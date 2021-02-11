Government of Canada Announces Funding for 76 LGBTQ2 Community-Led Projects Across Canada Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Minister Chagger and Minister Monsef announce funding for 76 LGBTQ2 community-led projects across Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to better supporting LGBTQ2 individuals in Canada and building a society where everyone has equal rights and opportunities to be their true, authentic selves. Along with LGBTQ2 communities across Canada, we are working to strengthen LGBTQ2 organizations and support the critical work they do to create an equitable and consciously more inclusive Canada. That's why Budget 2019 allocated funding for the first ever Government of Canada fund for LGBTQ2 organizations.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, along with the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced approximately $15 million in funding for 76 LGBTQ2 community-led projects across Canada through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund.

Examples of these projects whose initiatives help strengthen LGBTQ2 communities and advance equity for LGBTQ2 people in Canada are:

Nurturing Wabanaki 2SLGBTQ+ Capacity through Indigenous-led, Cross-sectoral, Inter-Provincial Network Partnerships, led by the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, to extend their supports for Two-Spirits in the Atlantic region;

led by the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, to extend their supports for Two-Spirits in the Atlantic region; Enhancing Arrival Communities for LGBTQI Refugees in BC , led by the Rainbow Refugee Society, to strengthen partnerships for LGBTQI refugee housing collaboration;

, led by the Rainbow Refugee Society, to strengthen partnerships for LGBTQI refugee housing collaboration; LGBT YouthLine's Capacity Building Project , led by the Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line in Toronto , to build capacity, strengthen partnerships, and develop regional collaborative networks;

, led by the Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line in , to build capacity, strengthen partnerships, and develop regional collaborative networks; Towards a general assembly for the trans community in Quebec , led by Gender Euphoria - Trans Pride , to strengthen their capacity and establish a network of trans organizations in Quebec .

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and disproportionately certain segments of the population, including LGBTQ2 communities. Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund, the Government of Canada acknowledges that the work of these organizations is critical for improving social, health, and economic outcomes in LGBTQ2 communities, and that it merits targeted investments to ensure the renewal and sustainability of the sector, especially during these challenging times. See the full list of supported organizations.

Quotes

"The LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund helps advance equity for LGBTQ2 individuals in Canada by supporting the network of organizations across the country to build new tools, enhance collaboration, and strengthen organizational development at the local level. The Government of Canada is committed to working with and for all LGBTQ2 individuals in collaboration with community-led organizations to combat all forms of discrimination. Together we can build back an even better and consciously more inclusive Canada where everyone can be their true, authentic self."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"LGBTQ2 organizations from coast to coast to coast offer key services and do important work to create a more equal Canada, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated inequalities and created additional challenges for LGTBQ2 individuals. Today's announcement, the result of first-ever federal fund specifically dedicated to LGBTQ2 equality, will help LGBTQ2 organizations strengthen their operations, increase partnerships, share knowledge, and build stronger networks to support LGBTQ2 communities across Canada. Since 2015, WAGE has provided over $14 million in direct support to 64 LGBTQ2 organizations across the country to help support their vital work. We know there is a lot more work to do and we are proud to work together with them to help ensure an inclusive future and opportunities for everyone—regardless of who they love or how they identify—so that all Canadians have an equal and fair chance at success."

—The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Well before COVID-19, we recognized that LGBTQ2 community organizations across the country, while resilient, needed a boost to strengthen their operations, renew and enhance their tools, and build new collaborations with other like-minded organizations. Funding is a big part of the solution, and we brought this to these community organizations through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

"The Community Capacity Fund is a game changer for the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance because it provides much-needed resources to consolidate as the regional organization for Two-Spirits. As a result, the Alliance can properly advocate, deliver knowledge-sharing programs, and expand its partnerships with its sister 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations and service providers to extend their supports for Two-Spirits in the Atlantic region."

—John R. Sylliboy, Interim Executive Director, Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance

"Rainbow Refugee and our partners in the Rainbow Coalition for Refuge form a critical safety net for refugees who have escaped sex- and gender-based persecution. The LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund strengthens our organizations' foundations, and helps us grow a more robust solidarity and support network. This investment in LGBTQ2 civil society signals a new level of commitment by Canadian government to realize equity and rights. This commitment needs to continue and grow until all members of our communities can live with safety, belonging and respect.ˮ

— Dr. Sharalyn Jordan, Chair, Rainbow Refugee Society

"With this fund, YouthLine will upgrade its internal structures to train and support more peer support volunteers to meet the increased demand for our HelpLine. We will also expand our provincial presence and reach through regional networks as well as better understand and meet the needs of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in rural and Northern Ontario who often have little to no supports."

