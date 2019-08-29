Government of Canada announces funding to address homelessness in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Homelessness has an economic and social impact on communities and individual Canadians across the country. The Government of Canada is taking action to help those in need and make a real impact to reduce homelessness across Canada.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced over $6 million for a five‑year period to the City of Yellowknife through the new Territorial Homelessness funding stream under Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy. Reaching Home replaced the previous Homelessness Partnering Strategy and continues to support communities' efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness in Canada. It also supports the goals of the National Housing Strategy, specifically the reduction of chronic homelessness nationally by 50% by 2027–28.

Through Reaching Home, the Government of Canada is implementing the new Territorial Homelessness stream to increase federal homelessness investments in the capitals of each of the territories, while offering more flexibility on how funding can be used to address the unique homelessness challenges in the north.

Community governance will continue to be a feature within the new Territorial Homelessness stream, bringing together broad representation of Indigenous partners, community service providers and interested stakeholders to inform planning, guide priority setting and collectively recommend priority investments. The Government of Canada continues to work with communities to develop and deliver data-driven systems with clear outcomes. This new outcomes-based approach, along with the removal of all Housing First investment targets, will keep decision making at the local level and give communities greater flexibility to address local priorities and achieve results for homeless individuals and families within their communities.

Communities will also have three years to implement coordinated access to prioritize those individuals most in need of housing and support services. The Government is committed to supporting communities through this transformation by providing tools and resources.

Quotes

"Today, our government is announcing investments to reduce homelessness among Indigenous people and vulnerable individuals living in the City of Yellowknife. Through Reaching Home, we're working with other levels of government, Indigenous partners, NGOs and communities across Canada to provide more stable housing to people living in homelessness and increasing support for vulnerable groups. This is only the beginning and one of many changes that will make a real impact on the lives of vulnerable Canadians. By working together, we can reduce homelessness in our communities by 50% by 2027–28."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Through Reaching Home, we are working with territorial, municipal and Indigenous governments to address the unique homelessness challenges faced by those in our northern communities. Working together and with the City of Yellowknife means that we can build capacity and meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Today's announcement will positively impact the most vulnerable members of our community. By working together, the City of Yellowknife Community Advisory Board on Homelessness and the Government of Canada, step closer to reducing homelessness in Yellowknife. Reaching Home will support the development of the Council adopted strategy 'Everyone Is Home, Yellowknife's 10 year plan to end homeless' and ultimately address this pressing social issue."

– Stacie Smith, Yellowknife City Councillor and Chair of the Community Advisory Board on Homelessness

Quick Facts

Reaching Home replaced the Homelessness Partnering Strategy on April 1, 2019 .





. The Government of Canada has committed a total investment of $2.2 billion over 10 years to tackle homelessness. By 2021–22, this will double annual investments compared to 2015–16.





has committed a total investment of over 10 years to tackle homelessness. By 2021–22, this will double annual investments compared to 2015–16. The development of the Territorial Homelessness stream was informed by engagement with territorial, municipal and Indigenous governments.

Backgrounder: Reaching Home

