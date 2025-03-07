Government of Canada announces Executive Head of the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the Employment Insurance appeals process is easy and client centred. That's why the Government is moving forward with establishing the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal (EI BOA) to reinstate a tripartite decision-making model comprised of government, worker and employer members. The EI BOA will replace the first level of the appeal process, which is currently heard by the Social Security Tribunal, General Division.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, announced the following appointment to the EI BOA:

Executive Head

Jody Brennan – Sherwood Park, Alberta

Fluently bilingual, the Executive Head will be responsible for ensuring a client-centric approach to administrative justice and for the management of regional coordinators and members. The Executive Head will report on the overall performance of the Board of Appeal to the Canada Employment Insurance Commission.

The Executive Head was chosen through an open, transparent and merit-based selection process with an aim to attract qualified candidates who reflect Canada's diversity in terms of linguistic, regional and employment equity groups.

What is the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal?

The creation of the EI BOA for first-level EI appeals is a significant reform to the Employment Insurance recourse process. It is the outcome of extensive consultation with Canadians and key stakeholders across the country, including labour and employer groups.

The EI BOA will have the responsibility of hearing and deciding on all first-level EI appeals, except constitutional challenges. The management structure of the EI BOA will consist of a full-time Executive Head and up to six full-time or part-time regional coordinators who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of members. These positions will be filled by Governor in Council appointments.

The Board of Appeal will consist of regionally dispersed part-time members from across the country and will be comprised of Governor in Council appointees representing government, and Canada Employment Insurance Commission appointees representing insured workers and employers. The EI BOA is mandated to provide a fair, impartial and client-centric hearing.

Quote

"This appointment is another significant step toward implementing the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal. We have heard from stakeholders and are committed to improving the EI appeals process and putting decision making back into the hands of those that pay into the system."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

Quick facts

In 2019, the Government announced reforms to the Social Security Tribunal. One of these reforms included the creation of the Board of Appeal to replace the existing Employment Insurance Section of the Social Security Tribunal's General Division.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has held consultations with key stakeholders across the country to shape the design of the EI Board of Appeal. The most recent consultations closed in 2022. (A What We Heard report was published.)

has held consultations with key stakeholders across the country to shape the design of the EI Board of Appeal. The most recent consultations closed in 2022. (A What We Heard report was published.) Legislation that was introduced under the Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1 in March 2023 , to enable the creation of the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal, received royal assent and became law on June 22, 2023 .

in , to enable the creation of the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal, received royal assent and became law on . The EI BOA will consist of tripartite panels made up of members representing insured workers, employers and government.

Related product

Background: Biography, Jody Brennan, Executive Head, Employment Insurance Board of Appeal

Associated links

Employment Insurance Board of Appeal Public Consultation – What We Heard report

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]