— Berkha Gupta, Executive Director, Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line

"Trans people have been sidelined for far too long. These funds will finally make it possible to put trans people in the foreground and meet the glaring needs for consultation and the sharing of trans knowledge and expertise. Gender Euphoria will launch a broad consultation of trans people to take stock of the needs and concerns of trans communities."

— Maxime Faddoul, Coordinator, Gender Euphoria - Trans Pride

Quick Facts

The call for proposals under the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund began on March 5, 2020, and concluded on May 14, 2020.

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Government of Canada is investing $350 million in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic.

In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has also made the following investments:

Global Affairs Canada has announced more than $30 million to improve socioeconomic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

to improve socioeconomic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries; The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

; Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced increased support for LGBTQI refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership;

Canadian Heritage has set aside $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

On November 27, 2020, the Government of Canada launched a national LGBTQ2 survey and engagement on Canada's first ever LGBTQ2 Action Plan to advance equity and improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people in Canada.

February 11, 2021

Enabling the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations

LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

The Government of Canada is committed to better supporting LGBTQ2 individuals in Canada and building a society where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and be their true authentic selves.

Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund, the Government of Canada continues to support the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations by investing approximately $15 million for 76 capacity-building projects.

List of supported organizations throughout Canada:

National

Organization: Centre Interligne inc

Title: Interligne: The Canada -wide beacon for LGBTQ+ people

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and network of Centre Interligne to advance LGBTQ2 equality. The project objectives will be achieved through the following activities: develop tools to increase governance, management (administrative, financial and human resources) and philanthropy effectiveness; establish partnerships to better reach and serve Canadian Francophone communities outside Quebec ; and improve current tools to better reach and serve Quebec's Anglophone communities.

Region: National

Funding amount: $362,185 Organization: Community-Based Research Centre Society

Title: Building Capacity to Mobilize Community-Based Research Skills and Knowledge

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Community-Based Research Centre Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources by conducting needs assessments and environmental scans; building managerial capacity with board governance and strategic planning; and strengthening collaboration among organizations by creating and sharing training series resources and materials.

Region: National

Funding amount: $363,671 Organization: Egale Canada Human Rights Trust

Title: Egale National LGBTQI2S Research Hub

Description: This project extension will fortify sector knowledge and access to data, strengthen networks, advance intersectionality, and build internal organizational human resource and strategic planning capacity. These objectives will be achieved by expanding and solidifying their National LGBTQI2S Academic Advisory Committee, conducting critical research into key issues, and addressing human resources and strategic planning needs within the organization.

Region: National

Funding amount: $400,000 Organization: Enfants Transgenres Canada - Gender Creative Kids Canada

Title: Building on our strengths to better support Canada's Trans youth

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity and networks of Gender Creative Kids Canada to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: support management capacity through three-year strategic planning, strategic consultations and the hiring of additional staff; and strengthen inter-organizational collaboration through a Canada -wide community networking campaign.

Region: National

Funding amount: $363,545 Organization: Fierté Canada Pride

Title: Capacity Building for Canadian Pride Organizations

Description: This project extension will allow for the continued expansion of the organization and provision of supports and services to Pride members, including micro-granting, a national conference and national Pride event, and fundraising and grant-writing workshops.

Region: National

Funding amount: $400,000 Organization: Fondation Émergence Inc.

Title: Fondation Émergence capacity-building project

Description: This project aims to build the capacity and network of Fondation Émergence to promote LGBTQ2 equality. The following activities will help achieve the objectives of the project: carry out a complete, major and in-depth review of the governance structure; evaluate the structure and mode of financing of the foundation; carry out strategic planning; update and produce new policies and guidelines; and produce and operationalize an action plan formalizing the pan-Canadian network.

Region: National

Funding amount: $195,000 Organization: Pan-Canada ILGA pan-canadien (PCIpc)

Title: PCIpc Capacity Development

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Pan-Canada ILGA pan canadien (PCIpc) to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing an effective governance structure; building new and enhanced existing partnerships with LGBTIQ2 organizations to strengthen the not-for-profit LGBTIQ2 sector; expanding membership; and diversifying funding.

