Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $2.1 million in funding over three years to the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) to improve the quality of home-based palliative care through the eiCOMPASS project. This funding will support the development of training and tools to equip health workers and caregivers with the knowledge and skills they need to incorporate palliative care competencies into their daily practice.

The eiCOMPASS project aims to encourage the adoption of the Canadian Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Competency Framework. The project will bring together a network of partners in 12 home-based palliative care settings across Canada to encourage the adoption of the Framework. The Framework will serve as a guiding document for health care providers to develop competencies to support people who want to remain at home to receive palliative care, and for provinces and territories to build or implement their own competency frameworks. This will ultimately result in better patient and caregiver experiences.

The Government of Canada is working with provinces and territories, people living with serious illness, caregivers, stakeholders, and communities to improve the quality and availability of palliative care for Canadians.

Quotes

"Canadians nearing the end of their lives deserve to be treated with respect, compassion, and dignity. This Government of Canada funding will help the Canadian Home Care Association get more health workers and caregivers the tools and resources to provide quality palliative care to Canadians. Together with provinces, territories and our partners, we are working to get Canadians the care they need."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

"eiCOMPASS aims to address a significant human resource challenge among palliative care practitioners. Increasing care complexity and rising demand for home-based palliative care requires home care providers to continuously enhance and develop new skills and knowledge. Through this project, home care provider organizations will have access to competency-based training and tools that will guide and support the implementation of high-quality, compassionate and culturally safe palliative care services."

Nadine Henningsen

Chief Executive Officer, CHCA

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 provided $29.8 million over six years, starting in 2021-22, to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs.

over six years, starting in 2021-22, to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs. A portion of this funding is being provided to the CHCA to accelerate the adoption of the Canadian Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Competency Framework in 12 home-based palliative care settings across Canada . The Framework was created by Health Canada and the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and is endorsed by the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Support Workers Association.

. The Framework was created by Health Canada and the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and is endorsed by the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Support Workers Association. The CHCA, established in 1990, is a national non-profit membership association dedicated to advancing excellence in home and community care.

In addition, Budget 2017 funding of $6 billion over 10 years expanded supports in provinces and territories for home and community care, including palliative care.

over 10 years expanded supports in provinces and territories for home and community care, including palliative care. Budget 2023 confirmed the Government's commitment to an increase in health care funding of close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to further support the health workforce, including personal support workers, which will be beneficial for home and palliative care.

over 10 years, including in new funding for provinces and territories to further support the health workforce, including personal support workers, which will be beneficial for home and palliative care. In October 2022 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Seniors Council would serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes. Given their extensive knowledge and expertise on issues affecting older adults, as well as their connections to work being led in communities across the country, the National Seniors Council members are well positioned to provide advice as well as consult with stakeholders as part of their work on this important issue.

, the Government of announced that the National Seniors Council would serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes. Given their extensive knowledge and expertise on issues affecting older adults, as well as their connections to work being led in communities across the country, the National Seniors Council members are well positioned to provide advice as well as consult with stakeholders as part of their work on this important issue. The National Seniors Council is serving as an expert panel to examine measures to further support Canadians who wish to age at home. Work is well underway, including Canada -wide consultations.

Associated Links

