Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support the Mental Health of Black Canadians

New projects will help Black Canadian communities design culturally focused mental health programs

BRAMPTON, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's diversity is a source of strength and an important factor in our success as a country. All Canadians deserve equal opportunities to thrive, no matter their origin, culture, gender, religion, language or skin colour. Black Canadian communities often face unique and significant challenges, including racism and discrimination, which can have negative impacts on their mental health.

The Government of Canada recognizes these systemic challenges and barriers, and is committed to addressing the challenges faced by Black Canadians. Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced funding for five community-based projects to develop culturally focused programming, capacity and knowledge to improve mental health supports for Black Canadians in their communities.

The projects announced today are part of the first wave of funding under the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. The Fund will help strengthen mental health supports for Black youth, their families and communities, and to create supportive environments for positive mental health.

"Black Canadian communities face unique challenges when it comes to maintaining positive mental health and accessing appropriate supports. The funding announced today is one way the Government of Canada is helping Canadians, no matter where they live or who they are, to have access to quality mental health supports and resources that meet their needs."

Budget 2018 announced $19 million to address the significant and unique challenges faced by Black Canadians. The Public Health Agency of Canada will administer $10 million of this investment over five years through the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund (MHBC).

to address the significant and unique challenges faced by Black Canadians. The Public Health Agency of will administer of this investment over five years through the (MHBC). The MHBC initiative includes two streams of funding:

The Incubator Stream provides short-term funding to support capacity-building activities for the purpose of enabling the design, development, implementation and evaluation of projects that promote mental health and address its determinants in Black Canadian communities. The five projects announced today fall under the Incubator Stream.



The Implementation Stream provides funding for community-based projects that are ready to be implemented to better promote mental health and address its determinants for Black Canadians.

On June 25, 2019 Canadian Heritage unveiled Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022 , which helps advance the Government of Canada's vision of fostering and promoting a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians. Today's announcement, while targeted specifically at the Black Canadian community, supports this strategy and further demonstrates the Government's commitment to eliminating racism in all its forms.

Canadian Heritage unveiled , which helps advance the Government of vision of fostering and promoting a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians. Today's announcement, while targeted specifically at the Black Canadian community, supports this strategy and further demonstrates the Government's commitment to eliminating racism in all its forms. Budget 2019 also committed $25 million over five years, starting in 2019-20, for projects and capital assistance to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Black Canadian communities, in recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