Region: National

Funding amount: $25,000 Organization: Rainbow Refugee Society

Details to follow Organization: The Enchanté Network

Title: Building the Capacity of Enchanté: a Network of 2SLGBTQ+ Centres of Canada

Description: This project extension will allow for the continued expansion of the organization by further strengthening its communication practices, mapping out, evaluating, and disseminating information on its member's capacity, providing micro-granting and supports services to its members, and fostering the networking and collaboration between LGBTQ2 service centres.

Region: National

Funding amount: $700,000 Organization: 2 Spirits in Motion Foundation

Title: Building Organizational Capacity of the 2 Spirits in Motion Foundation

Description: This project extension will allow the organization to expand its ability to undertake key activities through enhanced governance, networking, collaboration, and advocacy measures within the Two-Spirit community in Canada .

Region: National

Funding amount: $400,000





Atlantic Region

New Brunswick Organization: Le Rendez-vous de la fierté Acadie Love Inc.

Title: LGBTQ+ community visibility in rural Francophone New Brunswick

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity and networks of the Rendez-vous de la fierté Acadie Love Inc. organization to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: strengthen management capacity through strategic, operational, and financial planning; strengthen the capacity of the organization and its employees; strengthen collaboration between LGBTQ organizations in the region; increase the capacity of the LGBTQ2 sector; and raise awareness among Francophone populations about the presence and issues of LGBTQ2 communities in Francophone minority communities.

Region: New Brunswick

Funding amount: $243,886 Organization: Fierté Fredericton Pride Inc.

Title: ConneQT NB

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Fierté Fredericton Pride Inc. to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building internal capacity, strengthening collaboration among organizations by establishing a provincial network of LGBTQ2 organizations, and amplifying sector capacity at large by hosting events and workshops.

Region: New Brunswick

Funding amount: $161,604 Organization: Chroma

Title: LGBTQ2S+ Capacity building

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Chroma to advance LGBTQ2 equality by becoming a legally constituted organization; strengthening collaboration among organizations; and increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources. This will also be achieved by improving access to funding opportunities by developing knowledge and expertise in grant writing.

Region: Saint John, New Brunswick

Funding amount: $21,563





Newfoundland and Labrador Organization: Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre Inc.

Title: Quadrangle Capacity and NL Network Project

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre to advance LGBTQ2 equality by strengthening the organization's governance and human resources management; and by developing a strategic plan, an organizational financial health strategy, and a collaborative provincial network.

Region: Newfoundland and Labrador

Funding amount: $237,332 Organization: Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance

Title: Nurturing Wabanaki 2SLGBTQ+ Capacity through Indigenous-led, Cross-sectoral, Inter-provincial Network Partnerships

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance (W2SA) to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity; enhancing technical expertise and evidence-based approaches; increasing the cross-sectoral capacity of Indigenous and non-Indigenous 2SLGBTQ+ organizations and First Nations communities; and strengthening collaboration among organizations through inter-provincial network development and resource sharing, regional advocacy planning, partnership initiatives including research, and cultural awareness training.

Region: Wabanaki homelands, which encompass the Northeast Atlantic region (Mi'kmaq, Wolastoqey, Passamaquoddy), including the state of Maine ( Penobscot , Abenaki), the Gaspé region of Quebec (Mi'kmaq, Abenaki), and Newfoundland and Labrador (Mi'kmaq, Innu, and Inuit).

Funding amount: $299,429





Nova Scotia Organization: The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Youth Project Society

Title: Resilient Passage: Developing Culturally Relevant Resources for Underrepresented 2SLGBTQ+ Youth

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Youth Project Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity within the organization and technical expertise of the sector through consultation and training; by increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources through community needs assessments; and by strengthening collaboration among community partners.

Region: Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $280,500 Organization: Truro Pride Society

Title: Foundation Building for the Truro Pride Society

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Truro Pride Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity and by strengthening collaboration among organizations through the development of partnerships, networks, and knowledge sharing.

Region: Truro, Nova Scotia

Funding amount: $17,204







Prince Edward Island Organization: PEERS Alliance Inc.

Title: Building Capacity to Better Serve Island Communities

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of PEERS Alliance to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing skills and knowledge of the organization and the sector partners, and by developing a Strategic Plan, a Communication Plan and a Funds Diversification Plan.

Region: Prince Edward Island

Funding amount: $279,076





Northern Region

Northwest Territories Organization: Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife

Title: Growing Rainbow

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing a five-year strategic plan; enhancing board governance; building managerial capacity; ensuring long-term sustainability by developing workshops and training modules through a fee-for-service model; expanding and developing tools, materials, and an online resources hub; engaging and consulting with remote Indigenous communities; and improving access to funding opportunities by developing knowledge and expertise.

