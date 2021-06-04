OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people face intolerable inequities – something that has been made worse by the COVID19 pandemic in communities from coast to coast to coast. The Government of Canada is taking concrete action to address these inequities by supporting, and working with, organizations that empower Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and other underrepresented people to overcome the challenges they face and fully participate in all aspects of economic and social life.

Today the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, on behalf of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, announced over $3 million in funding for six organizations advancing gender equality in Northern communities.

These organizations are:

Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre - $1.25 million

Nunavut Literacy Council - $683,246

Kitikmeot Heritage Society - $168,580

Arctic Children and Youth Foundation - $624,000

Yukon Status of Women Council - $141,160

Status of Women Council of the NWT - $145,000

These investments will help the organizations develop partnerships and strategies to promote full and equitable participation in the economy, advance women and underrepresented groups into leadership roles, address social and systemic change towards gender equality, and mitigate the effects the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday on the second anniversary of the release of Reclaiming Power and Place, the final report by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Core Working Group released the MMIWG National Action Plan that will set a new distinctions-based, regionally relevant, and accountable approach to end this national tragedy.

Much work still needs to be done to achieve gender equality, and the Government of Canada will continue to work together with Indigenous and Northern partners to build a more inclusive and equitable Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"Working together with partners is essential to advancing gender equality, and improving opportunities and outcomes for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the North. Today's investment of over $3 million to these vital partner organizations will help address the disproportionate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their families, in the North. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $83 million to support over 170 organizations that advance equality for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLBGTQQIA+ people. By working together with Indigenous and Northern partners, we can advance gender equality, make progress on the path forward on reconciliation, and build communities that are fairer, safer, and more equal for everyone.

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"The Government of Canada believes in taking strong action by supporting organizations that play a crucial role in empowering women and girls and other underrepresented groups across the North. Today's announcement furthers this goal by supporting organizations, like the Yukon Status of Women Council, to ensure that all Northerners are given equal opportunity to participate in social and economic aspects of life."

Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"These six organizations are doing incredible work on the advancement of women and girls in Northern Canada. With the federal investments announced today, they are better prepared to continue making progress in our region, now and over the long-term."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Since November 2015 , Women and Gender Equality Canada has provided total funding of over $95 million to more than 200 organizations working to achieve equality for Indigenous women and girls, commemorate the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+, as well as encourage Indigenous women's innovations, entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. Of this, over $13 million has supported 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada has provided total funding of over to more than 200 organizations working to achieve equality for Indigenous women and girls, commemorate the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+, as well as encourage Indigenous women's innovations, entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. Of this, over has supported 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund. On June 3, 2021 , the Core Working Group of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the issues raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

, the Core Working Group of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the issues raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19. In February 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling $100 million that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada launched the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, a call for proposals totaling that will support equality-seeking projects helping those in greatest need. To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.

