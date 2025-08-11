SARNIA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Port Huron Float Down is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, on the St. Clair River. This unsanctioned event poses significant dangers to participants and other users of the waterway on the 7.5 mile/12 km course.

High risk factors include the fast-moving current, weather conditions, water temperature, the large number of participants, lack of life jackets, and alcohol consumption. These factors can create challenging emergency response scenarios that can result in serious injuries or fatalities. The risks are real.

This is an inherently dangerous activity. As first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard recommend that people do not take part in this event. If you choose to participate, you are strongly encouraged to take several precautions:

Wear a properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard/Transport Canada approved personal flotation device or life jacket at all times. Not wearing a life jacket is a leading cause of drowning-related deaths in Canada and the U.S.

and the U.S. Bring waterproof bags for personal items and legal identification.

Bring a paddle. The St. Clair River's fast-moving current is not suitable for uncontrollable crafts. Paddles will help steer and can also be used as a signaling device.

File a "Float Plan" with someone not participating in the event, who can report your intentions to first responders in the event you do not check-in at the scheduled time.

Do not go alone. Use the buddy system, keep an eye on each other, and immediately report any distress to the nearest emergency response representative.

Do not consume alcohol.

Dress appropriately for the weather and cold water. Use a raft that limits immersion in the water.

Stay near shore and remain out of the navigation channel.

If you're with a child, consider using a swim tether to ensure the child stays nearby.

to ensure the child stays nearby. Mark floats with names and contact information (i.e. cell phone number) in waterproof ink. Empty flotation devices signify to first responders someone may be missing.

Once the course is complete, take all floats when exiting the river to avoid any unnecessary searches.

Water temperatures during recent Float Downs averaged from 60-66ºF/17-19ºC. Immersion in water below 70ºF/21ºC can lead to hypothermia that impairs a person's ability to swim or help themselves. Early signs of hypothermia include shivering, loss of coordination, and poor judgment.

Additionally, the marine environment accelerates the effects of alcohol consumption and can increase fatigue and susceptibility to hypothermia – further impairing one's judgment, vision, and reaction time.

Past Float Downs have resulted in tragedy. In 2014, a 19-year-old experienced swimmer drowned during the event. The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, along with local, state, and federal partners mounted a significant search and rescue effort that was suspended after 36 hours.

In 2016, high winds and heavy rains led to approximately 1,500 participants requiring assistance when they landed on the Canadian shoreline at Sarnia and Corunna, Ontario, leaving them stranded and subject to Canadian and U.S. border security with no identification, money, or means of communication. Some had injuries and suffered from hypothermia.

The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, supported by many federal, state, provincial, and local agencies, are highly trained, but have limited resources. We embrace this responsibility but cannot be everywhere at once. We rely on waterway users to look out for one another, act responsibly, wear life jackets, and refrain from alcohol consumption while on the water to improve the likelihood they return home safely.

Under the authority of Transport Canada, vessel traffic restrictions will be in effect on August 17, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST due to the risk of a motorized vessel colliding with a floater.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Marc-André Meunier, Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region ; Mark Kuperman, Captain, U.S. Coast Guard, Great Lakes District Chief of Staff