Region: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Funding amount: $304,925





Nunavut Organization: Positive Space Nunavut

Title: Capacity Building, 2LGBTQ Leadership & Resource Development in Nunavut

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Positive Space Nunavut to advance LGBTQ2 equality by strengthening collaboration among organizations and by establishing networks and resource sharing. The organization will increase access to information and knowledge sources.

Region: Iqaluit, Nunavut

Funding amount: $100,000







Yukon Organization: Queer Yukon Society

Title: Stronger Together: Building Capacity for Yukon's First Community Pride Centre

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Queer Yukon Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing strategic programming, increasing managerial and board capacity, developing clear organizational governance structures, ensuring long-term financial sustainability, strengthening collaboration and building networks among rural and national organizations, as well as developing bilingual capacity within a pride centre.

Region: Whitehorse , Yukon

Funding amount: $337,346



Ontario Region Organization: The Bridge

Title: Formalizing the Organizational Structure of the Bridge

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of The Bridge to advance LGBTQ2 equality by identifying and engaging with key stakeholders, conducting environmental scans, investigating incorporation, policies and bylaws, formalization and building capacity for strong organizational health.

Region: Brantford, Ontario

Funding amount: $24,250 Organization: Hamilton Trans Health Coalition Inc.

Title: Building the Community-Provider Partnership for Gender-Affirming Primary Care

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Hamilton Trans Health Coalition Inc. to advance LGBTQ2 equality by strengthening collaboration among coalition members and care providers (especially family physicians); increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources; developing a mentorship program for professionals in the health care system; amplifying sector capacity at large; advancing LGBTQ2 equality with an intersectional approach; providing health care professionals with the knowledge base needed to address trans, gender-diverse, and non-binary people's health needs; and ensuring long-term sustainability through formalized support, mentorship, and requisite learning.

Region: Hamilton, Ontario

Funding amount: $90,100 Organization: SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space

Title: Increasing Organizational Capacity for SPECTRUM's Community Space

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space to advance LGBTQ2 equality by improving board governance; developing a strategic plan; and focusing on sustainability, succession, and financial planning. The project will also increase access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources by performing an environmental scan to assess community needs; and will build the capacity by offering skills training as well as sensitivity training opportunities.

Region: Kitchener, Ontario

Funding amount: $279,782 Organization: Generous Space Ministries

Title: Building Capacity to Support LGBTQ2+ Survivors of SOGIECE

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Generous Space Ministries to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity through strategic planning; improving access to funding opportunities by developing knowledge and expertise in grant writing and diversifying funding sources; amplifying sector capacity at large by enhancing organization's skill base; increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources by conducting community research; improving the human resources management capacity by establishing recruitment, training, and retention strategies; and strengthening collaboration among organizations.

Region: Mississauga, Ontario

Funding amount: $144,821 Organization: Capital Rainbow Refuge - Refuge arc-en-ciel de la capitale

Title: Building Capacity

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Capital Rainbow Refuge (CRR) to advance LGBTQ2 equality by growing its organizational and managerial capacity to become a stronger legal entity with a democratic governance.

Region: Ottawa, Ontario

Funding amount: $283,100 Organization: JusticeTrans

Title: Trans Access to Justice Knowledge Enhancement and Capacity Building

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of JusticeTrans to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity by establishing governance, strategic planning and enhancing technical expertise; improving access to funding opportunities by developing knowledge and expertise in grant writing; increasing access to evidence, data, information and knowledge sources to assess community needs; strengthening collaboration among organizations by sharing resources.

Region: Ottawa, Ontario

Funding amount: $338,716 Organization: Kind Space

Title: Safety Labs

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Kind Space to advance LGBTQ2 equality by conducting an environmental scan on existing safety needs, and increasing staff and volunteer capacity to address conflict, harms, and violence in LGBTQ2 communities through the use of holistic justice practices.

Region: Ottawa , Ontario

Funding amount: $99,087 Organization: Ottawa Gay Men's Wellness Initiative / Initiative pour le mieux-être des hommes gais d' Ottawa (MAX Ottawa )

Title: Strengthening the capacity of MAX Ottawa (operating as the Ottawa Gay Men's Wellness Initiative) to implement their 2019–2022 strategic plan

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of the Ottawa Gay Men's Wellness Initiative (operating name MAX Ottawa ) to advance care for Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Two-Spirit guys in the National Capital Region by conducting an environmental scan of regional stakeholders and successful health interventions established in other urban centers that aim to increase the health outcomes of the priority population; developing a fund development and fundraising strategy, as well as strengthening partnerships and collaboration.

