ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and MP Joanne Thompson, along with representatives from Memorial University of Newfoundland, announced funding of $295,000 under the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program for the Memorial University Botanical Garden to establish a tree nursery on its expansive botanical garden, which will support tree planting in the region.

With this funding, the Memorial University Botanical Garden will:

build a tree nursery that will grow over 500 saplings per year for planting in urban and community areas across Newfoundland and Labrador ;

and ; support future tree-planting projects that increase tree cover and green spaces, improve the quality of the air we breathe and store carbon;

act as a hub for outreach, community engagement and hands-on training for students, researchers, Indigenous youth and the public; and

create jobs in nursery management, horticulture and arboriculture.

Today's announcement follows the release of an update on the progress of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, alongside an investment of over $200 million in more than 30 new tree-planting projects that will result in over 160 million new trees across the country.

Quotes

"Trees grown and planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program support the expansion of Canada's forests, green spaces and natural habitats while helping to tackle climate change, clean the air and support jobs in communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the Memorial University Botanical Garden in its endeavour to grow native trees that will benefit Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador for years to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Forests and trees store carbon, offer habitat for wildlife, cool cities, ensure clean water and soil, and deliver essential spiritual, cultural and recreational benefits to Canadians from coast to coast. Funding announced today through Canada's 2 Billion Trees Program will enable the Memorial University Botanical Garden to help increase St. John's urban tree canopy while giving students and youth the skills and training needed to sustain environmental conservation and stewardship at the community level."

Joanne Thompson

Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"This investment by the Government of Canada supports Memorial's dedication to advancing environmental sustainability. We're grateful for this significant support from the federal government, and I look forward to the positive impacts this project will have on our local communities and environment."

Dr. Neil Bose

President and Vice-chancellor, Memorial University

Quick Facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has been supporting governments and organizations across the country to meet our commitment to planting two billion trees.

has been supporting governments and organizations across the country to meet our commitment to planting two billion trees. As of June 2024 , the government has signed or was negotiating tree-planting agreements with 11 of 13 provinces and territories, 40 Indigenous partners, 32 municipalities, 86 non-governmental organizations and others, representing a commitment to plant 716 million trees.

, the government has signed or was negotiating tree-planting agreements with 11 of 13 provinces and territories, 40 Indigenous partners, 32 municipalities, 86 non-governmental organizations and others, representing a commitment to plant 716 million trees. With the agreement announced today, Canada and the Memorial University Botanical Garden are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting.

and the Botanical Garden are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting. The 2BT program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]