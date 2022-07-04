GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced four appointments and a reappointment to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors:

Brenda Baxter – appointed as the chairperson of the CCOHS Council of Governors for a term of five years

– appointed as the chairperson of the CCOHS Council of Governors for a term of five years Jenna Brookfield – appointed as a governor representing employees for a term of four years

– appointed as a governor representing employees for a term of four years Debbie Molloy – appointed as the governor representing the Northwest Territories for a term of four years

– appointed as the governor representing the for a term of four years Gail Boland – appointed as the governor representing Newfoundland and Labrador for a term of four years

– appointed as the governor representing and Labrador for a term of four years James Hall – reappointed as the governor representing Manitoba for a term of four years

Established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, the CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs. The tripartite Council of Governors, which represents governments (federal, provincial and territorial), employers and labour, assists in delivering a trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service, and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.

"I congratulate the appointees and look forward to working with them. Their knowledge and expertise will be an asset to the CCOHS's tripartite Council of Governors. Together we can and will make our workplaces safer, more fair and inclusive."

– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

As outlined in the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act , there are 22 seats on the Council of Governors. Thirteen seats are allocated to provinces and territories, four to employer groups, four to employee groups and one to the chairperson, who normally represents the federal jurisdiction.

, there are 22 seats on the Council of Governors. Thirteen seats are allocated to provinces and territories, four to employer groups, four to employee groups and one to the chairperson, who normally represents the federal jurisdiction. In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees.