Region: Ottawa, Ontario

Funding amount: $220,410 Organization: Kemptville Pride

Title: Creation of Executive Director Position to Create Organizational Structure

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Kemptville Pride to advance LGBTQ2 equality by hiring an executive director who will be responsible for conducting an environmental scan and designing an organizational governance and strategic plan.

Region: Oxford Mills, Ontario

Funding amount: $93,471 Organization: Cercle de Jeunes Rainbow GTA

Title: Affirming our identity by developing our capacities

Description: This project aims to build the capacity of Cercle de Jeunes Rainbow to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: registering the organization as a non-profit organization, improving organizational governance and ensuring financial stability. The organization will recruit at least 15 LGBTQ2 youth to be part of their permanent staff.

Region: Pickering, Ontario

Funding amount: $24,770 Organization: Rainbow Klub

Title: Rainbow Klub Capacity and Governance Development

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Rainbow Klub to advance LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: board development, strategic planning, applying for non-profit status, and skills development.

Region: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Funding amount: $25,000 Organization: OUTniagara Community Network for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Title: Informed, Inclusive, Indivisible: Collectively Advancing 2SLGBTQ+ Equality in Niagara+

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of OUTniagara Community Network for Sexual and Gender Diversity to advance 2SLGBTQ+ equality by increasing access to evidence and knowledge of 2SLGBTQ+ challenges and barriers through a Community Strengths and Needs Assessment; building collective capacity through skills development; and building managerial capacity through governance, organizational, and strategic planning.

Region: St. Catharines, Ontario

Funding amount: $299,941 Organization: Senior Pride Network of Niagara

Title: Incorporation & Development of Infrastructure of SPNN

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Senior Pride Network of Niagara (SPNN) to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing an effective leadership team; incorporating the organization; increasing outreach capacity through the creation of a website and communication platforms; and securing operational needs of the organization.

Region: St. Catharines, Ontario

Funding amount: $24,400 Organization: Thunder Pride Association

Title: Building Bridges - Thunder Pride Expansion & Evolution

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Thunder Pride Association to advance LGBTQ2 equality by recruiting and hiring program staff, designing a needs assessment and distributing it, creating training resources based on the data and delivering trainings, research and evaluation, and project advisory committee recruitment and support.

Region: Thunder Bay, Ontario

Funding amount: $20,265 Organization: Fierté Timmins Pride

Title: Capacity Building

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Fierté Timmins Pride to advance 2SLGBTQ+ equality by conducting a Needs Assessment to identify gaps in current community services in northeastern Ontario and thus advance LGBTQ2 equality with an intersectional approach, such as race, age, and official language.

Region: Timmins, Ontario

Funding amount: $125,000 Organization: 519 Church Street Community Centre o/a The 519

Title: We Are Everywhere: Building an Army of Lovers for Tomorrow

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of The 519 to advance LGBTQ2S equality by implementing an effective data management system (to track and analyze organizational data); developing an online "Army of Lovers" advocacy campaign (to support LGBTQ2S digital engagement across Ontario ); advancing and integrating an Anti-Racism and Equity Framework; developing and implementing a service mapping strategy; and by building and strengthening partnerships and collaborations.

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $300,000 Organization: Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention

Title: Connecting Canada to serve South Asian and Middle Eastern Communities

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention to advance LGBTQ2 equality by advancing LGBTQ2 equality with an intersectional approach; by increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources through environmental scans to access community needs; and by strengthening collaboration among organizations (establishing formalized networks, resource sharing).

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $156,000 Organization: Arc en ciel des jeunes ethnoculturels francophones

Title: A new beginning

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of Arc-en-Ciel des Jeunes Ethnoculturels Francophones to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: registration or incorporation of the organization; support for human resources management and organization governance capacities; long-term sustainability with the implementation of a funding strategy; and the development of knowledge about their target population to advance LGBTQ2 equality.

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $23,570 Organization: FrancoQueer

Title: FrancoQueer capacity building

Description: This project will strengthen FrancoQueer's capacity to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: develop continuous learning tools for governance and human resources; develop a strategic plan and communication tools; develop a strategy for diversifying funding sources; and ensure that best practices are shared to strengthen the sector.

