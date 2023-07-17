Making the bridge safer and more accessible

LOCKPORT, MB, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening the integrity and safety of its bridges.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the completion of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam bridge deck replacement project. Local communities and Indigenous leaders were on site on July 16 and celebrated the reopening of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport, Manitoba. The Government of Canada has invested $50 million to extend the overall service life of the facility by another 75 years, while preserving the heritage of the last remaining Caméré-style dam in the world.

With this investment, the bridge is more durable and safer to use. The improved durability, safety and accessibility of the bridge and pathway have also allowed for the increase in load capacity of the bridge, improving the transport of goods and services through the area.

The work included replacing the main span deck with wider traffic lanes, increasing the width of the sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists, adding accessible ramps on either end of the bridge, and repairing and widening the approach spans and steel support structure to allow for increased load limits.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to reconciliation, the contract for this work included an Indigenous participation component that created employment and training opportunities for Indigenous Peoples. This project began in summer 2021, following an Indigenous blessing ceremony and sod turning attended by Indigenous rights holders.

"For over 100 years, the historic St. Andrews Lock and Dam has been serving the Lockport community. These improvements make the bridge safer and more accessible for travellers, while allowing future generations to continue enjoying its heritage."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The bridge deck has undergone major reconstruction work twice since it was constructed, first in 1951 and again in 1993.

In 1990, the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering designated the St. Andrews Caméré Curtain Bridge Dam a National Historic Civil Engineering Site. The engineering society recognized it because it is perhaps the only surviving moveable dam of its kind in the world.

The facility is comprised of 5 main components: a dam, a lock, a fish ladder, a bridge and 9 hectares of park land.

The St. Andrews Lock and Dam is a tourist destination and is used by approximately 1,500 boats, personal pleasure craft and tour boats annually. On average, the bridge is used by approximately 5,400 vehicles daily.

A contract for a design and engineering consultant was awarded to Associated Engineering (Sask.) Ltd. for $1.19 million (excluding taxes) in 2019.

(excluding taxes) in 2019. A construction contract, including an Indigenous participation component, was awarded to M.D. Steele Construction Ltd. for $36.95 million (excluding taxes) in 2021.

(excluding taxes) in 2021. Additional costs include amendments to the consultant and construction contracts to handle site conditions and incorporate archeology and Indigenous archeological monitors, undertake additional studies, implement mitigation measures for migratory birds, and cover staff costs.

St. Andrews Lock and Dam: Bridge deck replacement project

