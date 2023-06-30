Government of Canada announces funding to four Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations that support and empower 2SLGBTQI+ people Français
30 Jun, 2023, 12:53 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that close to $2 million in funding has been allocated to five projects undertaken by four Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations. This funding will support the organizations in promoting Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ voices and unique perspectives on effectively protecting and empowering Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ people.
The funded projects, spanning across three provinces, will make concrete and positive differences in the lives of 2SLGBTQI+ people by identifying community needs and service gaps; providing culturally relevant, land-based programs; and fostering connections through the creation of regional support groups.
This funding is part of the $36.3 million over five years provided in Budget 2021 to Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program, which includes $8.6 million ongoing to ensure that Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations can rely on funding to continue their critical work. It also helps respond to Call for Justice 1.8, which calls upon governments to support national, regional, and local Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations through specific and long-term funding.
Increasing the voices of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations is paramount to ending the ongoing national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people and helping prevent gender- and race-based violence in Canada. It is crucial that 2SLGBTQI+ people and organizations in Canada have the capacity to deliver critical services, fill knowledge gaps, and amplify the voices and unique perspectives of those they support.
"To ensure real, systemic change that will end gender- and race-based violence in Canada, the lived experiences and unique perspectives of those most affected must be at the centre of the work that we fund. The input of 2SLGBTQI+ people is critical, and projects like these will help ensure that change is guided by their voices while remaining culturally sensitive and respectful."
- In the first year, 17 organizations were funded for a total of $8.7 million from Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program.
- This announcement follows the release of the 2022–23 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report on June 3, 2023, and a funding announcement in support of 10 Indigenous women's organizations and 2SLGBTQI+ communities on June 9, 2023.
- The 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan was developed in partnership with survivors, families, Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous women's organizations and provincial and territorial governments and in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
- The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan. It is supported by historic investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 and Budget 2023 provide additional investments towards implementing the National Action Plan and addressing some of the root causes of this crisis, including racism, housing, education, mental wellness and health care, and economic development and employment.
- Call for Justice 1.8 calls upon: "all governments to create specific and long-term funding, available to Indigenous communities and organizations, to create, deliver, and disseminate prevention programs, education, and awareness campaigns designed for Indigenous communities and families related to violence prevention and combatting lateral violence. Core and sustainable funding, as opposed to program funding, must be provided to national and regional Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA people's organizations."
