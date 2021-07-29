Government of Canada announces recipients of $100-million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality is a key priority for the Government of Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately impacted by the crisis. Women have faced job losses and reduced work hours, shouldered the majority of the additional unpaid care responsibilities at home, and continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic. As Canada moves towards an inclusive recovery, meaningful progress to advance gender equality is needed now more than ever to ensure no one is left behind.

To further support critical recovery efforts led by the women's and equality-seeking movement, today the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced 237 projects to receive funding under the $100 million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund call for proposals.

This investment will support projects that address systemic issues that vulnerable and underrepresented women face and help ensure an inclusive recovery from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. Projects will also encourage women and girls in leadership and decision-making roles, improve their economic security and prosperity and work to end gender-based violence to help build a Canada that is fair, equal and equitable for everyone.

The funding announced today builds on investments made to date to further gender-equality and ensure a strong and vibrant women's movement. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has increased funding to women's and equity seeking groups more than five-fold, with over 6 million Canadians a year benefitting from the work of organizations supported. The Government will continue to take strong action to ensure that women and girls are safe, thriving and present at decision making tables now, and in the future.

Quote

"The $100 million dollars Feminist Response and Recovery Fund will support good jobs within feminist organisations from coast to coast to coast. These caring professionals will support women's economic security and improve health and safety. Representation matters. That's why we are supporting 237 organisations, including with $35 million of dollars allocated directly to increase the representation of more diverse-women, including Indigenous women, Black women and women of colour, and women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities in leadership positions. We are grateful to our partners across the country. Thank you for your advocacy and your hard work. With this investment, our government is ensuring your essential contribution to a feminist recovery from the pandemic."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Quick Facts

Since 2015, funding to support women's and equity-seeking organizations has increased five-fold. More than 645 organizations across Canada have received over $320 million in funding to improve women's economic security and prosperity, address gender-based violence, advance women in leadership and support those who need it most.

have received over in funding to improve women's economic security and prosperity, address gender-based violence, advance women in leadership and support those who need it most. In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-inclusive response to COVID-19 among 30 countries.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-inclusive response to COVID-19 among 30 countries. The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people.

has provided in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people. Budget 2021 committed to help build a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in the workforce and addresses longstanding issues. Key measures include:

$30 billion over the next five years in a Canada-wide early learning and child care plan and providing permanent ongoing funding. This plan will aim to reduce fees for parents with children in regulated child care by 50 per cent on average, by the end of 2022, with a goal of reaching $10 per day on average by 2026 everywhere outside of Quebec.

over the next five years in a -wide early learning and child care plan and providing permanent ongoing funding. This plan will aim to reduce fees for parents with children in regulated child care by 50 per cent on average, by the end of 2022, with a goal of reaching per day on average by 2026 everywhere outside of .

Strengthening the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy with up to $146.9 million over four years to provide greater access to financing, mentorship, and training for women entrepreneurs. This funding will also support the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.

to over four years to provide greater access to financing, mentorship, and training for women entrepreneurs. This funding will also support the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.

To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.

On June 30, 2021, the Government announced the creation of 4,500 new affordable housing units across the country with an additional investment of $1.5 billion through the Rapid Housing Initiative. These units will support people in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters due to the pandemic, including women.

Since November 2015, WAGE has provided total funding of over $13 million in support of 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund.

Backgrounder

Feminist Response and Recovery Fund

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately affected by the crisis, the Government of Canada has taken strong action to prevent the pandemic from rolling back progress or reversing the hard-won gains of women in Canada.

In June 2020, Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

Recognizing the need for a feminist, intersectional response to COVID-19, in February 2021 Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will fund projects tackling systemic barriers for marginalized or underrepresented women, including Indigenous women, Black women, women of colour, women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities, and women living with disabilities or in rural or remote communities.

These following 237 funded projects through the call for proposals will make tangible impacts on the lives of women across Canada and help build a more equitable future for all Canadians.