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $228,506 Organization: Glad Day Lit

Title: Strategically Building Financial & Structural Capacity with Program Enhancements

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Glad Day Lit to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing a strategic plan; consolidating Glad Day as a non-profit; expanding and diversifying revenue streams; improving financial planning and reporting; and adapting and improving Glad Day programming, services and community building in a post-COVID context.

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $65,099 Organization: Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line

Title: LGBT YouthLine's Capacity Building Project

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line to advance LGBTQ2 equality by developing clear and efficient Human Resource Management processes, policies and systems; building capacity to increase and diversify funding revenues; and strengthening partnerships and developing regional collaborative networks to include over 200 groups and organizations that have LGBTQ2-positive programs, including five regional collaborative networks for service providers/educators supporting LGBTQ2+ youth ( North-West Ontario , North-East Ontario, Trans Youth, Indigenous Youth, and Racialized Youth).

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $299,525 Organization: Toronto Trans Coalition Project

Title: Toronto Trans Coalition Project Research and Capacity Building

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of the Toronto Trans Coalition Project to advance LGBTQ2 equality by conducting a needs assessment across the GTA; researching employment barriers for trans and non-binary people across the GTA; strengthening Board cohesion and effectiveness; developing a new strategic plan; and developing an internal anti-racism and anti-oppression framework.

Region: Toronto, Ontario

Funding amount: $74,387 Organization: Windsor Pride Community

Title: Exploration of LGBTQ2 Inclusivity within WEC LTC and Retirement Homes

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Windsor Pride Community to advance LGBTQ2 equality by recruiting and hiring a researcher; preparing material and formation of consultation and focus groups; and developing data analysis and knowledge transfer products related to LGBTQ older adults in long-term care, rehabilitation, and retirement homes.

Region: Windsor, Ontario

Funding amount: $28,800



Pacific Region

British Columbia Organization: Fernie Pride Society

Title: Strengthening Community Capacity in the Elk Valley

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Fernie Pride Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by increasing evidence and knowledge of LGBTQ2 challenges and barriers, Advocacy planning, partnership development, collaboration and networking.

Region: Fernie, British Columbia

Funding amount: $57,139 Organization: Essies Place- a Society for people with diverse genders and sexualities

Title: To "start capacity" by learning about the LGBTQ2 Community

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Essies Place to advance LGBTQ2 equality by increasing evidence and knowledge of LGBTQ2 challenges and barriers; partnership development, collaboration, networking; supporting the ability to create opportunities for members of LGBTQ2 communities to gather, connect, network, share knowledge, and exist safely in a collaborative space.

Region: Sicamous, British Columbia

Funding amount: $100,000 Organization: Four Feathers Society

Title: 2 Spirits of BC Capacity Building Project

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Four Feathers Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building board capacity; strengthening collaboration among organizations; improving financial sustainability; increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources; and amplifying sector capacity at large in order to better support 2-Spirit persons in BC.

Region: Vancouver, British Columbia

Funding amount: $129,797 Organization: QMUNITY, BC's Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Resource Centre

Title: Building QMUNITY: Reinforcing Foundations, Reimagining Futures

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of QMUNITY, BC's Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit Resource Centre to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity; increasing access to evaluation data, knowledge sources and social impact monitoring; and strengthening collaboration among organizations while amplifying sector capacity at large.

Region: Vancouver, British Columbia

Funding amount: $299,775 Organization: Rainbow Refugee Society

Title: Enhancing Arrival Communities for LGBTQI Refugees in BC

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Rainbow Refugee Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity through governance, organizational and strategic planning, human resources, communications plan, and IT systems; enhancing the organization's capacity to provide training across BC through skills development and a regional community of practice to strengthen partnerships for LGBTQI refugee housing collaboration.

Region: Vancouver, British Columbia

Funding amount: $248,505 Organization: Canadian Professional Association for Transgender Health

Details to follow





Prairie Region

Alberta Organization: Calgary Outlink: Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity

Title: Community Capacity Coordinator

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Calgary Outlink to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity through the development of a program logic model and strategic and advocacy plans; enhancing technical expertise through research; a two-phase environmental scan; building collective capacity and strengthening collaboration and partnerships among organizations to share knowledge and identify barriers and resource gaps for sustainability.

Region: Calgary, Alberta

Funding amount: $78,279 Organization: Pride Calgary Planning Committee

Title: Calgary Pride: Policies, Procedures, Training & Quality Assurance

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Pride Calgary Planning Committee to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity, through governance framework, development of policies, procedures and training resources; improving access to funding opportunities.

