Government of Canada announces recipients of $100-million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund

Women and Gender Equality Canada

Jul 29, 2021, 17:31 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality is a key priority for the Government of Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately impacted by the crisis. Women have faced job losses and reduced work hours, shouldered the majority of the additional unpaid care responsibilities at home, and continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic. As Canada moves towards an inclusive recovery, meaningful progress to advance gender equality is needed now more than ever to ensure no one is left behind.

To further support critical recovery efforts led by the women's and equality-seeking movement, today the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced 237 projects to receive funding under the $100 million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund call for proposals. 

This investment will support projects that address systemic issues that vulnerable and underrepresented women face and help ensure an inclusive recovery from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. Projects will also encourage women and girls in leadership and decision-making roles, improve their economic security and prosperity and work to end gender-based violence to help build a Canada that is fair, equal and equitable for everyone.

The funding announced today builds on investments made to date to further gender-equality and ensure a strong and vibrant women's movement. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has increased funding to women's and equity seeking groups more than five-fold, with over 6 million Canadians a year benefitting from the work of organizations supported. The Government will continue to take strong action to ensure that women and girls are safe, thriving and present at decision making tables now, and in the future.

Quote

"The $100 million dollars Feminist Response and Recovery Fund will support good jobs within feminist organisations from coast to coast to coast. These caring professionals will support women's economic security and improve health and safety. Representation matters. That's why we are supporting 237 organisations, including with $35 million of dollars allocated directly to increase the representation of more diverse-women, including Indigenous women, Black women and women of colour, and women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities in leadership positions. We are grateful to our partners across the country. Thank you for your advocacy and your hard work. With this investment, our government is ensuring your essential contribution to a feminist recovery from the pandemic."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Quick Facts

  • Since 2015, funding to support women's and equity-seeking organizations has increased five-fold. More than 645 organizations across Canada have received over $320 million in funding to improve women's economic security and prosperity, address gender-based violence, advance women in leadership and support those who need it most.
  • In June 2020, Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-inclusive response to COVID-19 among 30 countries.
  • The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people. 
  • Budget 2021 committed to help build a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in the workforce and addresses longstanding issues. Key measures include:
    • $30 billion over the next five years in a Canada-wide early learning and child care plan and  providing permanent ongoing funding. This plan will aim to reduce fees for parents with children in regulated child care by 50 per cent on average, by the end of 2022, with a goal of reaching $10 per day on average by 2026 everywhere outside of Quebec.
    • Strengthening the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy with up to $146.9 million to over four years to provide greater access to financing, mentorship, and training for women entrepreneurs. This funding will also support the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.
    • To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.
  • On June 30, 2021, the Government announced the creation of 4,500 new affordable housing units across the country with an additional investment of $1.5 billion through the Rapid Housing Initiative. These units will support people in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters due to the pandemic, including women.
  • Since November 2015, WAGE has provided total funding of over $13 million in support of 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund.

Backgrounder

Feminist Response and Recovery Fund

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified systemic and longstanding inequalities, with women and girls disproportionately affected by the crisis, the Government of Canada has taken strong action to prevent the pandemic from rolling back progress or reversing the hard-won gains of women in Canada.

In June 2020, Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

Recognizing the need for a feminist, intersectional response to COVID-19, in February 2021 Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will fund projects tackling systemic barriers for marginalized or underrepresented women, including Indigenous women, Black women, women of colour, women who are members of LGBTQ2 communities, and women living with disabilities or in rural or remote communities.

These following 237 funded projects through the call for proposals will make tangible impacts on the lives of women across Canada and help build a more equitable future for all Canadians.

Project Funding Details

National

Abuse Hurts
 Newmarket, Ontario    

Advocacy Normalizing Sex Work through Education and Resources Society
 Sherwood Park, Alberta         

Allnce des femmes de la francophonie canadienne
 Ottawa, Ontario

Aura Freedom International
 Toronto, Ontario         

Canadian Center for Women's Empowerment (CCFWE)
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Canadian Centre for Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology
 Calgary, Alberta         

Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology Inc. / Coalition canadienne des femmes ingénieures, scientifiques, technologies et de métiers Inc.
 Renfrew, Ontario        

Canadian Institute of Forestry/Institut forestier du Canada
 Mattawa, Ontario       

Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA)
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Canadian Women & Sport / Femmes et sport au Canada
 Toronto, Ontario         

Canadian Women in Communications and Technology/Association canadienne des femmes en communications et technologies
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce / Chambre de Commerce des Femmes Canadiennes
 Toronto, Ontario         

