TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the use of official languages in Canada and to ensuring that Canadians have access to information in the language of their choice.

Today, Public Services and Procurement Canada's Translation Bureau and the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) announced a new partnership to create a specialized graduate diploma (DESS) in conference interpretation. This new two-year program, offered entirely online, will be launched in the fall of 2025.

The Translation Bureau is actively seeking solutions to the shortage of conference interpreters in Canada. This partnership aims to increase the number of interpreters to meet the needs of Parliament and the departments and agencies of the Government of Canada.

The Translation Bureau and UQTR will work closely together to train students and guide them towards interesting job opportunities. Notably, the Translation Bureau will provide teaching support, workplace learning opportunities, and admission to its accreditation exam.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières to launch this new interpretation program. This initiative not only addresses the shortage of interpreters in our country but also reinforces our commitment to supporting bilingualism and ensuring that all Canadians can access information in the official language of their choice. By investing in interpreter training, we enable the Translation Bureau to continue providing high-quality services to Parliament, the Government of Canada and all Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The translation needs are significant and have been communicated to us by entities such as the Translation Bureau of Canada and the Parliament of Canada. The needs are so great that an institution like Parliament could see its operations disrupted due to a lack of staff. As is customary for the UQTR, we are stepping up to make a difference. I am proud of our teams who have put in tremendous effort to create this specialized graduate diploma."

Christian Blanchette

Rector, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

"The DESS in conference interpretation aims to meet market needs, both in Quebec and Canada. The target audience includes future qualified conference interpreters. Among them are graduates in translation or individuals from other professional fields who wish to make it a career."

Éric Poirier

Director of Undergraduate Translation Programs at the Department of Modern Languages and Translation at UQTR

Quick facts

The Translation Bureau is a federal institution within the Public Services and Procurement Canada portfolio. It supports the Government of Canada in serving and communicating with Canadians in both official languages, and in Indigenous, foreign and sign languages.

in serving and communicating with Canadians in both official languages, and in Indigenous, foreign and sign languages. The Translation Bureau embarked on a partnership agreement with Laval University in fall 2024 to create and support a microprogram in interpretation that will begin in September 2025 .

in fall 2024 to create and support a microprogram in interpretation that will begin in . In addition to Laval University and now UQTR, two other Canadian universities offer conference interpretation programs: the University of Ottawa and York University ( Glendon Campus ). The Translation Bureau also collaborates with these universities.

and now UQTR, two other Canadian universities offer conference interpretation programs: the and ( ). The Translation Bureau also collaborates with these universities. The Translation Bureau has approximately 70 employees who provide interpretation services in both official languages.

The Translation Bureau also uses the services of freelance interpreters to provide interpretation services to Parliament and to federal government departments and agencies.

Twice a year, the Translation Bureau holds an accreditation exam for interpreters, usually in the spring and fall.

