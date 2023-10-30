OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Forests and trees capture and store carbon, clean the air we breathe, improve water quality, enhance biodiversity, and help cool urban centers. Trees also play a vital role in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss and improve human wellbeing by creating more green spaces for recreational activities and sanctuaries for connecting with nature.

The Government of Canada is committed to planting two billion trees across the country, which is why the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Jess Kaknevicius, CEO of Forests Ontario, today announced a joint commitment to plant 31 million trees across the country through the 2 Billion Trees program. The Government of Canada will cover 50 percent of the project costs for this $123-million project and Forests Ontario will work with corporate supporters, partners, and donors across the country to contribute the balance.

Forests Ontario has established a comprehensive network that includes experts who collect high-quality seed, grow the seedlings with trusted nurseries, work with local planting partners, and manage survival assessments to support the long-term health and resiliency of .these new trees Over the past 20 years, Forests Ontario has been responsible for planting more than 43 million trees on over 8,000 project sites across Canada – creating approximately 20,500 hectares of new forests.

This funding agreement between Forests Ontario and Natural Resources Canada will create good jobs through the lifetime of the project, broaden Forests Ontario's capability to deliver large-scale tree planting projects with partners across the country, continuing their work alongside organizations committed to improving climate resilience and biodiversity in our natural environments – goals that are in direct alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Trees are essential — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in the fight against climate change. Today's announcement will help ensure tree planting across the country, helping to clean the air, create jobs and protect nature. By working together with provinces, territories, non-governmental organizations, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Today's announcement represents a major step toward our goal of planting two billion trees to deliver cleaner air, enhance biodiversity, and advance climate action across Canada. Forests Ontario's efforts to plant more than 31 million trees across the country will benefit communities and create good jobs. Collaborative partnerships like the one between Canada and Forests Ontario are producing important results for Canadians and ensuring that the right tree is planted in the right place for the right reasons."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Nature is our greatest ally in fighting climate change. Planting more trees is a nature-based climate solution that helps reduce the risk of flooding and wildfires, cleans our air and water, supports biodiversity and sequesters carbon emissions. It's also one of our best tools to build thriving, livable cities in Ontario and across Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"At Forests Ontario, we have worked hard to build strong relationships with a trusted network of experienced partners who understand the transformative power of healthy forests – including Natural Resources Canada. Together with our supporters, planting partners, conservation authorities, Indigenous community partners, municipalities, and community groups, our goal is to increase healthy and resilient forest cover that will thrive on the landscape, benefiting urban and rural communities, ecosystems and economies across the country."

Jess Kaknevicius

CEO, Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing 50 percent of project costs from the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program, with the remainder coming to Forests Ontario, through the charity's national division, Forest Recovery Canada and supported by corporate partners and individual donors.







is contributing 50 percent of project costs from the (2BT) program, with the remainder coming to Forests Ontario, through the charity's national division, Forest Recovery Canada and supported by corporate partners and individual donors. This project builds on the success of Forests Ontario's previous 2BT project, which is planting over 7 million trees .







. The 2 Billion Trees program's Indigenous Funding Stream, announced in August of this year, has now begun accepting applications. Indigenous governments, organizations, and communities can submit eligible opportunities for tree planting and capacity building projects.







The 2 Billion Trees program is also accepting applications for capacity building projects. Non-profit organizations seeking to support their future participation in 2BT planting projects by focusing on activities that build and transfer knowledge, expertise and experience related to planting and managing trees and forests are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants for both capacity building projects and the Indigenous Funding stream can apply through the ongoing call for proposals .

Related Information