Capacity Canada
 Waterloo, Ontario

Centre of Excellence for Women's Health Society
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge Inc
 Winnipeg, Manitoba

Climate Caucus Council
 Nelson, British Columbia       

Dis/Abled Women's Network
 Montréal, Quebec      

Electricity Human Resources Canada
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Elevate Aviation Ltd.
 Edmonton, Alberta     

Forum for Women Entrepreneurs in British Columbia
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

G(irls)20
 Toronto, Ontario         

GBV Resource Collective Inc.
 Stony Plain, Alberta

Global Compact Network Canada
 Toronto, Ontario         

Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) of Canada Inc.
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Informed Opinions
 Nepean, Ontario        

Intellectual Property Institute of Canada Institut de la propriété intellectuelle du Canada
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Women of the Metis Nation
 Ottawa, Ontario

Migrant Workers Centre BC Society
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Moms In Film Canada
 Coquitlam, British Columbia  

Mountain Rose Women's Shelter Association
 Rocky Mountain House, Alberta        

National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association
 Ottawa, Ontario          

National Association of Friendship Centres
 Ottawa, Ontario          

National Association of Women and the Law/Association Nationale de la Femme et le Droit
 Ottawa, Ontario          

National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)
 Mississauga, Ontario 

Onashowewin Justice Circle
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Oxfam Canada
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Pink Attitude Evolution
 Brampton, Ontario     

Reelworld Foundation
 Toronto, Ontario         

Righting Relations Canada
 Edmonton, Alberta     

Sex Information and Education Council of Canada/Conseil du Canada d'information et éducation sexuelle
 Toronto, Ontario         

Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Students for Consent Culture Canada
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

TechGirls Canada
 Toronto, Ontario

The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies
 Ottawa, Ontario          

The National Screen Institute - Canada/L'Institut national des arts de l'écran – Canada
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Theatre Direct Canada
 Toronto, Ontario         

Trucking Human Resources Canada
 Ottawa, Ontario          

University of Guelph
 Guelph, Ontario         

Up With Women
 Toronto, Ontario         

Women in Leadership Foundation
 Kelowna, British Columbia    

Women's Economic Council
 Burnaby, British Columbia     

Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Women's Legal Education and Action Fund Inc./Fond's d'action et d'education juridiques pour les femmes inc.
 Toronto, Ontario         

Workforce Warriors Inc.
 Rusagonis, New Brunswick

York University
 Toronto, Ontario         

Pacific

Amata Transition House Society 
 Quesnel, British Columbia

Archway Society for Domestic Peace
 Vernon, British Columbia       

Aunt Leah's Independent Lifeskills Society   
 New Westminster, British Columbia  

Black Women Business Network     
Surrey, British Columbia        

British Columbia Assembly of First Nations 
Prince George, British Columbia       

Capital Investment Network 
Victoria, British Columbia      

Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter Society
 Kelowna, British Columbia    

Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C.   
Burnaby, British Columbia     

Downtown Eastside Women's Centre Association   
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

E.C.E.B.C. (Early Childhood Educators of British Columbia)     
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Ending Violence Association of British Columbia
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Justice Education Society of BC       
 Vancouver, British Columbia

Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society            
 Kamloops, British Columbia

Kilala Lelum - Urban Indigenous Health and Healing Cooperative 
Vancouver, British Columbia 

MakeWay Foundation
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Mid Island Metis Nation
 Nanaimo, British Columbia    

Minerva Foundation for BC Women
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Pacific Immigrant Resources Society
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Réseau-Femmes Colombie-Britannique
 Vancouver, British Columbia

Single Mothers' Alliance of BC Society        
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Small Scale Food Processor Association    
 Nanaimo, British Columbia    

Solid State Community Society       
 Surrey, British Columbia        

Supporting Women's Alternatives Network (SWAN Vancouver) Society          
 Vancouver, British Columbia

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society
Terrace, British Columbia      

Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre Society 
Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society     
 Vancouver, British Columbia

Victoria Native Friendship Centre     
Victoria, British Columbia      

VIDEA - a BC-based International Development Association         
 Victoria, British Columbia      

W.A.V.A.W./R.C.C: Women Against Violence Against Women/Rape Crisis Centre
 Vancouver, British Columbia

West Coast LEAF Association
 Vancouver, British Columbia 

Women Transforming Cities International Society   
Vancouver, British Columbia 

Young Women's Christian Association, located in Vancouver BC   
 Vancouver, British Columbia