Region: Calgary, Alberta

Funding amount: $100,000 Organization: Comité Francoqueer de l'Ouest

Title: Building inclusive capacity

Description: This project will strengthen FrancoQueer's capacity to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: develop continuous learning tools for governance and human resources; develop a strategic plan and communication tools; develop a strategy for diversifying funding sources; and ensure that best practices are shared to strengthen the sector.

Region: Edmonton, Alberta

Funding amount: $298,671 Organization: E2S - Edmonton 2 Spirit Society

Title: E2S - Edmonton 2 Spirit Society Capacity Development Project

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of E2S – Edmonton 2 Spirit Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by registering as an incorporation or a charitable organization; building managerial capacity through governance training, strategic planning, organizational policies and procedures; strengthening collaboration among organizations through community consultations, partnerships and network summits; ensuring long-term sustainability with a fundraising plan; advancing LGBTQ2 equality with an intersectional approach, such as race, age, official languages; and improving access to funding opportunities.

Region: Edmonton, Alberta

Funding amount: $279,931 Organization: Edmonton Men's Health Collective Society (EMHC)

Title: From the Roots Up: Community-Based Strategies for Health and Wellness

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Edmonton Men's Health Collective Society to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity through strategic plan, internal program review, and community and stakeholder consultations; increasing access to evidence, data and knowledge with literature review, research, and service mapping.

Region: Edmonton, Alberta

Funding amount: $93,885





Manitoba Organization: Collectif LGBTQ* du Manitoba

Title: Sharing and implementing the results of a needs assessment

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Collectif LGBTQ* du Manitoba to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity; strengthening collaboration among organizations; increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources; and advancing LGBTQ2 equality using an intersectional approach.

Region: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Funding amount: $21,060 Organization: Rainbow Resource Centre Inc.

Title: Imagine Canada Standards Accreditation Process

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Rainbow Resource Centre Inc. to advance LGBTQ2 equality by building managerial capacity and increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources.

Region: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Funding amount: $98,492 Organization: Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc.

Title: 2Spirits Building from Within

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. to advance LGBTQ2 equality by establishing an advisory committee, building managerial capacity, ensuring long-term financial sustainability, and engaging with the community.

Region: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Funding amount: $285,695





Saskatchewan Organization: TransSask Support Services Inc.

Title: Building Capacity of Trans Communities in Saskatchewan

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of TransSask Support Services Inc. to advance LGBTQ equality by building managerial capacity through a strategic plan, an advocacy strategy, an outreach plan, and board outreach and development events; increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources through a needs assessment, a provincial survey, and interviews; and strengthening collaboration among organizations and people by hosting two provincial meetings.

Region: Regina, Saskatchewan

Funding amount: $295,610 Organization: OUTSaskatoon Inc.

Title: A Place to Belong: Building Capacity for 2SLGBTQ Youth Housing

Description: This project will strengthen capacity and networks of OUTSaskatoon to advance LGBTQ2 equality by strengthening collaboration among organizations; enhancing technical expertise within organizations; and increasing access to evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources.

Region: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Funding amount: $239,330





Quebec Region Organization: Association LGBT Baie-des-Chaleurs

Title: Careful, LGBT+BDC are renovating!

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Association LGBT Baie-des-Chaleurs to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: support management capacity through strategic planning and the drafting of an organizational policy, ensure long-term viability through diversification of funding sources, and develop partnerships aimed at ensuring a sustained presence in the two RCMs and three cultural groups in its territory.

Region: Bonaventure, Quebec

Funding amount: $172,509 Organization: Fondation Massimadi

Title: Fondation Massimadi: strategic development plan

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Fondation Massimadi to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: support management capacity, strengthen collaboration among organizations, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Region: Dorval , Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $70,000 Organization: Divers-Gens

Title: Implementing a strategic action planDescription: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of Divers-Gens to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: supporting human resource management and organizational governance capacity; ensuring long-term sustainability through the development of a fundraising strategy; and developing knowledge about their target population to advance LGBTQ2 equality.

