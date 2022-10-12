BRANDON, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The skilled trades are essential to Canada's economy and few sectors are as essential to Canadians' everyday lives. Smart investments are needed to support Canadians from all backgrounds in taking up apprenticeship training now, and to help kick-start lucrative careers in well-respected skilled trades.

Today, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, the Honourable Dan Vandal, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, was in Brandon, Manitoba, to announce over $2 million in funding to the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation (BNRC). The BNRC Apprentice Incentive Program will provide financial incentives to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) so that they can hire at least 300 first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades found predominantly in the construction and manufacturing sectors. This includes apprentices from equity-deserving groups, including women, Indigenous people, newcomers, persons with disabilities, racialized communities (including Black Canadians) and 2SLGBTQI+.

First-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades will get the hands-on experience and training they need to progress toward becoming certified journeypersons in the Red Seal trades as a result of connecting with these job opportunities. The organizations that are being funded under the Apprenticeship Service will distribute financial incentives to SMEs and provide additional supports, such as help navigating the apprenticeship system. To help Canadians facing barriers to a career in the skilled trades, the incentives are doubled for SMEs who hire from equity-deserving groups.

Today's announcement builds on the 15 Apprenticeship Service projects announced since May 2022. To date, the Government has invested over $393 million in 19 projects that will enable SMEs to create over 42,000 new apprenticeship positions across Canada, with the aim of launching meaningful, well-paying careers in the skilled trades from coast to coast to coast.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding and support for the Red Seal program. Announced in Budget 2019, the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy is strengthening existing apprenticeship supports and programs by helping apprentices and key apprenticeship stakeholders, including employers, to participate and succeed in the skilled trades.

"Canada needs more skilled trades workers. We need to help more people become welders, bricklayers, electricians and other Red Seal Trade workers. That's why the Apprenticeship Service program is so critical. It's helping thousands of Canadians seize these great job opportunities, and it's making sure businesses have the skilled workers they need to thrive."

– The Honourable Carla, Qualtrough Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"One of the keys to Canada's economic recovery is to tackle the labour shortage and find ways to increase the number of Canadians working in the skilled trades. Our government's funding of the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation project will help more people in Southwestern Manitoba, pursue careers in high-demand and well-paying trades found predominantly in the construction and manufacturing sectors."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The need for the Government of Canada's investment in apprentice training and financial incentives to help businesses hire first-year apprentices is being addressed. The joining of these two forces will go a long way to help employment shortages across all industries. Post-pandemic, preparing individuals for the workforce for today and tomorrow in manufacturing and construction industries is vital for our future as our country continuously grows."

– Kerrie Vinthers, Apprenticeship Program Coordinator, Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation

According to the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, in order to meet the demand for skilled journeypersons in Red Seal trades, an average of approximately 75,000 new apprentices will need to be hired per year over the next five years. The top trades most at risk of not meeting the demand include welder, industrial mechanic (millwright), bricklayer, boilermaker, cook and hairstylist.

According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry needs to recruit 309,000 new workers over the next decade (2021 to 2030), driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 259,100 workers (22% of the current labour force).

There are more than 195,000 SMEs in Canada who work in the eligible Red Seal trades. The Apprenticeship Service will help them hire more first-year apprentices, which will help fulfill Canada's labour market needs.

$84.2 million over four years to double the funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program to help apprentices from under-represented groups begin—and succeed in—careers in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services and job matching.

A new labour mobility deduction, which would provide tax recognition on up to $4,000 per year in eligible travel and temporary relocation expenses to eligible tradespersons and apprentices. This measure would apply to the 2022 and subsequent taxation years.

$2.5 million in 2022–2023 for Employment and Social Development Canada to launch a new union-led advisory table that brings together unions and trade associations. The table will advise the Government on how to help workers navigate the changing labour market, with a particular focus on skilled mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs.

Apprenticeship Service

Apprenticeships offer a great way to get the hands-on work experience needed to pursue a career in the skilled trades. Employers play a fundamental role in Canada's apprenticeship systems, however many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not always have the resources to offer apprenticeship training opportunities.

Organizations funded under the Apprenticeship Service will distribute financial incentives to SMEs who hire apprentices, and provide additional supports, such as help navigating the apprenticeship system, onboarding apprentices, and creating welcoming workplaces. SMEs with 499 or fewer paid employees are eligible for the funding.

Under the Apprenticeship Service, SMEs will receive $5,000 for each new, first-year apprentice hired, for a maximum of two eligible apprentices per year, and can use the incentive to pay for upfront costs such as salaries and training. In addition, to boost diversity in the Red Seal trades, this incentive will be doubled to $10,000 for employers who hire from equity-deserving groups, specifically women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people, members of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities, newcomers and other racialized communities.

Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation

Apprentice Incentive Program Project

Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation is receiving $2 million for its BNRC Apprentice Incentive Program. The BNRC Apprentice Incentive Program project will provide financial incentives to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Brandon, Manitoba, to hire at least 300 first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades found predominantly in the construction and manufacturing sectors. This includes apprentices from equity-deserving groups, including women, Indigenous people, newcomers, persons with disabilities, racialized communities, including Black Canadians, and 2SLGBTQI+.

Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation will work with its network of SMEs as well as engage with the Indigenous communities and local immigration organizations to hire first-year apprentices from equity deserving groups. It will also match apprentices with employers and support them through the provincial apprenticeship registration process.

