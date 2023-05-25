VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Making sure that members of the Canadian Coast Guard have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways navigable and safe is a key priority for the Government of Canada. That includes the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessels, which play a critical role in our fleet, especially in shallow coastal waters and inland lakes and rivers where larger ships cannot operate.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced a major investment to fund the completion of the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessels fleet.

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement also took part in the announcement from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, along with Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East and Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity. The investment, valued at $2.5 billion, provides for up to 61 small vessels and the ongoing replacement of small craft, barges and work boats with new modern equipment.

This investment will help modernize the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessel fleet, so that they can keep Canadian waterways and Canadians safe, while creating good-paying jobs across Canada.

This investment will complete the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessels fleet and enable the Canadian Coast Guard to acquire up to:

Six Mid-shore Multi-Mission Vessels;

One Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel;

16 Specialty Vessels comprised of:

Two Special NavAids Vessels;



Four Special Shallow Draft Buoy Tenders



Four Inshore Science Vessels



Four Special Enforcement Vessels



Two Lake Class Vessels;

Four Air Cushion Vehicles; and

34 Cape Class Search and Rescue Lifeboats.

The procurement of these small vessels will provide opportunities for smaller shipyards and suppliers across Canada, supporting good-paying jobs in our marine industry.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is creating jobs in Canada's shipbuilding industry and marine sector, and providing Canadian Coast Guard members with the equipment they need to continue their important work. Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, 16 small vessels including 14 Search and Rescue lifeboats and two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels have been delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Contracts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy are estimated to have contributed approximately $21.26 billion ($1.93 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product, and created or maintained over 18,000 jobs annually between 2012 and 2022.

Quotes

"This is a critical investment that will help modernize the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessel fleet. We are making sure the Canadian Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to keep Canadians and Canada's waterways safe, while also creating good-paying jobs across the country."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the government is providing the members of the Canadian Coast Guard with the ships they need to carry out their important work for Canadians. This significant investment also will create more jobs, generate significant economic benefits and help grow the marine industry throughout Canada."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

This additional $2.5 billion investment will enable the Canadian Coast Guard to further the renewal of its small vessel fleet through the acquisition of up to 61 small vessels, ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard has the modern equipment it needs to continue to provide vital services to Canadians.







investment will enable the Canadian Coast Guard to further the renewal of its small vessel fleet through the acquisition of up to 61 small vessels, ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard has the modern equipment it needs to continue to provide vital services to Canadians. Small vessels can provide search and rescue services as well as assistance to disabled vessels and support aid to navigation programs.







To date, under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, 16 small vessels have been delivered to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. This includes 14 Search and Rescue lifeboats and two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels.







The Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets to ensure that Canada's marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and ensuring economic benefits are realized across the country.







National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets to ensure that marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and ensuring economic benefits are realized across the country. National Shipbuilding Strategy small vessels construction contracts awarded between 2012 and 2022 are estimated to contribute close to $389.4M ( $32.4M annually) to the GDP, and create or maintain 293 jobs annually, through the marine industry and its Canadian suppliers, as well as consumer spending by associated employees.

Related products

Backgrounder – Timeline of National Shipbuilding Strategy Funding Announcements for the Canadian Coast Guard

Backgrounder: The National Shipbuilding Strategy and the Canadian Coast Guard

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is helping restore our shipyards, rebuild our marine industry and create sustainable jobs in Canada while ensuring our sovereignty and protecting our interests at home and abroad.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy allows the government and shipyards to make significant investments in Canada's marine industry, such as developing and maintaining expertise and creating sustainable employment across the country. It brings predictability to federal vessel procurement and aims to eliminate the boom and bust cycles of vessel procurement that slowed down Canadian shipbuilding in the past.

National Shipbuilding Strategy Milestones

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term investment that is delivering results now: ships for the Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard and jobs and economic growth for Canada. Contracts under the strategy are estimated to have contributed approximately $25 billion ($2.1 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product and created or maintained more than 18,800 jobs annually to the Canadian economy between 2012 and 2023.

The following timeline highlights successes and milestones for the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

June 3, 2010 : National Shipbuilding Strategy debuts

After consultations with the Canadian shipbuilding industry, the Government of Canada announced the National Shipbuilding Strategy in June 2010. It was built on three pillars:

Construction of large ships;

Construction of small vessels; and

Repair, refit and maintenance of existing fleets.

