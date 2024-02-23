Government of Canada announces funding for in Alberta

Minister Boissonnault makes a funding announcement in Edmonton in support of Black History Month.

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Black History Month is a time for Canadians to learn about and celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Black Canadians to our country. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in organizations that support this legacy.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced more than $2 million for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving organizations in Alberta. Minister Boissonnault made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

Investments are being made through the Events and Projects components of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (MARP). The Government of Canada is investing $2,015,989 in 12 community organizations that will help build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The program aims to advance anti-racism initiatives, provide equitable opportunities, promote dialogue and support research to encourage understanding of the disparities and challenges faced by equity-deserving populations.

This builds on more than $850,000 in investments the Government of Canada has already made in a dozen projects supporting Black communities in Northern Alberta through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI).

These investments build on the Government of Canada's commitment to helping Black communities reach their full potential in Canada through the endorsement of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. The initiative is aimed at combatting anti-Black racism and discrimination, promoting equality and empowering Black Canadians. Earlier this month, the Right Honorable.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced the extension of Canada's efforts under the framework of the Decade, to continue making transformative investments in Black-focused initiatives until 2028.

For more information about the projects funded as part of today's announcement, please see the backgrounder.

"As we celebrate Black History Month in Canada, today's investment will help tell the important stories of Black communities in Alberta, fight racism and, most importantly, nurture connections. These investments build on the historic investments made in Black-focused initiatives since our government endorsed the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent in 2018, with the goal of combatting anti-Black racism, breaking down barriers and elevating the voices of Black Canadians."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government works in tandem with Black organizations to create social and economic opportunity for all Canadians. The 12 Black-led organizations benefitting from today's investment are committed to bettering Alberta through their advocacy and leadership, which is just one step forward to an equitable and inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Africa Centre is committed to revolutionizing the support we provide for diverse African descent communities. Through an array of extended opportunities tailored to every age group, this funding will empower us to deliver even more profound and transformative experiences, ensuring successful engagement opportunities for our African descent communities."

— Samuel Juru, Executive Director, Council for the Advancement of African Canadians in Alberta (Africa Centre)

In December 1995, the House of Commons officially recognized February as Black History Month in Canada, following a motion by the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman elected to Parliament.

In 2018, Canada endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension of the federal government's efforts, within these frameworks, to promote equality and empower Black Canadians until 2028. Since endorsing the UN Decade in 2018, the Government of Canada has committed as much as $860 million to Black-focused initiatives.

In 2023, Canadian Heritage consolidated its Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program under a single entity known as the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program. The program has an Events, Projects and Organizational Capacity Building component.

The Events component provides funding for community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, promote discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination, or celebrate a community's history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

The Projects component provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups.

The Organizational Capacity Building component provides funding to applicants to help build and strengthen their internal capacity. This component aims to fund projects that will help a recipient further the cause of anti-racism, promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, provide equitable opportunities, promote dialogue on multiculturalism and anti-racism efforts, and promote better understanding of disparities.

In recognition of the Decade, the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative was established in 2019 to celebrate the contributions of people of African descent in Canada. It also helps build capacity in vibrant Black communities across Canada, reflects Black voices in policies and programs that affect their lives and removes anti-Black barriers and systemic inequities. Since 2019, more than $175 million has been invested in projects throughout Canada. Most recently, Budget 2023 committed an additional $25 million for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million.

Backgrounder: Government of Canada Announces Funding for Black History Month in Alberta

Canadian Heritage

Through the Projects and Events components of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program, 12 community organizations will receive $2,015,989 in funding.

The Projects component supports community development, anti-racism initiatives and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups.

The Events component supports community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, encourage discussion on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination, or celebrate a community's history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

City Organization Project Funding Projects component Edmonton African Canadian Civic Engagement Council Boardroom Bound $250,000 Edmonton Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l'Alberta Society Campagne : Agir contre le racisme -

ACOR Je M'ENGAGE $240,000 Edmonton Council for the Advancement of African Canadians in

Alberta (Africa Centre) Black Youth Civic Engagement

Program $236,000 Edmonton Council of Canadians of

African and Caribbean Heritage CCACH Youth Mentorship and

Empowerment Program $70,394 Edmonton The Enchanté Network / Le Réseau Enchanté Rainbow Resilience Fund:

Preventative Action for Canadian Safety $748,097 Edmonton Francophonie canadienne

plurielle Société Inclusion et diversité franco-

albertaine $256,000 Events component Beaumont Black Impact Alliance

Foundation of Beaumont 2024 Black History Month Program in

Leduc County $28,077 Edmonton Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l'Alberta Society Célébrons notre couleur $29,500 Edmonton Francophonie canadienne

plurielle Société La FRAP présente le Mois de l'histoire des Noirs $40,000 Fort Saskatchewan Fort Saskatchewan

Multicultural Association Reflections of Black History as a

Community $37,721 Fort McMurray Gethsemane International

Assembly Wood Buffalo Black History Month 2024 Celebration $18,000 Grande Prairie Canada in Progress Mois de l'histoire des noirs : cultures

et traditions pour l'épanouissement économique de notre ville $23,000 Grande Prairie Grande Prairie Intercultural

Association Black History Month Event

Celebration in Grande Prairie $8,000 St. Albert Africans & African

Descendants Friendship Club

of St. Albert Taste of Africa: Celebrating Black

History Month in St. Albert 2024 $31,200

This builds on more than $850,000 the Government of Canada has already invested in 12 projects to support the Black community in Alberta through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative.

