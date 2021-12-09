Government of Canada announces a new National Trade Corridors Fund call for proposals to increase the resiliency of Canada's supply chain

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic and into economic recovery, weather events and changes to consumer behaviours have amplified existing constraints affecting the resiliency of Canada's supply chain.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is launching a new call for proposals under the National Trade Corridors Fund, with a focus on increasing the fluidity of Canada's supply chains. The announcement was made during the Minister's participation at the Western Transportation Advisory Council (WESTAC) Forum in Vancouver. The bi-annual forum provides an opportunity for transportation leaders to discuss the supply chain and transportation sector challenges in Western Canada.

This new call builds on the 2021 Budget in which the Government of Canada provided additional funding of $1.9 billion over four years for this Fund.

Under the new call, Transport Canada advances funding under two investment themes:

Strengthening Canada's connections to global markets will target projects that support fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, including the United States and Mexico . This theme considers projects that enable an increase in, or generation of new exports, and that improve the transportation system's efficiency and reliability for Canadian supply chains.

will target projects that support fluid and reliable trade flows between and global markets, including and . This theme considers projects that enable an increase in, or generation of new exports, and that improve the transportation system's efficiency and reliability for Canadian supply chains. Building internal trade corridors will target projects that support the resiliency of Canadian goods trade and supply chains by alleviating capacity constraints and bottlenecks along regional and inter-provincial trade corridors. Other objectives include strengthening modal interconnectivity and operability, and improve producers' access to markets, industrial centres and/or multimodal hubs and gateways.

The new call accepts expressions of interest starting today until March 31, 2022. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a comprehensive project proposal by June 30, 2022.

Quote

"The new National Trade Corridors Fund call for proposals supports projects that will build a strong supply chain capacity, address current infrastructure and bottleneck issues and stimulate the Canadian economy in this post-COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Since the creation of the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada has announced 98 projects and committed more than $2.1 billion to marine, air, rail, and road projects. Nineteen of these projects are located in or targeted to the Territorial North.

has announced 98 projects and committed more than to marine, air, rail, and road projects. Nineteen of these projects are located in or targeted to the Territorial North. Applicants who wish to explore funding opportunities for their initiatives are encouraged to consult the Increasing the fluidity of Canada's supply chain webpage, which provides guidance on the process.

supply chain webpage, which provides guidance on the process. Each theme has its own evaluation criteria. More information on Increasing the fluidity of Canada's supply chain is available now on the National Trade Corridors Fund webpage.

is available now on the National Trade Corridors Fund webpage. Transport Canada has closed the intake of applications under the last Continuous call as of December 9, 2021 . All existing project proposals submitted under the Continuous call will be evaluated.

has closed the intake of applications under the last Continuous call as of . All existing project proposals submitted under the Continuous call will be evaluated. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity in Canada . It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects.

. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects. The National Trade Corridors Fund is one component of the $180 billion "Investing in Canada Plan," the Government of Canada's long-term strategy for addressing infrastructure needs in Canada .

