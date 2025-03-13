GATINEAU, QC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. For many seniors, staying connected and active in their community is a big part of that dignity. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP), the federal government funds pan-Canadian and community-based initiatives across Canada that create a significant impact for the social inclusion of seniors in their communities. Through the Age Well at Home (AWAH) initiative, the federal government funds projects to assist seniors in aging at home.

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, on behalf of Joanne Thompson, Canada's Minister of Seniors, announced the Government of Canada has approved 42 projects for an investment of up to $6.5 million under the NHSP pan-Canadian and community-based streams and the Age Well at Home initiative to support seniors in the Outaouais region. The Minister was joined by the Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation; and Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Club de Curling de Buckingham in Gatineau, Quebec.

Among the funded projects, the Ville de Gatineau's collective impact initiative has been selected to receive $5 million over five years under the pan-Canadian stream of the 2023–24 NHSP call for concepts. This project will support vulnerable seniors aged 55 and over in Gatineau. The Ville de Gatineau will work closely with other organizations to develop and offer programs and services that help vulnerable seniors better connect with others and with their community. It will also create an innovation lab to find solution about different problems seniors face.

The Minister also announced the Government of Canada has approved funding for 39 projects for an investment of nearly $800,000 in the Outaouais region, under the NHSP community-based stream. This stream funds a wide variety of projects, such as online computer classes, financial literacy and fraud prevention education, meal deliveries and the purchase of equipment to help keep seniors informed, connected and engaged.

In addition, the Minister announced that funding has been approved for two projects for an investment of nearly $700,000 in Gatineau, under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream of the Age Well at Home initiative.

The NHSP and the Age Well at Home initiative play a pivotal role in supporting seniors across Canada. Together, these programs work to help improve the quality of life of seniors in their communities.

Quotes

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program and the Age Well at Home initiative are making sure seniors in Outaouais stay social and connected. By funding organizations that truly understand the unique needs of seniors, all Canadians have the opportunity to age with dignity."

– Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson

"We are taking important steps to support the seniors who built our great city and are an integral part of it. By investing in the New Horizons for Seniors program and the Age Well at Home initiative, we are helping seniors in Gatineau and throughout the Outaouais region access the social programs and supports they need to age with dignity."

–Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Steven MacKinnon

"Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program and the Age Well at Home initiative, the Government of Canada provides seniors in Canada and our region with many opportunities to participate in enriching activities that support personal growth and community vitality. Investing in activities dedicated to seniors also means contributing directly to their quality of life and aging well and healthily."

- Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services, Stéphane Lauzon

"By supporting projects such as the New Horizons for Seniors program and the Age Well at Home initiative, we are ensuring that seniors in Pontiac, and across the Outaouais region, have the resources they need to remain active, connected, and engaged in their communities. This investment, which focuses on promoting social inclusion and combating isolation, reflects our commitment to building a more inclusive Canada for everyone, including those who have contributed to the development of our country."

- Member of Parliament for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel

"With this federal government investment, Gatineau is reinforcing its commitment to supporting its most vulnerable seniors, and we are continuing to build a more inclusive city where every senior can fully engage in social and community life. This $5 million investment will support 15 initiatives from east to west, directly reaching more than 7,000 beneficiaries with the support of well-established organizations in our community. As a "Municipalité amie des aînés", Ville de Gatineau recognizes the importance of taking concrete actions to adapt our services to the needs of seniors. Today, we are making a significant contribution to their inclusion and well-being."

– Mayor of Gatineau, Maude Marquis-Bissonnette

Quick facts

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to provide funding to organizations to help ensure that seniors can benefit from, and contribute to, the quality of life in their communities.

The NHSP pan-Canadian stream funds multi-year collective impact initiatives that use collaborative and innovative approaches to build community capacity and increase seniors' social inclusion.

The NHSP community-based stream invests in projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in their communities. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. The Age Well at Home initiative provides funding to seniors-serving organizations for local, regional and national projects that will allow for the discovery of new approaches and learning to help seniors age at home.

