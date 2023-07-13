Member of Parliament Élisabeth Brière announces funding through the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Racism and discrimination are major obstacles to the fundamental rights of Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to combatting racism and discrimination in all its forms and promoting equal opportunities for people to participate fully in Canadian society.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke), announced $146,839 in funding for a project in l'Estrie region aimed at training racialized immigrants to better understand their legal rights, including their rights as employees, and the functions of complaint mechanisms. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

The project, Les leaders relais immigrants(es) de lutte contre le racisme et la discrimination, by la Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie, in collaboration with its partners in the Sherbrooke community, aims to train immigrant leaders on their legal rights, their rights as employees and complaint mechanisms. These trained leaders will each relay their acquired knowledge to members of their respective communities. These interactive workshops will allow immigrants to identify and understand the different forms of racism and discrimination, and better deal with them.

Through its support of initiatives like this, the government is demonstrating its commitment to combatting racism and discrimination, as well as supporting projects aimed at strengthening inclusion and diversity in communities.

The Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program aims to eliminate inequalities by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The Projects component of the program provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups.

Quotes

"Diversity is a fact but inclusion is a choice. The Government of Canada supports this project through the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. This initiative will empower immigrant communities to combat racism and discrimination, while promoting inclusivity and diversity in l'Estrie region. Together, we can create a more safe, inclusive and equitable Canada where no one is left behind."

— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"There is no place for racism, either in Sherbrooke, in Quebec or in Canada. It is the core mandate of the Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie to work with the community and offer programs that facilitate inclusion for everyone. Thanks to the work of committed citizens, such as Boubakar Cissé, Mariame Cissé and their team, newcomers benefit from programs that facilitate their integration and enrich our beautiful City of Sherbrooke."

—Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke)

"Let's act together against racism and discrimination. Everyone who remains silent is complicit."

— Fédération des Communautés Culturelles de l'Estrie

Quick Facts

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program comprises three funding components: Projects, Community Capacity Building, and Events. Since its launch in September 2018, the Government of Canada has funded 523 initiatives and 1,421 events through this program.

The Government of Canada has announced 170 projects, funded through the new $15-million Anti-Racism Action Program. These projects aim to address barriers to employment, justice and social participation among Indigenous Peoples as well as racialized and religious minority communities.

On September 23, 2020, the Speech from the Throne outlined the Government of Canada's priorities, including its ongoing efforts to address systemic racism by working with racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples.

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy (2019–2022), was unveiled on June 25, 2019, after extensive cross-country consultations, including 22 in-person sessions. The strategy is a $45-million investment in building long-term changes to support communities and improve policies, initiatives and practices in federal institutions.