Prairies

Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan
 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan    

Action for Healthy Communities Society of Alberta 
Edmonton, Alberta

Alberta Council of Women's Shelters
 Edmonton, Alberta

Anish Corporation
 Headingley, Manitoba

Association for the Alberta Network of Immigrant Women   
 Calgary, Alberta         

Barren Lands First Nation
 Brochet, Manitoba      

Black Canadian Women in Action
 Edmonton, Alberta     

Blood Tribe Depart. of Health Inc.
 Standoff, Alberta        

Calgary Immigrant Women's Association
 Calgary, Alberta         

Calgary Vietnamese Women's Association 
Calgary, Alberta         

Candace House, Inc.
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Cold Lake First Nations        
 Cold Lake, Alberta     

Emma Maternity House Society       
 Calgary, Alberta         

Environmental Careers Organization of Canada     
Calgary, Alberta         

Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba-Stronger Together Inc.   
 Winnipeg, Manitoba 

Grande Prairie Women's Residence Association   
 Grande Prairie, Alberta          

Healthy Muslim Families Inc.
Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Infinity Women Secretariat Inc.      
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Institute of International Women's Rights Manitoba 
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Lifetime Productions Ltd.       
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan    

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc.      
Winnipeg, Manitoba   

New North SANC Services Inc.         
Air Ronge, Saskatchewan     

Northwest Metis Council Inc.
 Dauphin, Manitoba

PolicyWise for Children & Families   
Edmonton, Alberta     

Prince Albert Metis Women's Association     
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Pro-Choice Society of Lethbridge & Southern Alberta          
Fort Macleod, Alberta

River East Transcona School Division          
Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Sanare Centre (formally known as Southeastern Alberta Sexual Assault Response Committee)
 Medicine Hat, Alberta

Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre        
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan    

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta
Edmonton, Alberta     

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northern Alberta          
Edmonton, Alberta     

The North End Women's Centre Inc.
 Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Wahpeton Dakota Development ltd.
 Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Woman Healing for Change MB Inc. 
Winnipeg, Manitoba   

Women's Centre of Calgary  
Calgary, Alberta         

Young Women's Christian Organization Regina       
Regina , Saskatchewan         

York Factory First Nation       
York Landing, Manitoba         

Ontario

Achēv 
Mississauga, Ontario 

Active Care Response Team (ACRT)           
Windsor, Ontario        

Afghan Women's Organization Refugee and Immigrant Services   
North York, Ontario    

Alternatives for Women in Prince Edward County    
Picton, Ontario

Armagh          
Mississauga, Ontario 

Association for Native Development in the Performing and Visual Arts           
Toronto, Ontario         

Bangladeshi-Canadian Community Services
Toronto, Ontario         

Better Child Care Ontario Inc.           
Toronto, Ontario         

Canadian Arab Women Association 
Kitchener, Ontario      

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives       
Ottawa , Ontario

caterToronto   
Toronto, Ontario         

Centr'Elles : Centre des femmes francophones du Nord-Ouest de l'Ontario          
Thunder Bay, Ontario

Centre francophone du Grand Toronto         
Toronto, Ontario         

Centre ontarien de prévention des agressions
 Etobicoke, Ontario     

Community Innovative Alliances Incorporated          
Toronto, Ontario         

Compass Early Learning and Care   
Peterborough, Ontario           

Conseil de la coopération d'Ontario  
Ottawa , Ontario         

Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario         
Thunder Bay, Ontario

FCJ Refugee Centre  
Toronto, Ontario

Future Black Female  
St Catharines, Ontario           

Healthy Youth Network
 Waterdown, Ontario   

Hiatus House
 Windsor, Ontario        

Immigrant Women Services Ottawa 
Ottawa, Ontario          

Interval House of Hamilton-Wentworth     
Hamilton, Ontario       

Kingston Employment & Youth Services Inc.
Kingston, Ontario       

Leadership féminin Prescott-Russell,
 St-Bernardin, Ontario 

Minwaashin Lodge
 Ottawa, Ontario          

Mouvement Ontarien des femmes immigrantes francophones (MOFIF)         
Toronto, Ontario         

NAN Corporate Services       
 Thunder Bay, Ontario

Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre      
 Thunder Bay, Ontario

Oasis Centre des femmes Inc.        
 Toronto, Ontario

Ontario Society of Professional Engineers   
Toronto, Ontario         

PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise          
Thunder Bay, Ontario

