Women and the Law/Association Nationale de la Femme et le Droit
Ottawa, Ontario
National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)
Mississauga, Ontario
Onashowewin Justice Circle
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Oxfam Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
Pink Attitude Evolution
Brampton, Ontario
Reelworld Foundation
Toronto, Ontario
Righting Relations Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
Sex Information and Education Council of Canada/Conseil du Canada d'information et éducation sexuelle
Toronto, Ontario
Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology
Vancouver, British Columbia
Students for Consent Culture Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
TechGirls Canada
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies
Ottawa, Ontario
The National Screen Institute - Canada/L'Institut national des arts de l'écran – Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Theatre Direct Canada
Toronto, Ontario
Trucking Human Resources Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
University of Guelph
Guelph, Ontario
Up With Women
Toronto, Ontario
Women in Leadership Foundation
Kelowna, British Columbia
Women's Economic Council
Burnaby, British Columbia
Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Women's Legal Education and Action Fund Inc./Fond's d'action et d'education juridiques pour les femmes inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Workforce Warriors Inc.
Rusagonis, New Brunswick
York University
Toronto, Ontario
Pacific
Amata Transition House Society
Quesnel, British Columbia
Archway Society for Domestic Peace
Vernon, British Columbia
Aunt Leah's Independent Lifeskills Society
New Westminster, British Columbia
Black Women Business Network
Surrey, British Columbia
British Columbia Assembly of First Nations
Prince George, British Columbia
Capital Investment Network
Victoria, British Columbia
Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter Society
Kelowna, British Columbia
Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C.
Burnaby, British Columbia
Downtown Eastside Women's Centre Association
Vancouver, British Columbia
E.C.E.B.C. (Early Childhood Educators of British Columbia)
Vancouver, British Columbia
Ending Violence Association of British Columbia
Vancouver, British Columbia
Justice Education Society of BC
Vancouver, British Columbia
Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society
Kamloops, British Columbia
Kilala Lelum - Urban Indigenous Health and Healing Cooperative
Vancouver, British Columbia
MakeWay Foundation
Vancouver, British Columbia
Mid Island Metis Nation
Nanaimo, British Columbia
Minerva Foundation for BC Women
Vancouver, British Columbia
Pacific Immigrant Resources Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Réseau-Femmes Colombie-Britannique
Vancouver, British Columbia
Single Mothers' Alliance of BC Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Small Scale Food Processor Association
Nanaimo, British Columbia
Solid State Community Society
Surrey, British Columbia
Supporting Women's Alternatives Network (SWAN Vancouver) Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society
Terrace, British Columbia
Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Victoria Native Friendship Centre
Victoria, British Columbia
VIDEA - a BC-based International Development Association
Victoria, British Columbia
W.A.V.A.W./R.C.C: Women Against Violence Against Women/Rape Crisis Centre
Vancouver, British Columbia
West Coast LEAF Association
Vancouver, British Columbia
Women Transforming Cities International Society
Vancouver, British Columbia
Young Women's Christian Association, located in Vancouver BC
Vancouver, British Columbia
Prairies
Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Action for Healthy Communities Society of Alberta
Edmonton, Alberta
Alberta Council of Women's Shelters
Edmonton, Alberta
Anish Corporation
Headingley, Manitoba
Association for the Alberta Network of Immigrant Women
Calgary, Alberta
Barren Lands First Nation
Brochet, Manitoba
Black Canadian Women in Action
Edmonton, Alberta
Blood Tribe Depart. of Health Inc.
Standoff, Alberta
Calgary Immigrant Women's Association
Calgary, Alberta
Calgary Vietnamese Women's Association
Calgary, Alberta
Candace House, Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Cold Lake First Nations
Cold Lake, Alberta
Emma Maternity House Society
Calgary, Alberta
Environmental Careers Organization of Canada
Calgary, Alberta
Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba-Stronger Together Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Grande Prairie Women's Residence Association
Grande Prairie, Alberta
Healthy Muslim Families Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Infinity Women Secretariat Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Institute of International Women's Rights Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Lifetime Productions Ltd.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
New North SANC Services Inc.
Air Ronge, Saskatchewan
Northwest Metis Council Inc.
Dauphin, Manitoba
PolicyWise for Children & Families
Edmonton, Alberta
Prince Albert Metis Women's Association
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Pro-Choice Society of Lethbridge & Southern Alberta
Fort Macleod, Alberta
River East Transcona School Division
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sanare Centre (formally known as Southeastern Alberta Sexual Assault Response Committee)
Medicine Hat, Alberta
Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta
Edmonton, Alberta
The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northern Alberta
Edmonton, Alberta
The North End Women's Centre Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Wahpeton Dakota Development ltd.
