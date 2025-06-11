GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in improvements to transportation and mobility in the National Capital Region and is making progress on its commitment to replace the Alexandra Bridge.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, announced that the following 3 qualified teams will be invited to participate in the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage for the Alexandra Bridge replacement project:

Epoch Pathway Ontario-Québec Partners:

Flatiron Dragados Canada Inc.



EBC Inc.



Construction Demathieu & Bard Inc.



Hatch Ltd.



Carlos Fernandez Casado S.L .

. Peter Kiewit Sons ULC:

Peter Kiewit Sons ULC



Kiewit Engineering Group Canada ULC



WSP Canada Inc.



International Bridge Technologies Canada Inc.

Heritage Link Group:

Janin Atlas Inc.



Dodin Quebec Inc.



COWI North America Ltd.



Stantec Consulting Ltd.

These teams were selected through a Request for Qualifications that was launched in October 2024. They will now be invited to submit formal proposals in October 2025. The successful bidder will work in partnership with the integrated project team to finalize the design, deconstruct the existing structure and build the new bridge.

The contract for planning and design is expected to be awarded in winter 2026. The contract for deconstruction and construction is expected to follow in 2027, with work beginning in 2028. The new bridge is expected to be in use by 2032.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) recently unveiled the updated preferred design concept for the bridge, which responds to feedback received through public consultations. For more information, please visit the NCC's Alexandra Bridge replacement web page.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is an important milestone in the Alexandra Bridge replacement project and underscores the Government of Canada's commitment to expedite nation-building projects that will connect and transform our country. This project will enhance transportation and mobility in the National Capital Region for decades to come."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

Quick facts

The current Alexandra Bridge is over 120 years old and has reached the end of its useful life.

The replacement project is being advanced using a progressive design-build approach, which will allow for early collaboration between designers and builders, leading to faster delivery, better cost control and higher-quality results.

Following the RFP process, the successful bidder will work with the integrated project team to complete the design in accordance with the project requirements.

The integrated project team consists of representatives from Public Services and Procurement Canada, the NCC and Arup Canada Inc., the technical advisor.

Consultations with Indigenous communities, the public and stakeholders will continue throughout the project.

Associated links

Alexandra Bridge: Replacement project

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Piper McWilliams, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, 819-955-1813, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]