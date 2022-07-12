Government of Canada announces financial support for Nordiq Canada

The investments will help bolster organizational resilience, sport innovation and transformation as well as safe sport

CANMORE, AB, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from playground to podium and helping the sport community get Canadians active, inspire young people and bring us together in the spirit of healthy competition.



Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $432,035 in funding for Nordiq Canada for 2022–23. The majority of the investment will come from the Recovery Fund, with an additional $50,000 devoted to safety in sport.



The Recovery Fund investment is designed to complement the current investments in Nordiq Canada. It will support additional coaches and improve athletes' daily training environments. It will also provide the organization and individuals with the financial means to pursue business innovation and transformation for cutting edge technology for cross-country and para-nordic skiing.



The safety in sport investment is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to make sport safer throughout Canada.



The government will work with its partners to ensure recovery and growth in the sport sector and will also help ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

Quotes

"Improving the conditions in which our athlete train safely every day is a priority for our government. This is why we support Nordiq Canada in its efforts to offer a safe and optimized training environment for athletes and coaches. These conditions are essential in allowing Canadian athletes to practise their sport and reach their full potential."



—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Government of Canada is proud to support Nordiq Canada in supporting athletes and coaches, so they have the necessary tools and resources to achieve their goals, compete at a world-class level and inspire Canadians."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Nordiq Canada is grateful to Sport Canada for providing Recovery and Safe sport funding once again. Continuing to apply the policies and best practices that our athletes, coaches and staff require to achieve our performance goals in a protective environment during these unprecedented times does not come without significant challenges as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has yet to run its course. All of this comes at an increased cost and, therefore, Sport Canada's continued financial assistance is essential for us to continue to provide a safe environment to our athletes, coaches and other support personnel, while not compromising the quality of the support and conditions needed for our athletes to perform at the highest level. Nordiq Canada is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all to enjoy our sport. This support will certainly further help the successful implementation of our safe sport policies and independent reporting mechanism."

—Stéphane Barrette, Chief Executive Officer, Nordiq Canada

Quick Facts

Nordiq Canada is responsible for cross country and para-nordic skiing in Canada. The organization supports 80,000 members.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding and Accountability Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

This investment is also made as part of the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which will leverage existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

Related Products

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Continued Support for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sector Organizations

Associated Links

Sport Canada

Nordiq Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]