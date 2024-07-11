Government of Canada announces funding for grain and oilseed research in Atlantic Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Grains and oilseeds are among the top earning agricultural commodities in Canada. Research and innovation are helping the sector evolve in response to challenges, opportunities and market developments, and put more money back into the pockets of farmers.

To support grain and oilseed producers in Atlantic Canada and their unique needs, today, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $3,045,781 over 5 years to the Atlantic Grains Council through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will support the Atlantic Grains Council in research activities to address regional conditions, production challenges and agronomic practices, focusing on priorities for the local sector. Researchers will explore ways to adapt to a changing climate and enhance soil health, while improving the production and quality of grains and oilseeds to remain sustainable and competitive into the future.

One of the key project activities is the Yield Enhancement Network (YEN). The YEN helps local farmers better understand their yield potential and discover limits to achieving that potential. The YEN also provides a real-time snapshot of the trends impacting the production, yield, quality and environmental impacts of grains and oilseeds. It is an important information tool to help producers fully understand their crop performance.

"As a farmer myself, I know firsthand the challenges that producers can face when it comes to getting their top-quality products to market. By investing in research that helps producers better adapt to the unique climate and soil conditions here in Atlantic Canada, we can help them increase their production and stay competitive."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The agricultural sector is an important economic driver for our region. These hard-working men and women need access to resources to ensure they stay on the cutting edge. With this funding to the Atlantic Grains Council, scientists will be focusing on issues important for farmers, to provide the best possible outcomes."

- Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament, Malpeque

"As Chair of Atlantic Grains Council, I represent growers across the region who are investing in this project through our voluntary Research Check-off. These funds are collected throughout the Maritime Provinces by our partners, and we are pleased to use these funds to partner with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to work on research that producers have identified as priorities. AAFC brings program support and a team of world class researchers to our joint project. As producers, we face many challenges as we produce our crops, adapt to climate change and address food security. We need research to help find a path forward. I want to thank Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for supporting this project through their programs and their science team, the provinces for their contribution, and to the producers who contribute their Research Check-off contributions."

- Roy Culberson, Chair, Atlantic Grains Council

Further to the AgriScience Program investment, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the provincial departments of agriculture in the Maritimes are jointly investing an additional $1.25 million in Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership funding in the project, which is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially.

in Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership funding in the project, which is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially. There are 233 grain and oilseeds farms in Atlantic Canada , which generated approximately $113.8 million for producers in 2023.

, which generated approximately for producers in 2023. So far in 2024, more than 270,000 acres of barley, canola, grain, corn, oats, rye, soybeans, and wheat have been planted in Atlantic Canada .

. The majority of grains and oilseeds crops in Atlantic Canada provide feed for livestock and aquaculture sectors.

provide feed for livestock and aquaculture sectors. The Atlantic Grains Council, incorporated in 1984, has a focus on research and represents all grain and oilseed producers in the Atlantic region, including wheat, corn, soybeans, oats, barley, and peas.

The Atlantic Grains Council serves the interests of grain and oilseed producers by coordinating research that reflects the priorities of local producers and recognizes the uniqueness of the region's growing conditions.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The AgriScience Program – Projects Component is currently accepting applications.

The Atlantic Grains Council project responds to producer-identified priorities which align with the program's priority areas of Environment and Climate Change, Economic Growth and Development, and Sector Resilience and Societal Challenges.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

