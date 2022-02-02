OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada continues to work with LGBTQ2 communities and all our partners to protect LGBTQ2 rights and build a safer, more equitable, and consciously more inclusive Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced an extension of up to $7.5 million for community capacity funding. Minister Ien also announced up to $800,000 in funding for two LGBTQ2 projects.

Further to the first-ever LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund launched in 2020, the Government of Canada will be extending funding for a period of one year. The funding will enable LGBTQ2 organizations to build stronger infrastructure and networks of community organizations to advance LGBTQ2 equality across Canada.

In addition, the project funding for Rainbow Faith and Freedom and Imprint Youth Association will support the development of community-informed projects that address systemic barriers LGBTQ2 people face. As part of the $15 million LGBTQ2 Project Fund announced in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada intends to launch a call for proposals this spring for additional project funding opportunities.

Since the Prime Minister delivered a historic apology to LGBTQ2 communities in 2017, the Government of Canada has worked alongside LGBTQ2 communities to advance key priorities. Further, the Government of Canada held comprehensive public engagement to better understand the daily realities and experiences of LGBTQ2 people in Canada to inform the first-ever Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan. This included recently passing amendments to Canada's Criminal Code, Bill C-4, to criminalize the shameful, unscientific, and destructive practice of conversion therapy.

The Government of Canada will continue to support LGBTQ2 communities and organizations to build a society where everyone can fully participate and be their true authentic self.

"I have heard and seen firsthand that LGBTQ2 organizations are a critical lifeline that requires sustainable financial support and partnerships to keep serving their communities. Today's announcement responds to these concerns and reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to ensure these organizations and the people that work for them can continue to deliver programs, provide educational services, and ultimately be there for those that need them most. I look forward to continuing to work alongside LGBTQ2 leaders, advocates, and allies to build a Canada where everyone can be their true, authentic self."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"With members spanning every province and territory, we are Canada's largest network of 2SLGBTQI+ organizations. We understand the national impact of federal funding for programs and capacity building: it enables the continuation of critical mental health services and suicide prevention work and access to gender-affirming care, systems navigation, housing services and migrant support services. We are grateful to Women and Gender Equality Canada for continuing to provide the resources necessary to build a Canada where every Canadian can thrive."

Tyler Boyce, Executive Director, The Enchanté Network

"Imprint Youth Association is thrilled to learn that we will receive funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada to build capacity in transition-related healthcare in New Brunswick. This initiative is desperately needed following the closure of the province's only dedicated 2SLGBTQ+ health clinic in September 2020. The closure left Two-Spirit, trans, and queer individuals isolated and without options to access affirming healthcare close to home through the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will allow us to regroup and gain momentum in addressing the systemic oppression of Two-Spirit, trans, and queer New Brunswickers by providing primary care providers with educational programming that is responsive to the needs of these communities. We look forward to working with our partners across the Atlantic region to build a network of informed providers that will help bridge the gaps in New Brunswick's currently fragmented systems of care."

Nikki Lyons-MacFarlane, Board Chair, Imprint Youth Association

"We are extremely grateful to receive funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada. With this funding, Rainbow Faith and Freedom will help organizations become more inclusive by working with them at the systemic level to reduce social isolation of and affirm 2SLGBTQ+ people. This will ultimately drive community awareness and engagement to decrease religious-based 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination in the faith sector of Ontario society."

Rev. Dr. Brent Hawkes, Executive Director, Rainbow Faith and Freedom

Quick Facts

On January 7, 2022 , Bill C-4, a federal bill that amends Canada's Criminal Code by creating new criminal offences related to conversion therapy, came into effect. The bill was passed without amendment and received royal assent on December 8, 2021 .

, Bill C-4, a federal bill that amends Criminal Code by creating new criminal offences related to conversion therapy, came into effect. The bill was passed without amendment and received royal assent on . Budget 2021 provided $15 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to Women and Gender Equality Canada for a new LGBTQ2 Projects Fund dedicated to supporting community-informed initiatives to overcome key issues facing LGBTQ2 communities, such as accessing mental health services and employment support.

over three years, starting in 2021-22, to Women and Gender Equality Canada for a new LGBTQ2 Projects Fund dedicated to supporting community-informed initiatives to overcome key issues facing LGBTQ2 communities, such as accessing mental health services and employment support. Budget 2021 also proposed to provide $7.1 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to continue to support the work of the LGBTQ2 Secretariat—which coordinates work across government—and enable the continued development of an LGBTQ2 Action Plan.

Backgrounder

Project funding for two LGBTQ2 organizations

On February 2, 2022, WAGE announced funding of up to $800,000 for two LGBTQ2 projects, part of the $15 million LGBTQ2 Project Fund announced in Budget 2021.

LGBTQ2 Projects Fund

The Projects Fund supports LGBTQ2 not-for-profit organizations to develop community-informed projects that address systemic barriers faced by LGBTQ2 people. The funding also supports efforts to address intersectional barriers, including Indigenous, Black, racialized, and rural or remote LGBTQ2 communities.

Project Funding Details

Rainbow Faith and Freedom up to $400,000

This 24-month project will work towards ending religious-based discrimination in the faith sector in Ontario. Rainbow Faith and Freedom will do this by conducting research in collaboration with 2SLGBTQ+ communities and faith institutions, including developing a survey to evaluate the degree of inclusion in the faith sector. The organization will develop an awareness campaign about religious-based 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination and disseminate the information through partnerships with community organizations and religious-based organizations. Educational programming and training will also be offered to increase community awareness, help prepare religious institutions and organizations to make changes, and drive engagement to end religious-based 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination in the faith sector of Ontario.

Imprint Youth Association up to $400,000

This 25-month project will build and strengthen capacity in accessing gender-affirming health care in New Brunswick through the development of a training and mentorship program for primary care providers. Imprint Youth Association Inc. will achieve this by partnering with health clinics and LGBTQ2 advocacy organizations across the province to facilitate recruitment, training, and information sharing across existing networks in New Brunswick by creating an up-to-date directory of service providers to guide trans people looking for care and developing educational and training materials in urban and rural New Brunswick contexts to allow for continuity once the project is complete.