The construction of large ships was completed by two competitively-selected large Canadian shipyards, while the construction of smaller vessels was dedicated to other Canadian shipyards through competitive procurement processes. Future ship repair, refit and maintenance work was made available for competition through publicly announced requests for proposals.

Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels

In December 2017 the first of three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSVs), the CCGS Sir John Franklin, was launched by Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards. It marked the first large vessel in Canada to be designed and built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. More than 1,100 workers helped build the CCGS Sir John Franklin, with more than 15 trades being used during construction.

The CCGS Sir John Franklin was delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard on June 27, 2019. The other two OFSVs – the CCGS Jacques Cartier and CCGS John Cabot – were delivered in November 2019 and October 2020 respectively.

The new research science vessels operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, are used by Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists to collect data across Canada's vast marine ecosystems. The vessels are able to fish in deeper waters than the existing science vessels, operate in the southern Arctic during the summer season, and provide modern marine laboratories to scientists.

Extensive fleet renewal and life extension funded

In May 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Government of Canada would be investing $15.7 billion to renew the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet, with up to 16 Multi-Purpose Vessels to be built at Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards and two new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships to be built at Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

The Multi-Purpose Vessels will allow the Canadian Coast Guard to carry out multiple missions, including icebreaking in moderate ice conditions and assisting in shipping and spring time flood control in the St. Lawrence waterway and Great Lakes region; search and rescue, emergency response, and security and protection missions; and maintaining Canada's aids to navigation.

The Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will serve a variety of purposes, including supporting a range of critical missions, including North Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) patrols; operating as the primary conservation and protection enforcement vessels on Canada's east coast, replacing existing Coast Guard offshore patrol vessels; and expanding its patrol capability into the low Arctic.

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced the investment of $2 billion in funding on a competitive basis for repairs, refits, and vessel life extension work on the existing fleet until new ships are delivered.

Program icebreakers

In August 2019, the Government of Canada announced the planned procurement of six new program icebreakers to replace the Canadian Coast Guard's aging fleet of icebreakers. Program icebreakers are essential to Canada's economy by supporting year-round marine trade in Eastern Canada, the St. Lawrence waterway and the Great Lakes. They are also used to provide service to Canada's northern residents by supporting the annual re-supply of goods to Canada's Arctic communities and their industries.

Polar icebreakers

In May 2021, the Government of Canada announced the planned construction of two Polar icebreakers under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver will build one of the two icebreakers. The other Polar icebreaker will be built by Chantier Davie of Lévis, Quebec. Early estimates are that the construction of the Polar icebreakers will generate approximately 300 jobs per vessel at the shipyards, and 2,500 jobs across the marine supply chain.

The new Polar icebreakers will extend the Canadian Coast Guard's on-water Arctic operations to provide year-round access to the Canadian Arctic, with enhanced capabilities to support Arctic science and Canada's sovereignty in the North. They will also play a key role in Canada's Blue Economy by supporting ocean science and conservation activities needed to keep our waters clean and safe.

Third strategic partner under the National Shipbuilding Strategy

On April 4 2023, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced the addition of Chantier Davie of Lévis, Quebec, as the third strategic partner under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, joining Seaspan Shipyards of Vancouver, British Columbia and Irving Shipbuilding of Halifax, Nova Scotia. This agreement between Chantier Davie and the federal government marks the start of negotiations for contracts to support the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet and create skilled jobs. This will include the construction of the six Program icebreakers and a Polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Small vessels fleet renewed

On May 25 2023, the Government of Canada announced $2.5 billion in funding for the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessels fleet. The investment will result in the acquisition of up to 61 small vessels, including six Mid-shore Multi-Mission Vessels (MSMM), one Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel, 16 Specialty Vessels, Four Air Cushion Vehicles and 34 Search and Rescue (SAR) Lifeboats.

These small vessels will play an important role in the safety of mariners in Canadian waters and will support essential Canadian Coast Guard services and operations such as science research, aids to navigation, environmental response and search and rescue. Procurement is underway for the construction of a new hybrid electric Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel, the first vessel to be procured under this investment.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Matthew Dillon, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]