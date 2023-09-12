SHAWINIGAN, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The full and equal participation of women in the economy is essential to Canada's competitiveness and prosperity. Investing in women's economic participation means their families and their communities can prosper.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $296,000 in funding for the Société d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADC) Shawinigan to support their ongoing project, "Flexi-Loan for Women".

The project aims to ensure full participation in economic life for women who are part-time entrepreneurs (flexipreneurs). SADC Shawinigan's work helps women improve their economic security and prosperity with a new approach to financing and support that is tailored to their needs and assists them in starting up, sustaining, and growing their businesses.

The term "flexipreneur" was coined by SADC Shawinigan to describe the activities of women who run businesses while juggling another job, full- or part-time studies, a family, or other forms of caregiving. The term was inspired by women who did not recognize themselves in the typical definition of an entrepreneur. Flexipreneurs are a growing group in Quebec, as part-time entrepreneurship among women has experienced the most growth in recent years.

Over the last 40 years, greater participation of women in the workforce has accounted for about one-third of Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate with women's movements, organizations, and experts to facilitate the economic participation of women and continue to advance intersectional approaches to support gender equality.

"When it comes to participation in the workforce, women and girls still face barriers to achieving their potential. The Government of Canada is working to ensure a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy for everyone, which is why we are proud to fund the important work being done to support flexipreneurs at the SADC Shawinigan."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Encouraging as many women as possible to participate in our economy is not just the right thing to do; it is the smart thing to do. That is why our government is proud to support the Société d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADC) Shawinigan as it implements this ambitious project. Not only does the project support women entrepreneurs' full participation in our economy by providing them the best possible tools to succeed and thrive, but it also helps promote innovation in the very heart of Mauricie."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"At the SADC, we prioritize women's entrepreneurship. SADC Shawinigan has a growing list of inspiring flexipreneurs who have been supported by the "Flexiprêt pour les femmes" project. This project exemplifies our mission at SADC Shawinigan: to champion innovative projects and businesses for thriving communities."

Simon Charlebois, General Director, Société d'aide au développement des collectivités Shawinigan

"At the Réseau des SADC et CAE, we believe in the concept of flexipreneurship, and through the implementation of this project, we hope we can inspire all our members to maximize their efforts to support women interested in pursuing parallel careers so they can trust in themselves and start their own businesses. Recognizing the potential of a project like this, we pledge to support and devote our efforts to promoting flexi-loans, and we thank our partners for believing in us."

Vallier Daigle, President, Réseau des Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités and Centres d'aide aux entreprises