Region: Granby, Quebec

Funding amount: $100,000 Organization: AlterHéros

Title: AlterHéros 2.0: Internal capacity-building

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of AlterHéros to promote LGBTQ2 equality by supporting management capacity, governance by the board of directors, internal policy updates, strategic and organizational planning, and preparation of a financial plan.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $123,378 Organization: ARC - Aînés et retraités de la communauté

Title: Building ARC's autonomy and sustainability

Description: This project aims to build the capacity of ARC - Aînés et retraités in the community to promote LGBTQ equality with the following activities: support organizational governance management capacity, improve technical expertise within the organization, strengthen cooperation among organizations, and improve access to funding opportunities by improving knowledge and expertise in writing grant applications.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $88,611 Organization: Archives lesbiennes du Québec

Title: Develop the ALQ's capacities

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Archives lesbiennes du Québec to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: build management capacity internally and within the Board of Directors, develop a strategic plan, and increase record management skills.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $64,605 Organization: Coalition des familles LGBT

Title: Family diversity: the creation of a regional and intersectional network

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity and networks of the Coalition des familles LGBT to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: strengthen inter-organizational collaboration; promote LGBTQ2 equality through an intersectional transverse approach; and increase organizational communication capacity to improve dialogue and reflect the realities and needs of members.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $297,382 Organization: Conseil québécois LGBT

Title: Our Members at the Heart of Our Actions: Towards a Concerted Strategic Reflection (Nos membres au cœur de nos actions : vers une réflexion stratégique concertée)

Description: The project extension will allow for the continued expansion of the organization by further strengthening its governance and communication practices and developing its programming. The organization will also implement an action plan derived from its strategic planning to build the capacity of its member organizations through the creation of an intra- and inter-regional mentoring program, explore new networking opportunities, develop a fundraising strategy, and organize a second provincial LGBTQ+ consultation meeting with member organizations.

Region: Quebec

Funding amount: $300,000 Organization: Gender Euphoria - Trans Pride

Title: Towards a general assembly for the trans community in Quebec

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of Gender Euphoria - Trans Pride to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: ensure the organization's continued financial stability by diversifying funding sources; improve collaboration among organizations; and establish a network of trans organizations led by trans people in Quebec.

Region: Quebec

Funding amount: $ 298,671 Organization: GRIS-Montréal

Title: Reinforcement components: research, gender identity, succession management

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of GRIS-Montréal to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: support human resource management capacity, conduct strategic planning, strengthen inter-organizational cooperation (especially by establishing official networks and sharing resources), make data and information more easily accessible (by producing various reports to evaluate the community's needs.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $300,000 Organization: Le Centre communautaire des gais et lesbiennes de Montréal (Centre communautaire LGBTQ+ de Montréal)

Title: A plan for a resilient and efficient Centre

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of the Centre communautaire des gais et lesbiennes de Montréal to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: support management capacity by evaluating and improving the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, strategic planning and the development of human resources tools and practices; ensure long-term sustainability, especially in philanthropic development planning; and increase organizational capacity in communications.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $99,984 Organization: Project 10

Title: Implementing leadership structures to increase Projet 10's capacity

Description: This project will strengthen the capacity of Project 10 to advance LGBTQ2 equality by: building managerial capacity through implementing an executive director model and a complimentary board and governance structure; ensuring long-term sustainability through the creation of sustainable fundraising structures; and improving technical expertise within the organization.

Region: Montréal, Quebec

Funding amount: $100,000 Organization: RÉZO

Title: GBT men at the heart of RÉZO for 30 years

Description: The purpose of this project is to strengthen RÉZO's capacities to promote LGBTQ2 equality by ensuring long-term viability by diversifying funding sources through the development of a financial self-sufficiency strategy and the implementation of computer-based infrastructure for supporting fund management.

Region: Montréal, Québec

Funding amount: $100,000 Organization: Divergenres

Title: Taking flight

Description: This project aims to strengthen the capacity of Divergenres to promote LGBTQ2 equality with the following activities: supporting management capacity (through board governance and strategic planning), ensuring long-term visibility, and improving access to funding opportunities.

Region: Québec City, Quebec

Funding amount: $99,000 Organization: GRIS-Québec

Title: Consolidate for sustainability

Description: This project will strengthen GRIS-Québec's capacity to promote LGBTQ2 equality in the greater Capitale-Nationale region with the following activities: develop strategic planning, diversify and modernize its funding sources to ensure its long-term survival, and conduct a market study to implement the Maison de la diversité (a diversity centre) to make the rental expenses of user-organizations more affordable, and to improve inter-organizational cooperation and partnership.

Region: Québec City, Quebec

Funding amount: $186,668 Organization: TransEstrie

Title: Overall capacity-building

Description: This project aims to strengthen TransEstrie's capacity to promote LGBTQ2 equality through the following activities: support human resource management capacity; conduct strategic planning; ensure long-term sustainability by improving effective financial skills; and strengthen inter-organizational collaboration, including formal networking and resource sharing.

Region: Sherbrooke, Quebec

Funding amount: $289,259

