Government of Canada and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek celebrate Grand Opening of new Health Centre

THUNDER BAY, FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION TERRITORY, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Health centers and infrastructure that meet and are tailored to Indigenous Peoples' needs are fundamental for the well-being of individuals and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the necessity of having this type of infrastructure even more critical, and Indigenous-led projects are part of the solution.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North and Chief Joe Ladouceur from Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (BNA) celebrate and announce the grand opening of the community's new Health Centre. Minister Hajdu attended an outdoor event in the community today to cut the ribbon marking this milestone.

This facility will offer patient assessment and referral when needed, health promotion consultations and other health-related services to all members, as well as members of other nearby First Nations. Indigenous Services Canada provided $334,333 to BNA for the design and construction of the new Health Centre. This facility will offer patient assessment and referral, health promotion, consultation and other health-related services to members currently living on reserve, those living off reserve, and members of other nearby First Nations. This will enhance the communities control over the delivery of health services according to their priorities and needs.

"Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek is proud to announce the opening of our new Health Centre. Since I have become Chief, we have worked tirelessly to prepare for the return of BNA members to their home community, and we now have 4 of our housing units rented to members living on the land year-round, with more housing being constructed. I believe that ensuring the safety and well-being of our members is of the utmost importance, and this new Health Centre will provide these important services to our membership, and to the surrounding region. We thank ISC for their support for this important milestone for our First Nation".

Chief Joe Ladouceur

Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek

"Congratulations to Chief Ladouceur and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation on the grand opening of your new Health Centre. We are happy to continue to support and work collaboratively with the community as it makes progress on building infrastructure that will benefit the well-being of the whole community. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones and successes in the future."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Congratulations to Chief Ladouceur and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek on the grand opening of the community's new Health Centre. This partnership is reconciliation in action. When people have equal access to health care, all of Canada benefits. The Health Centre will support a healthier region for generations to come.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North

Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek is located 180 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario on the southeast shore of Lake Nipigon and has year-round road access.

on the southeast shore of Lake Nipigon and has year-round road access. The Health Centre includes a vestibule, reception area, one assessment area, one exam room, one patient washroom, a living space with a kitchen and washroom, and a mechanical room.

Indigenous Services Canada continues to work with BNA on a number of other infrastructure projects, including housing, access road improvements, and the design of a three-phase power line so that their membership can occupy their reserve land.

For more information on Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek's history: http://www.bnafn.ca/about

