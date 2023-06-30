OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that close to $2 million in funding has been allocated to five projects undertaken by four Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations. This funding will support the organizations in promoting Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ voices and unique perspectives on effectively protecting and empowering Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The funded projects, spanning across three provinces, will make concrete and positive differences in the lives of 2SLGBTQI+ people by identifying community needs and service gaps; providing culturally relevant, land-based programs; and fostering connections through the creation of regional support groups.

This funding is part of the $36.3 million over five years provided in Budget 2021 to Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program, which includes $8.6 million ongoing to ensure that Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations can rely on funding to continue their critical work. It also helps respond to Call for Justice 1.8, which calls upon governments to support national, regional, and local Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations through specific and long-term funding.

Increasing the voices of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations is paramount to ending the ongoing national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people and helping prevent gender- and race-based violence in Canada. It is crucial that 2SLGBTQI+ people and organizations in Canada have the capacity to deliver critical services, fill knowledge gaps, and amplify the voices and unique perspectives of those they support.

Quote

"To ensure real, systemic change that will end gender- and race-based violence in Canada, the lived experiences and unique perspectives of those most affected must be at the centre of the work that we fund. The input of 2SLGBTQI+ people is critical, and projects like these will help ensure that change is guided by their voices while remaining culturally sensitive and respectful."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Related products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

Search for related information by keyword: SO Society and Culture | Human rights | Ombudsman | Violence | Violence against women | Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada | Ottawa | Culture, history and sport | Indigenous peoples and cultures | Aboriginal peoples | general public | media | news releases | Hon. Marc Miller

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Aïssatou Diop, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: [email protected], 819-934-2302