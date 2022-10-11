Government of Canada announces project in Pickering to support seniors

PICKERING, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID–19. As Canada emerges from the COVID–19 pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $132,116 to fund six community-based projects to support seniors in Pickering, Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Pickering Carribbean Canadian Cultural Association.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Ontario, 1,036 projects were funded for a total of over $21.94 million.

The 2022–23 NHSP community-based call for proposals is now open until November 1, 2022.

NHSP funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do just that by focusing on projects that:

support healthy aging;

prevent elder abuse;

celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations are invited to submit project proposals that help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

For details on how to apply, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/new-horizons-seniors.html. Senior-serving organizations can access support in preparing their application.

Quotes

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) creates opportunities for seniors to connect, support each other, share information and contribute to their communities. When we empower seniors, we not only improve their well-being but we also strengthen our communities. The NHSP projects in Pickering allow local seniors to participate in meaningful activities where they can share their knowledge, skills and experience to the benefit of the community."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Our government deeply values the contributions seniors make to our country and will continue to support seniors to live a healthier, active, and engaged life. This year in Pickering-Uxbridge, the New Horizons for Seniors Program helped seniors engage in activities and increase social participation; learned about healthy aging; joined community events online and virtually to increase inclusion of seniors; stayed active through dragon boat training; and collaborated with youth to share intergenerational knowledge. The positive impact from this program helps enrich the lives seniors and strengthens our community."

– Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge, Jennifer O'Connell

"NHSP funding has allowed the PCCCA to create intergenerational programs in which youth can help seniors navigate the digital domain and in return be mentored by the elderly members of our community whose wealth of lived experiences are invaluable to young people."

– Susan Maturine, President, Pickering Carribbean Canadian Cultural Association

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one-quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one-quarter of population. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Since its inception, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million.

, with a total Government of investment of more than $720 million. NHSP funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life for seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program that funds projects that empower seniors in their communities and contributes to improving seniors' health and well-being.

Canada has announced an investment of $132,116 to fund six community-based projects to support seniors in Pickering, Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program call for proposals for community-based projects.

Ontario

Older and Wiser – $17,067 – Pickering Islamic Centre

Seniors involved with the organization are conducting monthly meet-up and information sessions, weekly wellness calls and summer outings.

Certified Interpreters Engaging Immigrant Senior Women – $24,922 – Interpreters and Translators Platform Co-Operative Inc.

Seniors involved with the organization are participating in virtual and in-person activities and community events.

In Their Own Words – $19,162 – Pickering Caribbean Canadian Cultural Association

Seniors involved with the organization are participating in virtual and in-person sessions with youth to share their stories, learn technology and produce a documentary to promote social engagement.

Educating Seniors on the Risk of Hypertension – $21,000 – The Aspire Foundation

Seniors involved with the organization are partaking in seminars to learn about risk management of blood pressure to promote healthy aging at a time when living a sedentary lifestyle is common.

Intergenerational Physical Literacy Committee & Inclusive Golf – $25,000 – City of Pickering

Seniors involved with the organization are participating in golf lessons in order to promote social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Indoor Training Senior Athlete Mentor Plan – $24,965 – Pickering Dragon Boat Club

The organization will purchase five dragon boat ergometers to continue dragon boat training and maintain physical activity and health for seniors.

For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based projects.