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Woman Healing for Change MB Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Women's Centre of Calgary
Calgary, Alberta
Young Women's Christian Organization Regina
Regina , Saskatchewan
York Factory First Nation
York Landing, Manitoba
Ontario
Achēv
Mississauga, Ontario
Active Care Response Team (ACRT)
Windsor, Ontario
Afghan Women's Organization Refugee and Immigrant Services
North York, Ontario
Alternatives for Women in Prince Edward County
Picton, Ontario
Armagh
Mississauga, Ontario
Association for Native Development in the Performing and Visual Arts
Toronto, Ontario
Bangladeshi-Canadian Community Services
Toronto, Ontario
Better Child Care Ontario Inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Canadian Arab Women Association
Kitchener, Ontario
Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives
Ottawa , Ontario
caterToronto
Toronto, Ontario
Centr'Elles : Centre des femmes francophones du Nord-Ouest de l'Ontario
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Centre francophone du Grand Toronto
Toronto, Ontario
Centre ontarien de prévention des agressions
Etobicoke, Ontario
Community Innovative Alliances Incorporated
Toronto, Ontario
Compass Early Learning and Care
Peterborough, Ontario
Conseil de la coopération d'Ontario
Ottawa , Ontario
Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario
Thunder Bay, Ontario
FCJ Refugee Centre
Toronto, Ontario
Future Black Female
St Catharines, Ontario
Healthy Youth Network
Waterdown, Ontario
Hiatus House
Windsor, Ontario
Immigrant Women Services Ottawa
Ottawa, Ontario
Interval House of Hamilton-Wentworth
Hamilton, Ontario
Kingston Employment & Youth Services Inc.
Kingston, Ontario
Leadership féminin Prescott-Russell,
St-Bernardin, Ontario
Minwaashin Lodge
Ottawa, Ontario
Mouvement Ontarien des femmes immigrantes francophones (MOFIF)
Toronto, Ontario
NAN Corporate Services
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Oasis Centre des femmes Inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Ontario Society of Professional Engineers
Toronto, Ontario
PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Power to Girls Foundation
Mississauga, Ontario
Ryerson University
Toronto, Ontario
Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region
Kitchener, Ontario
Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Centre of Peel
Brampton, Ontario
Shelter Movers
Toronto, Ontario
Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority
Sioux Lookout, Ontario
South Asian Women's and Immigrants' Services
Scarborough, Ontario
St. Mary of Egypt Refuge
Madoc, Ontario
The Canadian Federation of Business and Professional Women / La Fédération Canadienne de Femmes de Carrières Commerciales et Professionelles (BPW Canada)
Val Caron, Ontario
The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario – La Société Elizabeth Fry du Nord-est de l'Ontario
Sudbury, Ontario
The Elizabeth Fry Society Toronto Branch
Toronto, Ontario
Times Change Women's Employment Service Inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Trent University
Peterborough, Ontario
University of Toronto
Toronto, Ontario
Woman Abuse Council of Toronto
Toronto, Ontario
Women's Hostel Inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Women's Place of South Niagara Inc.
Niagara Falls, Ontario
Women's Rural Resource Centre of Strathroy and Area
Strathroy, Ontario
York Region Women's Foundation
Thornhill, Ontario
Young Women's Christian Association of St. Thomas
St. Thomas, Ontario
Quebec
Action travail des femmes du Québec inc.
Montréal, Quebec
Association chrétienne des jeunes femmes de Montréal
Montréal, Quebec
Centre d'Innovation des Premiers Peuples (CIPP)
Gatineau, Quebec
Fédération des agricultrices du Québec
Longueuil, Queb
Info-Femmes Inc.
Montréal, Quebec
Le code des filles
Québec City, Quebec
Mères avec pouvoir (MAP) Montréal
Ville de Montréal, Quebec
Puakuteu Comité de femmes de Mashteuiatsh
Mashteuiatsh, Quebec
Relais-femmes
Montréal, Quebec
Réseau femmes et politique municipale de la Capitale-Nationale
Québec City, Quebec
Réseau québécois d'action pour la santé des femmes (RQASF)
Montréal, Quebec
Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie
Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Un toit pour elles
Montréal, Quebec
Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec
Longueuil, Quebec
Atlantic
Acadia First Nation
Yarmouth, Nova Scotia
Access to Justice and Law Reform Institute of Nova Scotia Ltd.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Carrefour pour femmes inc. / Crossroads for Women Inc.
Moncton, New Brunswick
Collective Interchange Co-operative
Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador
Elizabeth Fry Society of Halifax
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Fresh Start Services for Women Inc.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Indigenous Women's Association of the Maliseet and Mi'kmaq Territories Inc.
Fredericton, New Brunswick
Mount Saint Vincent University
Halifax, Nova Scotia
New Brunswick South Central Transition House and Second Stage Coalition, Inc.
Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick
Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network
Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland & Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs (NLOWE) formerly known as Women's Enterprise Bureau Inc. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
NorPen Status of Women Council Inc.
Port Saunders, Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia Native Women's Association
Millbrook, Nova Scotia
Pier Labs
Halifax, Nova Scotia
PRUDE Inc. (Pride of Race, Unity, and Dignity through Education)
Saint John, New Brunswick
Restigouche CBDC Inc.
Campbellton, New Brunswick
Sexual Violence New Brunswick Inc.
Fredericton, New Brunswick
St. John's Women's Centre
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
The New Brunswick Association of CBDCs/L'Association des CLDE du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.
Bathurst, New Brunswick
Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Women in Resource Development INC.
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
Women's Network PEI
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Young Women's Christian Association of Halifax
Halifax, Nova Scotia
North
Liard Aboriginal Women's Society (LAWS)
Watson Lake, Yukon
Queer Yukon Society
Whitehorse, Yukon
Status of Women Council of the NWT
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle
Whitehorse, Yukon
Yellowknife Women's Society
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council
Whitehorse, Yukon
