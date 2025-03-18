THUNDER BAY, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous and remote communities across Canada are leading the way in prioritizing cleaner, more affordable and more-reliable energy sources as they continue to experience some of the deepest impacts of climate change. Investing in community-led clean energy solutions in Indigenous communities enables energy security, reconciliation, self-determination and economic development.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, the Honourable Patty Hajdu and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree announced over $11 million in funding mainly through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program, which will support fifteen clean energy projects in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

This funding will support the development of a range of community-led clean energy initiatives in Northern and remote Indigenous communities, such as:

forest biomass and bioenergy systems;

solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage systems;

capacity building, feasibility and front-end engineering and design studies; and

energy efficiency and building retrofits

By opting for cleaner forms of energy, communities can reduce their reliance on diesel while saving money.

As Canada and the world increase their use of cheaper and less-polluting forms of energy, the Government of Canada is stepping up to support rural and remote communities that want to reduce their reliance on imported diesel and are leading their own clean energy solutions. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community-led clean energy projects that increase participation, ownership and decision making by Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"I am pleased to see community-led projects contribute to building long-term resilience and prosperity within Indigenous communities. Clean energy solutions will ultimately lead to increased economic empowerment, improved health and lower energy costs for households. Each project contributes to the broader goal of creating sustainable communities and a thriving economy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The path toward a sustainable future must be Indigenous-led and anchored in Indigenous perspectives and knowledge. By supporting community-led clean energy projects in Northern and remote communities, we are supporting First Nations and Inuit as they drive sustainable economic growth and protect the land for future generations."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

"Every community deserves access to reliable, sustainable energy to power their homes, schools and businesses. By working with Indigenous partners through Wah-ila-toos, we're supporting Indigenous-led clean energy solutions that create good jobs and build stronger communities. These investments put decision-making power where it belongs — in the hands of communities themselves. Together, we're building a cleaner, more sustainable future while advancing economic reconciliation and self-determination."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

Launched in 2018, the CERRC program was allocated $220 million over eight years to reduce diesel reliance for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities.

over eight years to reduce diesel reliance for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities. CERRC received an additional $233 million over five years through Budget 2021.This investment also introduced the Indigenous and Remote Communities Clean Energy Hub in 2022, later renamed Wah-ila-toos, designed to streamline the delivery of federal clean energy funding programs.

over five years through Budget 2021.This investment also introduced the Indigenous and Remote Communities Clean Energy Hub in 2022, later renamed Wah-ila-toos, designed to streamline the delivery of federal clean energy funding programs. The CERRC program has supported over 190 projects nationally, including capacity-building initiatives, large capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects.

Wah-ila-toos is guided by an Indigenous Council that provides advice and direction on programs, policy and engagement and is governed by a Governing Board that includes representatives from the Indigenous Council and the federal government.The Indigenous Council recently released the "Kinship and Prosperity" report to help guide the transition to clean energy in Indigenous, rural and remote communities, which provided recommendations to power more Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

The report affirms that Indigenous Peoples are leaders and knowledge keepers and that they have the skills and experiences needed to establish a thriving economy while living in reciprocity with the environment.

In addition to Indigenous Services Canada's role within Wah-ila-toos, Budget 2024 renewed Strategic Partnerships Initiative's Clean Energy funding, a $36-million investment over three years, building on its initial Budget 2021 investment. This funding supports five regional clean energy initiatives in Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Quebec and Atlantic Canada to advance Indigenous economic participation within clean energy projects.

