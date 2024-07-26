Innovative and sustainable facilities will support a strong future for federal science

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Through the Laboratories Canada strategy, the Government of Canada is providing federal scientists and researchers with world-class, sustainable and collaborative facilities to support the transformative changes facing science today and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the next milestones for 2 new laboratory facilities in the National Capital Area (NCA).

A site has been selected and contracts have been awarded for the $1-billion TerraCanada National Capital Area (TerraCanada NCA) project, and a preliminary schematic design has been completed for the $500-million Transportation Safety and Technology Science (TSTS) project. Both facilities will be located on the main campus of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) on Montréal Road in Ottawa, Ontario.

The TerraCanada NCA facility will support scientific advancements for sustainable land and resource development, as well as a low-carbon economy. The TSTS facility will assess and reduce transportation safety risks for Canadians. Both projects will provide scientists with leading-edge, multi-purpose, sustainable and collaborative facilities to complement existing government science laboratories and capabilities.

Following an open and competitive Request for Proposals, the contract for architectural and engineering services to design the TerraCanada NCA facility has been awarded to AECOM Canada Architects Ltd., AECOM Canada Ltd. and AECOM Technical Services Inc., in a joint venture, for a value of $59.5 million. The base contract for construction management services for the TerraCanada NCA facility has been awarded to EBC Inc., for a value of $78.8 million.

This significant investment in the local economy will see design work beginning in 2024, with site preparation and construction starting in 2026. At peak construction, up to 400 workers will be on-site each day. This project will include benefits for Indigenous businesses through an Indigenous Participation Plan. The facility will house approximately 450 employees and scientists from Natural Resources Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The TSTS project will relocate the laboratory and head office of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), and the facility will house over 260 employees and scientists from the TSB and NRC. The architectural and engineering services contract for this project was awarded to A49 and B&H, in a joint venture, in 2022, with a preliminary schematic design completed. A Request for Proposals for the construction management services contract is expected to be published on CanadaBuys later in 2024.

Quotes

"By building these 2 new facilities on the National Research Council of Canada's main campus, we are providing our scientists and researchers with unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and transformation. Canadians can be confident that they will have the tools they need to meet the needs of Canadian society now and into the future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"These new facilities are a testament to Canada's dedication to scientific excellence and innovation. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our research capabilities but also driving economic growth and positioning Canada as a global leader in science and technology. This commitment ensures our scientists have the resources they need to make groundbreaking discoveries and address the challenges of tomorrow."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds,

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Ensuring our scientists have the right tools and spaces is key to Canada's leadership in clean energy research. Through the Laboratories Canada strategy, we're bringing together government and academic researchers, boosting collaboration and making Canada's research scene more competitive. Facilities like the future TerraCanada space in the National Capital Region showcase this federal government's commitment to sustainable development projects that support Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's science and research sector is addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, while driving innovation, growth and productivity. As part of the Laboratories Canada strategy, this site selection of two new facilities is helping to ensure Canada's researchers continue to have access to modern tools and laboratories that will cement Canada's position as a world leader for future generations."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development

"The commitment to open two new laboratories in Ottawa reaffirms Canada's position as a leader in science and innovation while growing the local economy. These modern facilities will support collaboration and research excellence, and help attract and retain global talent to our region."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

"As the transportation sector continues to modernize and evolve, it is important that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has access to a world-class facility to conduct the engineering and testing work that supports its investigations. This new facility, which will also include our head office, will allow us to support critical work tied to our investigations and to collaborate with the National Research Council of Canada, with the goal of advancing transportation safety in Canada."

Kathy Fox

Chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Quick facts

About Laboratories Canada

Laboratories Canada is a long-term strategy that delivers on the vision to strengthen federal science in Canada . The strategy includes the development of science hubs across the country. These hubs will bring together science-based departments and agencies to advance research in science priority areas in modern, sustainable and accessible laboratories and collaborative spaces enabled by modern digital information technology.

is a long-term strategy that delivers on the vision to strengthen federal science in . The strategy includes the development of science hubs across the country. These hubs will bring together science-based departments and agencies to advance research in science priority areas in modern, sustainable and accessible laboratories and collaborative spaces enabled by modern digital information technology. Budget 2018 launched this strategy with an initial investment of $2.8 billion , and Budget 2024 invested a further $900 million , making the total investment to date $3.7 billion , all to support federal scientists in the important work that they do for Canada .

About the TerraCanada Science and Innovation hub

The TerraCanada Science and Innovation hub will energize collaboration by establishing a multi-partner network with facilities in the NCA and other regions across the country, including the recently opened laboratories in Mississauga and Hamilton, Ontario .

and . This network will be anchored by modern infrastructure that will attract and retain global talent and promote opportunities for diverse researchers and students, building the next generation of federal science leadership to advance and develop Canada's natural resources.

About the Transportation Safety and Technology Science hub

The Transportation Safety and Technology Science hub will strengthen collaboration and resource-sharing between complementary federal science departments and agencies and academia to advance transportation safety technology and science in the aviation, marine, pipeline and railway sectors.

The final design is expected to be completed in 2025, with construction beginning then.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]