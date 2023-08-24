MONCTON, NB , Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social, and political life. Removing the systemic barriers impeding women's progress and advancement, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender inequality across the country will ensure a better future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, announced up to $852,000 in funding for two community organizations in New Brunswick.

Regroupement féministe du Nouveau-Brunswick will receive $200,000 for their Joint and Collective Action for a More Fair and Inclusive Post-COVID Society project to strengthen leadership of Francophone women and gender minorities. They will also receive up to $352,487 for its Culture of Consent project, which aims to prevent and detect sexual harassment and gender-based violence in schools.

will receive for their project to strengthen leadership of Francophone women and gender minorities. They will also receive up to for its project, which aims to prevent and detect sexual harassment and gender-based violence in schools. New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity will receive $299,000 for their project Policies to ensure decent jobs for women working in the private sector, to address the persistent systemic barriers faced by women in female-dominated private sector jobs and ensure a more equitable and prosperous future for women in New Brunswick .

These projects will help these organizations to have the resources and support they need to advance gender equality in their communities. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives embodies the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive country.

The Women's Program supports time-limited projects aiming to achieve the full participation of women in the economic, social, and democratic life of Canada by fundamentally changing policies and practices, resource distribution, networks, power dynamics, and gender norms and attitudes – resulting in systemic change.

Quotes

"To tackle gender-based violence, we need to continue supporting grassroots organizations to find solutions that work in their respective communities. We will always support initiatives that propel gender equality, empower women, and cultivate an environment of inclusivity. Today's announcement shows our commitment to creating a society where women and diverse people can thrive without barriers."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Community-led solutions are the bedrock of progress in ending gender-based violence and achieving true equality. As showcased by the Regroupement féministe du Nouveau-Brunswick and the New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity, these projects underscore the power of collective action in dismantling systemic barriers and fostering inclusive societies."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

Quick facts

Since 2015, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) has invested over $400 million under the Women's Program in 920 projects to advance women's equality.

under the Women's Program in 920 projects to advance women's equality. The two projects Joint and Collective Action for a More Fair and Inclusive Post-COVID Society and Policies to ensure decent jobs for women working in the private sector are receiving funding as part of the Women's Program.

and are receiving funding as part of the Women's Program. The funding for the project Culture of Consent is part of the $105 million over five years that the Government of Canada provided through Budget 2021 for WAGE to enhance its Gender-based Violence Program. Of this amount, approximately $56 million is being committed to supporting projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building.

is part of the over five years that the Government of provided through Budget 2021 for WAGE to enhance its Gender-based Violence Program. Of this amount, approximately is being committed to supporting projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building. Budget 2023's additional $160 million investment will sustain historic funding for organizations serving women.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]