Power to Girls Foundation
 Mississauga, Ontario

Ryerson University    
Toronto, Ontario         

Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region 
Kitchener, Ontario      

Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Centre of Peel  
Brampton, Ontario     

Shelter Movers           
Toronto, Ontario         

Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority
 Sioux Lookout, Ontario          

South Asian Women's and Immigrants' Services     
Scarborough, Ontario

St. Mary of Egypt Refuge      
Madoc, Ontario          

The Canadian Federation of Business and Professional Women / La Fédération Canadienne de Femmes de Carrières Commerciales et Professionelles (BPW Canada)
 Val Caron, Ontario     

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario – La Société Elizabeth Fry du Nord-est de l'Ontario         
 Sudbury, Ontario

The Elizabeth Fry Society Toronto Branch   
Toronto, Ontario         

Times Change Women's Employment Service Inc.  
Toronto, Ontario         

Trent University          
Peterborough, Ontario           

University of Toronto  
Toronto, Ontario         

Woman Abuse Council of Toronto    
Toronto, Ontario         

Women's Hostel Inc.
 Toronto, Ontario         

Women's Place of South Niagara Inc.          
Niagara Falls, Ontario

Women's Rural Resource Centre of Strathroy and Area      
Strathroy, Ontario      

York Region Women's Foundation    
Thornhill, Ontario       

Young Women's Christian Association of St. Thomas         
St. Thomas, Ontario   

Quebec

Action travail des femmes du Québec inc.   
Montréal, Quebec      

Association chrétienne des jeunes femmes de Montréal     
 Montréal, Quebec      

Centre d'Innovation des Premiers Peuples (CIPP)   
 Gatineau, Quebec      

Fédération des agricultrices du Québec      
 Longueuil, Queb

Info-Femmes Inc.       
Montréal, Quebec      

Le code des filles       
Québec City, Quebec

Mères avec pouvoir (MAP) Montréal 
Ville de Montréal, Quebec     

Puakuteu Comité de femmes de Mashteuiatsh        
Mashteuiatsh, Quebec           

Relais-femmes           
Montréal, Quebec      

Réseau femmes et politique municipale de la Capitale-Nationale   
Québec City, Quebec

Réseau québécois d'action pour la santé des femmes (RQASF)   
Montréal, Quebec      

Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie
 Trois-Rivières, Quebec          

Un toit pour elles       
Montréal, Quebec      

Réseau des Femmes d'affaires du Québec 
Longueuil, Quebec     

Atlantic

Acadia First Nation   
Yarmouth, Nova Scotia         

Access to Justice and Law Reform Institute of Nova Scotia Ltd.     
 Halifax, Nova Scotia  

Carrefour pour femmes inc. / Crossroads for Women Inc.   
 Moncton, New Brunswick      

Collective Interchange Co-operative
Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador   

Elizabeth Fry Society of Halifax       
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia        

Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse
 Dartmouth, Nova Scotia        

Fresh Start Services for Women Inc.
 Saint John, New Brunswick   

Indigenous Women's Association of the Maliseet and Mi'kmaq Territories Inc.
 Fredericton, New Brunswick  

Mount Saint Vincent University         
 Halifax, Nova Scotia  

New Brunswick South Central Transition House and Second Stage Coalition, Inc.
Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick   

Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network
 Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador   

Newfoundland & Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs (NLOWE) formerly known as Women's Enterprise Bureau Inc.        St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador       

NorPen Status of Women Council Inc.      
 Port Saunders, Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia Native Women's Association   
Millbrook, Nova Scotia           

Pier Labs       
 Halifax, Nova Scotia  

PRUDE Inc. (Pride of Race, Unity, and Dignity through Education)
 Saint John, New Brunswick   

Restigouche CBDC Inc.       
 Campbellton, New Brunswick

Sexual Violence New Brunswick Inc.
Fredericton, New Brunswick  

St. John's Women's Centre
 St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador       

The New Brunswick Association of CBDCs/L'Association des CLDE du Nouveau-Brunswick Inc.
 Bathurst, New Brunswick      

Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance
Halifax, Nova Scotia  

Women in Resource Development INC.       
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador       

Women's Network PEI          
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Young Women's Christian Association of Halifax     
Halifax, Nova Scotia  

North

Liard Aboriginal Women's Society (LAWS)   
Watson Lake, Yukon 

Queer Yukon Society 
Whitehorse, Yukon    

Status of Women Council of the NWT
 Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle         
Whitehorse, Yukon    

Yellowknife Women's Society
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories     

Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council
 Whitehorse, Yukon

